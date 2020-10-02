Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2 | The Thaiger

Video & Podcasts
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Justice Minister proposes releasing chronically ill inmates to reduce prison overcrowding
In an effort to reduce overcrowding in Thailand prisons, the Justice Ministry is looking into allowing chronically ill inmates to be released on a royal pardon.
There’s also talk of shortening sentences for those incarcerated on drug charges.
Overcrowding has been a problem at Thailand’s prisons, especially now more space is required for new inmates to go through a quarantine before being released in the prison population to prevent potential spread of Covid-19. The minister says that while some prisoners have been released early and some jail terms have been suspended, the prisons still have too many inmates.
Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
Meanwhile, a routine checkpoint in Pattaya has led to the re-arrest of a 31 year old man recently released from prison following his role in a murder 14 years ago.
The man was arrested in possession of a machine gun and illegal drugs. He was previously found guilty of involvement in the murder of a prominent jet-ski champion.
The car in which he was travelling was stopped at a routine checkpoint on North Pattaya Road. In total, 5 occupants of the car were arrested, 3 men and 2 women.
Police have also seized weapons and ammunition from the vehicle, including a machine gun and handgun.
‘Bad Student’ group plan protest after alleged abuse at Sarasas school
After reports of a kindergarten teacher allegedly abusing and mistreating students in a Thonburi kindergarten school, a group of Bangkok high school students known as “Bad Students” are rallying in front of the Ministry of Education office today.
A teacher at the Sarasas School in Nonthaburi, north of central Bangkok, was caught on classroom CCTV pushing kindergarten students to the floor, dragging them around and hitting others. That teacher was fired but the Bad Students movement say Education Minister did nothing to solve the problems of alleged abuse at the school. The same group of students rallied in front of the office last month, calling on the minister to allow free expression of political views at the schools, end the draconian haircut and uniform rules and reform the education system.
Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan
In a multi-million baht plan to make-over Pattaya’s beach infrastructure, another lane of traffic will be added to the Beach Road to allow more parking.
The plan for the extra lane is a new idea in the 160 million baht renovation project aimed at attracting more visitors and improving the general amenity of the popular beach walk. The Pattaya Council openly admit they hope the renovations will attract more Thai visitors.
A budget of 160 million baht for the project has been approved, but exact details are still in the works. In an earlier report, the Pattaya City Mayor says the city will work on creating additional space for domestic tourists with more footpaths, toilets and parking spaces.
6 new Covid-19 cases among repatriates from India, Japan, South Sudan and the UAE
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced today that there are 6 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, all Thai repatriates.
There are 2 new cases each from India and UAE, and one each from Japan and South Sudan.
The two from India are a 23-year-old male student, and a seven-month-old boy who was in an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok.
The two cases from UAE are massage workers, aged 29 and 42, both were quarantined in Chon Buri province.
Another was a 56 year old Thai businessman returning from Japan and finally a Thai government official coming back from South Sudan, quarantined in Chon Buri.
94.6% of Thailand’s 3,575 cases have recovered, including 5 discharged over the past 24 hours. 132 patients remain in hospital.
PM pledges to protect Thailand’s natural resources
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he’ll do his best to protect the country’s natural resources and tackle the issue of biodiversity losses in Thailand.
He was speaking at a UN biodiversity summit. PM Prayut says he acknowledges the impact of climate change on biodiversity, saying Thailand is stepping up to the challenge. He outlined 3 measures for managing climate change…
– Devise a plan to ensure policies are put in place to guard natural resources and their sustainable use
– Foster cooperation between relevant agencies, stakeholders, the private sector
– Learn from the Covid-19 pandemic and the evidence that natural resources recover when humans are removed.
Thailand
Thailand’s first seaplane looks towards commercial production
Thailand hasn’t had a lot of success lately with its big jets serving the national carrier, but they’re looking a lot more nimble and innovative in the area of smaller aircraft design and manufacture. Thailand’s first home-grown seaplane has been now successfully tested and the Thailand Science Research and Innovation, or TSRI, is looking into getting the NAX-5 seaplane commercially produced.
The 2 seater, single wing seaplane has been named ‘Chalakasyan’ by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. TSRI deputy director Atichat Preittigun says it’s the first of its kind in Thailand.
The tests add up to more than 200 hours of flight time and it was used in training in flood rescue missions. The plane can fly for 4 hours with a cruising speed of around 153 kilometres per hour. It can reach a maximum speed of 260 kilometres per hour. The plane still needs to make a few more improvements, making sure it’s in line with aviation standards, like improving its current take-off performance.
The next step is getting the seaplane registered with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand so it can be commercially produced.
Crime
Man allegedly abducted ex-girlfriend, posted photos of her handcuffed
Police are tracking down a man who allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend and holding her captive, threatening to kill her. The 40 year old man allegedly posted photos of his 18 year old ex-girlfriend, handcuffed with a message to the woman’s family, saying he will kill them if they report to police.
The woman has been missing since Tuesday. Her 19 year old cousin made a post on Facebook claiming that her cousin was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Police were made aware of the post and have been questioning the family and friends.
They say the ex-boyfriend forced the woman to get on a motorcycle in Nakhon Phanom’s Phon Sawan district and drove off with her. He later allegedly created a Facebook account under a different name and posted the photos of the woman in a dark room, handcuffed.
A Thai newspaper acquired a video clip they say is of the man involved in the alleged abduction. In the clip, a man says the woman has a new boyfriend. He allegedly said he cannot let her go free because she knows about his illegal activities, adding some conspiracy stories that gang members may have done “something” to her. He allegedly said she will never see her family again.
Police are still investigating and say they have tracked the man’s phone to the Sakon Nakhon’s Phanna Nikhom district in the far north east of the country.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
60 Burmese test negative for Covid-19 after contact with infected teen at border district
Those in the Kanchanburi province, close to the Thai-Myanmar border in the west of Thailand, have been on high alert since a Burmese teenager in a border town tested positive for Covid-19 last month. Myanmar health officials now report that 60 people in the Payantongsu district, who were in close contact with the 17 year old, have all tested negative for Covid-19.
With the rising number of cases in Myanmar and the report of the teen’s case, both Thai and Myanmar authorities agreed to close the Three Pagodas Pass border checkpoint, in Prachuap Khiri Kgan, until October 5. In Kanchanburi’s Sangkhla Buri district, health officials took saliva samples from 100 villagers who had recently crossed the border to Payatongsu. The results have not come back yet, but a senior public health official says all the samples are being tested by the Institute of Medical Sciences in Samut Songkhram. He says the results will be released before the border crossing is opened.
Burmese health officials tested 33 local residents, 12 hospital staff members and 15 rescue workers who all came in close contact with the teenager. The negative test results were recently shared with Thai officials.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
