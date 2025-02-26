Stinging setback: Man knocked out after brutal hornet swarm attack

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 55 year old man suffered serious injuries yesterday after being attacked by a swarm of hornets, losing consciousness.

The incident occurred near the Ang Thong-Sing Buri road’s entrance to Wat Ton Son Municipal School 1 in Talat Luang subdistrict, Mueang district, Ang Thong province. Emergency services were alerted at 6pm, yesterday, February 25, and upon arrival, they found the man unconscious.

He was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. After regaining consciousness, he explained that he had been fishing by a roadside ditch and accidentally disturbed a hornet’s nest inside a concrete pipe, prompting the swarm to attack. He abandoned his fishing equipment and ran over 100 metres to seek help from locals.

Initial assessments revealed he was in serious condition, with numerous stings over his body and head. The Poh Teck Tung Foundation responders provided first aid before transporting him to Ang Thong Hospital. He was later identified as 55 year old Sarayut.

Further investigation by emergency services, including volunteer Boy, confirmed that the man was stung by a large ground hornet nest located in a concrete pipe within the ditch. The hornet swarm attacked him as he was fishing near the pipe, causing severe injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Although the man initially thought they were wasps, the hornets’ venom was potent enough to cause him to briefly lose consciousness. Additionally, his fishing basket, containing two snakehead fish, was found near the road.

