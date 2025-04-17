Thailand video news | Thai ranger drowns retrieving tourist’s phone in flooded cave, Landslide injures two Filipinas on Khao Yai waterfall trail

Today’s regional headlines highlight a mix of tragedy, controversy, and progress across Southeast Asia. From a heroic ranger’s death in Thailand and a landslide at a national park, to viral clashes in Pattaya and heated cultural debates during Songkran, the country has seen both celebration and chaos. Meanwhile, regional developments include a major diplomatic visit by China’s president to Malaysia, a significant tech milestone in Vietnam, and growing concerns over illegal migrant work in Cambodia. Here’s a roundup of the top stories making waves today

A Thai park ranger, 43-year-old Paisan Wanphet, tragically drowned while attempting to retrieve a tourist’s phone from a rain-swollen stream inside Tham Sao Hin cave in Kanchanaburi. Strong currents swept him away, and his body was later recovered in the early hours of the following day. Over 120 tourists were safely evacuated from the site. The national park has since closed temporarily, and Paisan’s family will receive compensation from government and conservation funds. The incident underscores the risks faced by park personnel during tourist emergencies.

Two Filipina tourists were injured when a landslide struck the trail leading to Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park. Triggered by heavy rainfall that destabilised the area, the landslide caused rocks and debris to fall, hitting the hikers. Both women were taken to hospital, although their condition remains unknown. The trail has been closed indefinitely while safety inspections are conducted. Authorities are monitoring the area closely, particularly due to ongoing weather risks during the rainy season.

A foreign tourist in Pattaya caused outrage after groping a bar worker and mocking Muay Thai on Soi 6 during Songkran. Despite intervention from bar staff and security, he continued harassing patrons and poured beer over a guard. Challenging onlookers to a fight, he was swiftly knocked down by a bouncer in an incident caught on video and widely shared online. Police are now investigating the altercation. The bar has temporarily closed, with staff citing self-defence in response to repeated provocation.

A Pattaya street food vendor slashed her ex-husband’s ear during a drunken altercation in the early hours of 16 April. The man allegedly struck her in a fit of jealousy while she was working, prompting her to retaliate with a knife. Emergency responders found the man injured but conscious. The vendor, 48-year-old Uraiwan, cooperated with police and claimed self-defence. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine whether charges will be filed. The incident added an unsettling twist to the holiday festivities.

A topless dance performed by a transgender woman during Songkran in Nakhon Ratchasima has sparked national debate. The viral clip, filmed at a busy intersection, shows the woman disrobing to cheers from the crowd. Critics argue that the act undermines Thai cultural traditions, particularly during the revered New Year festival. The backlash online has reignited conversations about balancing freedom of expression with cultural respect during public celebrations.

The Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 drew more than 558,000 visitors to Bangkok, generating THB 1.7 billion in just three days. Held at Sanam Luang and along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, the event featured a grand parade, drone shows, Muay Thai, EDM music, and cultural exhibitions. Over 93% of visitors reported high satisfaction. Tourism authorities expect over 476,000 foreign arrivals and millions of domestic trips during the holiday, contributing more than THB 26 billion to the economy.

Indonesia’s government has revealed that at least 80,000 of its citizens are working illegally in Cambodia, mostly in online gambling and scam operations. Without a formal labour agreement between the two nations, these workers face heightened risks of exploitation and abuse. One recent death is under investigation. The government is cracking down on illegal recruitment agencies and urging citizens to avoid unauthorised job channels. Cambodia and Myanmar are becoming increasingly dangerous destinations for Indonesian migrant workers.

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao, Philippines, on 17 April, with the epicentre located 43 km southwest of Maitum. Despite strong tremors being felt in surrounding areas, no injuries or damage have been reported. The Philippines, located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic activity. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, though the quake appears to have passed without major incident.

During a state visit to Malaysia on 17 April, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared a “new golden era” in relations, marking 50 years of diplomatic ties. The trip comes amid heightened US tariffs affecting ASEAN economies. Xi’s meetings with Malaysian leaders signal a push to strengthen regional trade partnerships, with China reaffirming its position as Malaysia’s largest trading partner. Despite geopolitical tensions, both countries aim to deepen cooperation in light of shifting global dynamics.

Vietnam has activated its section of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC), the nation’s most advanced submarine internet cable, boosting international bandwidth by 125%. Managed by Viettel Networks, the ADC links seven countries and supports up to 50 Tbps of data, significantly improving Vietnam’s digital infrastructure. The landing station is in Binh Dinh province. Backed by a US$290 million investment, the cable is part of Vietnam’s strategy to establish 15 submarine internet links by 2030, enhancing connectivity and resilience.