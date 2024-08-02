Transwoman busted at Bangkok hotel for pimping out teenage girls

Photo via DailyNews

Officers from the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division arrested a Thai transwoman at a hotel in Bangkok for pimping out two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17.

Officers found several advertisements for the young sex workers on various social media platforms, so they posed as clients and contacted the 30 year old transgender woman, Samart, who had shared the ads.

A police officer in disguise asked to buy sex services from two young sex workers for 4,500 baht and arranged a meeting at a hotel in Bangkok’s Charan Sanit Wong district yesterday, August 1.

Samart accompanied the two girls to the hotel, where officers identified themselves and arrested them. The two young girls were rescued as victims of the case and did not face any legal punishment.

The transwoman faces two charges including:

Section 6 of the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act: seeking benefit from prostitution involving persons over 15 years of age but under 18 years of age. The penalty is six to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of 600,000 to 1.5 million baht.

Section 9 of the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act: procuring, enticing or inducing a person over 15 years of age but under 18 years of age to engage in prostitution. The penalty is imprisonment for five to 15 years and a fine of 100,000 to 300,000 baht.

Multiple similar cases made headlines before. Three weeks ago, a Thai man was arrested for pimping out 16 year old boy to a sex creator who recorded and distributed his sexual activities with the young boy to make a living.

Another Thai man was arrested in June after police found him tricking 13 year old boy into prostitution. He revealed that he charged the client 2,000 baht for the service and shared half of the cost with the boy.

In February, officers from the Chana Songkram Police Station in Bangkok arrested a 19 year old girl at a hotel on the Prachathipatai Road for pimping out two other girls aged 16 years old. The young pimp charged her client 1,750 baht and claimed that she kept only 200 baht for herself.