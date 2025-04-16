Meatball mayhem: Pattaya vendor slices ex’s ear in street bust-up

A fiery feud turned bloody in the early hours of this morning when a Pattaya meatball vendor slashed her ex-husband’s ear during a jealous booze-fuelled bust-up, right in front of her food stall.

It all kicked off at 2.36am, today, April 16, when emergency crews and police were scrambled to Soi Kor Pai after reports of a stabbing outside a late-night street food stall.

Arriving at the scene, responders found 41 year old Adisak, from Chon Buri, drenched in blood and clutching his ear, which had been badly slashed. He was given urgent first aid before being whisked off to a local hospital.

The alleged attacker? His ex-wife, Uraiwan, the very woman behind the meatball stall where the drama unfolded. Calm but shaken, she waited for officers and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Speaking to police, the 48 year old woman claimed that although they’d been divorced for over five years, Adisak couldn’t keep away, especially after a few drinks. She said he’d been harassing her repeatedly, and this latest row flared up during the Songkran festivities, when he saw her chatting to male customers.

“He was drunk and jealous. I told him to go home and sleep it off, but he slapped me. I lost it. I grabbed the knife and lashed out. I didn’t mean to hurt him that bad.”

After the attack, she reportedly panicked and immediately phoned for help.

Witnesses described seeing a heated argument erupt moments before the violence. One local bystander told Pattaya News reporters what he saw.

“They were shouting at each other, and then it all happened so fast. Next thing, he was on the floor bleeding.”

Pattaya City Police confirmed they are reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses to determine whether the stabbing was an act of self-defence or assault. Charges are expected once the investigation concludes.

For now, Uraiwan remains free but the sizzling street-side scuffle has left locals stunned, and one Songkran celebration ending in hospital, not water fights.