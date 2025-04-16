Park ranger dies retrieving tourist’s phone in Kanchanaburi cave

A Thai park ranger tragically lost his life after diving into a rain-swollen stream to retrieve a tourist’s dropped phone inside a cave in Kanchanaburi province.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, April 15, at Tham Sao Hin, also known as the Stone Pillar Cave, located in Lam Khlong Ngu National Park in Thong Pha Phum district.

At around 1pm, 43 year old ranger Paisan Wanphet volunteered to recover a mobile phone that a tourist had accidentally dropped into the stream flowing through the cave.

The water, swollen from heavy rainfall, had strong currents. Paisan entered the stream but was quickly swept away and disappeared from sight.

As the situation escalated, around 120 tourists were guided out of the cave by fellow rangers. A rescue operation was launched, and divers eventually located Paisan’s body around 10pm, trapped in a rocky crevice 4 metres underwater.

Due to challenging conditions, including heavy rain, a steep trail, and poor visibility, it took until 2.30am this morning to bring his body out of the cave.

Tham Sao Hin is one of the national park’s most iconic features, drawing eco-tourists from across the country. The cave extends 500 metres and houses one of the world’s tallest natural limestone pillars, standing at 62 metres.

The Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Atthaphon Charoenchansa, said the area where the accident occurred was deep, fast-flowing, and dangerously cold—conditions that likely caused muscle cramps and hindered movement.

Following the tragedy, the national park has been temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on offered his condolences and confirmed that Paisan’s family will receive a total of 570,000 baht in financial support from the government and conservation funds, reported KhaoSod.

The breakdown includes:

  • 400,000 baht from the national park accident relief fund
  • 50,000 baht from the National Parks Department welfare fund
  • 100,000 baht from the Forest and Sea Conservation Foundation
  • 20,000 baht from Lam Khlong Ngu National Park’s internal welfare fund

