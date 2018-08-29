National
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Chinese arrivals down, but not by much
Thailand’s July travel figures are showing the first signs of a decline in Chinese arrivals – this from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ latest data.
But the news isn’t catastrophic. The July figures indicated a marginal decline as opposed to some reports of a mass exodus of Chinese tourists following the Phoenix boat disaster in Phuket on July 6.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ permanent secretary, Pongpanu Svetarundra, has confirmed that July arrivals from China fell by less than 1% to 929,721, compared with the same month last year.
July’s total tourist arrivals were 3,175,981, an overall improvement of 2.85% compared to July last year. East Asian tourists accounted for the vast majority – 2,224,578 – of the month’s total.
Two other supply markets, listed in the top 10, suffered declines in July. Laos was down by 3.26% (151,171 visits) and the UK declined just over 5% (769,751 visits) but the spokesperson say this is a typical decline during the UK summer holiday month.
So where did July’s tourists come from?
In July, China led the top 10 supply markets for tourist arrivals, (-0.87%), followed by Malaysia (+26.16%), Korea (+0.66%), Laos (-3.26%), India (+7%), Japan (+6.57%), Vietnam (+6.99%), Hong Kong (+26.05%), the US (+2.36%) and the UK (-5.12%).
Over the seven months, January to July, the picture remained rosy with arrivals reaching 22,657,730, up 11% compared with the same period in 2017.
The general consensus in the trade was “expect massive declines in bookings to Phuket until October” when the peak season sets in and monsoon storms wane. But despite the warnings, the ministry’s data suggests Thailand enjoys a robust performance that is resilient to setbacks in individual markets.
“I disagree with the plan” – Prayut disses steep rise in license penalties
Before you get too worked up about the proposed steep rise in penalties for driving license-related violations, you have someone on your side. The Thai PM.
The Land Transport Department (LTD)’s plan to impose much tougher penalties on driving-licence-related offenders has hit a major snag – opposition from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“I disagree with the plan,” General Prayut announced yesterday.
Emerging from a Cabinet meeting, Prayut said the department had not been given the green light yet, adding that further discussions were necessary to determine if the plan could go through.
The LTD has proposed amendments to the Land Traffic Act suggesting heavier punishment against motorists driving without a licence or with an expired/suspended/confiscated licence or failing to produce a licence when asked. The penalty for those driving without a licence, for instance, will jump from a maximum fine of 1,000 baht and/or up to one month in jail to a fine of 50,000 baht and/or up to three months in jail.
Motorists driving with an expired/suspended/confiscated licence will also be fined up to 50,000 baht and/or jailed for up to three months if convicted. The current penalty for this offence is a fine of 2,000 baht. Failure to present a valid licence when requested is now punishable with a maximum fine of 1,000 baht, but the LTD hopes this penalty will be increased to 10,000 baht.
Supporters of the LTD plan have been blaming offences related to driving licences for the many road accidents in the country.
“Let me tell you, you can’t blame everything on driving-licence violations,” General Prayut said.
Statistics show 60 per cent of motorcyclists drive without a licence, and most road accidents in Thailand involve motorcycles.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon threw full support behind the LTD plan last week.
National Legislative Assembly (NLA) vice president Surachai Liengboonlertchai said yesterday that the LTD’s proposed amendment was now in the hands of the Council of State.
“But if the Cabinet does not endorse it, it will not come to the NLA,” Surachai explained.
Members of the big bike community quoted Government Spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd as saying that the government was ready to adjust a related 2005 law. Speaking after a ministerial level meeting in Chumphon province, he said that in future those applying for a licence to ride a big bike would have to take a separate test and will be given a different licence. It is still unclear as to what is considered a “big bike”.
STORY: The Nation
Loosening the shackles, nid noi
FILE PHOTO
by Kas Chanwanpen, Khanittha Theppajon
Thai politicians are giving a cautious thumbs up to the junta’s easing of political restrictions that have been in place since the 2014 coup – but they say more has to be done to allow political parties to better prepare for next year’s election.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday that the ban on political activities would be partially relaxed from next month ahead of the election that is expected to be held between February and May, 2019. In effect, the leader assured that the road map to democracy would go ahead as promised.
His remarks came after the weekly meeting of the ruling junta National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).
Prayut said the NCPO had initially agreed that the ban should be relaxed soon after the final two electoral legislations were promulgated. He was referring to the organic laws on MP elections and the Senate structure, which are expected to get royal endorsement next month.
“So, everything follows the same schedules [announced earlier],” Prayut said.
“The earliest date possible is February 24, and it can be held on any Sunday as recommended by the Election Commission. The |government has no intention to delay the election any further.”
Political activities that will be allowed include the selection of party executives, membership applications and the selection of MP candidates, Prayut said.
The relaxation should help solve every electoral problem facing political parties, he said.
Parties and politicians have been paralysed since the junta took power in 2014 and imposed restrictions, citing the need for peace and order. The ban continued even after the new Constitution was put in place, stopping them from making preparations for the first election in five years.
Deputy leader of the Democrat Party, Ongart Klampaiboon, say it was a good sign that Prayut had finally cleared up the matter, though he still wanted to see details of the move to determine if it was practical.
“This is just a general direction. We’ll still have to see what the new order will bring,” he said. “Our party just wants an order that will allow us to make preparations for the election as required by the organic laws. We don’t mind partial lifting and full lifting of the ban being done separately.”
Ongart was referring to the fact that the initial easing would only give politicians a certain degree of freedom, while the entire lifting of the ban would come later this year.
Future Forward Party’s deputy leader Chamnan Chanruang said his party was confident it would be able to meet any requirements, but whether the premier’s word could be taken seriously was another matter.
Future Forward has campaigned for the election and will continue to do so regardless of the ban, he said.
“The party never paid attention to such limitations, and when it’s officially lifted, we’ll just proceed accordingly,” Chamnan said.
Chart Thai Pattana Party director Nikorn Chamnong also welcomed NCPO’s move, saying political parties need to be able to move more freely, particularly on urgent tasks, such as member recruitment and primary voting preparations, ahead of the general election.
Pheu Thai politician Worawat Auapinyakul yesterday called for a complete removal of the ban so parties can start campaigning in time for the ballot.
“The primary voting system has been a hurdle to all parties,” Worawat said. “Those new parties will have to seek trustworthy representatives and members in every constituency they’re going to contest. Even the Pheu Thai Party will have to do lots of work in constituencies where we don’t have an MP.”
Read the full story from The Nation HERE.
