Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket girl wins a bronze medal in Karate at the Asian Games 2018

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

32 mins ago

on

Monticha ‘Nam Phueng’ Tararattanakun, a Phuket-born girl, has won a bronze medal for Karate in the Asian Games 2018 being held in Jakarta.

Nam Phueng also won a bronze medal for Karate in Kuala Lumpur’s 29th SEA Games 2017 and the Asia Championship at Kazakhstan.

Nam Phueng says, “I have been interested in Karate since I was seven years old. I told my parents that I want to learn and practice karate.  I have now been chosen as one of the Thai national athletes. I am currently ranked number 46 in the world for karate.”

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Chinese arrivals down, but not by much

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 29, 2018

By

Thailand’s July travel figures are showing the first signs of a decline in Chinese arrivals – this from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ latest data.

But the news isn’t catastrophic. The July figures indicated a marginal decline as opposed to some reports of a mass exodus of Chinese tourists following the Phoenix boat disaster in Phuket on July 6.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ permanent secretary, Pongpanu Svetarundra, has confirmed that July arrivals from China fell by less than 1% to 929,721, compared with the same month last year.

July’s total tourist arrivals were 3,175,981, an overall improvement of 2.85% compared to July last year.  East Asian tourists accounted for the vast majority – 2,224,578 – of the month’s total.

Two other supply markets, listed in the top 10, suffered declines in July. Laos was down by 3.26% (151,171 visits) and the UK declined just over 5% (769,751 visits) but the spokesperson say this is a typical decline during the UK summer holiday month.

So where did July’s tourists come from?

In July, China led the top 10 supply markets for tourist arrivals, (-0.87%), followed by Malaysia (+26.16%), Korea (+0.66%), Laos (-3.26%), India (+7%), Japan (+6.57%), Vietnam (+6.99%), Hong Kong (+26.05%), the US (+2.36%) and the UK (-5.12%).

Over the seven months, January to July, the picture remained rosy with arrivals reaching 22,657,730, up 11% compared with the same period in 2017.

The general consensus in the trade was “expect massive declines in bookings to Phuket until October” when the peak season sets in and monsoon storms wane. But despite the warnings, the ministry’s data suggests Thailand enjoys a robust performance that is resilient to setbacks in individual markets.

Continue Reading

Phuket

Soi Dog’s ‘Snap for Stray’ underway

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 29, 2018

By

Last Saturday Soi Dog Foundation in Mai Khao arranged an event to launch its first ever photo contest ‘Snap for Stray’ which aims to show the beauty of all soi dogs through the lens of the photographers. The event featured a talk with famous dog blogger, Antony ‘Guy’ Kawin Thoong, who is the owner and admin of the page ‘Captain Quint’s Family’, followed by a tour around the Gill Dalley Sanctuary.

The launching event of Snap for Stray opened for both registered contestants and walk-in contestants as well as observers. The contestants were able to book their preferred dogs, which have been checked by the Soi Dog’s Adoption team to be friendly, active and easy to handle. Apart from the dogs, they could also schedule their date and time for the photography session, where they will be accompanied by Soi Dog staff to make sure that the photo shoot runs smoothly.

Leaving from the registration table, the contestants and attendees were welcomed to the stage area by a speech from Soi Dog Foundation Founder, John Dalley, and Soi Dog Foundation President, Kiranee Narabal, who talked about stray dogs in Thailand.

The highlight of the day was the talk with Antony who shared his experience as a famous dog blogger that has gathered over 600,000 followers. He pointed out the responsibility a pet owner is supposed to have no matter if they buy or adopt the pet. Also, he gave some tips on how he creates photos of his dog family to make them so popular.

The post-event activity was a walk around the shelter. The contestants and visitors said hello to the puppies, small dogs, old dogs and the cats as well as the photogenic location around Soi Dog to get some ideas before their photo shooting day.

This week contestants will gradually visit Soi Dog depending on their schedule. Their work will be voted by Facebook users then judged by Soi Dog Foundation photographers. The winners will be granted prizes, while the photos will be exhibited at Limelight Avenue mall in Phuket town in September.

Continue Reading

Phuket

UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

13 hours ago

on

August 28, 2018

By

PHOTOS: Tourist Police/Newshawk

The Phuket Tourist Police yesterday (Thursday) arrested two tourists at a Phuket market after begging for donations so they could continue their travelling.

The Phuket Tourist police and the Phuket City Police found the two tourists at the Boat Plaza Market in Samkong yesterday (August 23) – a 21 year old Ukrainian man and a 30 year old Russian man.

The two tourists were sitting on the ground with a message scribbled on cardboard stating that they have been traveling in Asia for 15 months.

“Now we’ve spent all our money.”

They want people to support them to make they dream come true. They were taken to the Phuket City Police Station where they have been charged with “committing trouble and annoying other people in public.”

They pair were fined 500 baht each.

UPDATE: The two were seen later that evening, with another cardboard sign, this time claiming there was a problem with their motorbike and they needed money for repairs. But they were trying the same game in other tourist hot spots before they ended up in Patong.

Here they are a few weeks before in Krabi…

In Patong just hours after being fined 500 baht each for begging in Boat Plaza, Samkong…

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending