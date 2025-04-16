Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed

Khao Yai landslide injures 2 Filipinas, waterfall trail closed
Two female tourists from the Philippines were injured after part of a cliff near Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park collapsed today, April 16, prompting an immediate closure of the area for safety inspections.

The incident occurred near a high cliff section by the bridge walkway leading down to the popular Haew Narok Waterfall. Large volumes of soil and rock slid down suddenly, striking the Filipinas as they hiked through the section.

Chaiya Huayhongthong, Chief of Khao Yai National Park, said heavy rainfall over the past two to three days had likely saturated the soil, triggering the landslide.

Khao Yai rescue officials rushed to the scene to evacuate the two injured women and transported them to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment. Their current condition has not been disclosed, but both were reported to have suffered injuries from the falling debris.

In response, Chaiya ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of the Haew Narok section to allow for a full inspection and to ensure the safety of future visitors, reported The Nation.

A local Khao Yai Facebook page clarified that the incident wasn’t a cliff collapse as some reports claimed, maintaining that it was a landslide.

Haew Narok Waterfall is one of Khao Yai’s most famous natural attractions. Known for its dramatic drops and steep walkways, the site becomes particularly dangerous during the rainy season when slope stability is compromised.

Officials are currently assessing the area to determine the exact cause and to prevent further incidents.

In similar news, a landslide at a pipe installation site in Nakhon Si Thammarat resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to another. The landslide happened in a newly excavated dirt hole, 3 to 5 metres deep, burying two Thai men working inside, while another worker at the site was found unconscious.

