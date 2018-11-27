Connect with us

Thailand

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday | The Thaiger

The Thaiger

Bangkok

Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 27, 2018

By

Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion | The Thaiger

The Thaiger is very proud of local girl Anni Flynn on her defending of the World Flowboarding Championship, held recently in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. We caught up with her at SurfHouse Phuket…

Business

Thai Airways – we need more planes

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 27, 2018

By

Thai Airways – we need more planes | The Thaiger

Thai Airways says it’s has lost 10 percent of its market share over the past three years due to a shortfall in available planes. It’s new business plan states that, if the national carrier wants to restore market share it needs at least 125 aircraft, according to Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham.

The national airline has submitted its business plan to the board for consideration. The plan includes procurement of a new fleet of aircraft. If the business plan is supported by the board the plan is likely to go to Cabinet next month.

While the airline waits for its new fleet (which would be delivered in two years), Sumeth says they have a ‘Plan B’ to rent aircraft in order to accommodate passengers, especially during the coming high season.

He indicated that the number of aircraft to be rented is yet to be determined but it must correspond with the number of planes under maintenance.

Regarding business alliances, the Thai Airways president says the national flag carrier plans to join hands with its ally to expand flights to the US after the US FAA upgraded the status of the Thai carrier from Category 2 to Category 1.

He also disclosed that Thai Airways had partnered with Spring Airlines, China’s biggest low-cost airline, to accommodate Chinese tourists who want to travel to Thailand during the high season from December to February.

Thai Airway’s load factor during the October-November period stood at 78 percent, a reported 10 percent drop in tourist arrivals from China.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS

Thailand

December 7 meeting will clarify lifting of political restrictions

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 27, 2018

By

December 7 meeting will clarify lifting of political restrictions | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Deputy PM, Wissanu Kreangam

A meeting is scheduled for December 7 to clarify election dates and when political restrictions are likely to be lifted. The meeting will be between political parties ramping up for next year’s poll and the so-called “Five Rivers”, which includes the NCPO, the Cabinet, the National Legislative Assembly, the Constitution Drafting Committee and the Election Commission.

Thai PBS is reporting that Deputy PM, Wissanu Kreangam, says he believes that the December 7 meeting will provide a clearer picture about the lifting of political restrictions. But he admits that he doesn’t know whether there would be a joint statement coming out of the meeting, saying that it would be up to NCPO.

The regular meeting of the NCPO and the Cabinet was moved back to yesterday (from today) as the PM visits Germany today and tomorrow.

ORIGINAL SOURCE: Thai PBS

