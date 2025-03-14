Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant

Thai Elephant Day celebrated with buffet for oldest elephant
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Khao Kheow Open Zoo pulled out all the stops for Thai Elephant Day, treating its oldest resident, Pang Nat, to a lavish buffet.

The grand celebration, held at 10am, yesterday, March 13, was led by Ularika Kongprom, the zoo’s assistant director, and attended by executives, staff, and visiting students eager to take part in the festivities.

The event was designed to honour Thailand’s national symbol while raising awareness of elephant conservation.

Pang Nat was joined by two fellow elephants, Pang Janphen and Pang Jim, as they indulged in a giant buffet cake made of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Excited visitors had the opportunity to feed the elephants and snap photos with the gentle giants, creating unforgettable memories.

Beyond the feast, the zoo hosted exhibitions showcasing the history of Thai Elephant Day and the incredible abilities of these majestic creatures.

Ularika highlighted that the initiative aimed to inspire Thais to cherish and protect the country’s elephants, ensuring their survival for generations to come, reported The Pattaya News.

With Thailand’s elephant population dwindling, events like these serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of conservation efforts.

In similar news, a shocking encounter on Hua Hin’s Pala-U Road has taken Thai social media by storm after an enraged elephant dramatically tossed a passenger from the back of a pickup truck. The incident, captured on camera by a stunned passerby, quickly went viral.

The footage shows the massive elephant approaching the vehicle before using its trunk to fling the unsuspecting passenger onto the roadside.

Fortunately, 46 year old Chaiwat Harnwichian escaped with only minor injuries. He was taken to Pa Deng Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital, where doctors found he had sore ribs. Medical staff conducted an initial examination and advised him to monitor his symptoms for 24 hours.

The unexpected attack has sparked discussions about human-elephant encounters in Thailand, with conservationists urging caution when travelling through areas inhabited by wild elephants.

