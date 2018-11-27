Big drug dealer killed in Krabi | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Krabi

A man police describe as a ‘Chaai’ drug dealer in Krabi has been killed by Border Patrol Police after he opened fire on police over the weekend.

33 year old Somchaai Maithong was shot with three bullets by police after he opened fire as he was fleeing police at a rubber plantation in Krabi.

Police checked his body and found 4,000 of methamphetamine pills and a handgun with him. Nearby police discovered a hut where they found a rifle and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (ice).

The killing came after police conducted a sting operation but Somchaai was alerted before police came to arrest him.

Somchai opened fire on police but died in the subsequent shoot-out.



Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Krabi

New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport

The Minister of Transportation has officially launched a new terminal at the Krabi International Airport this week.

Transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith officially officiated at the launch of the new passenger terminal at the airport yesterday. New common-use check-in counters were also launched at the ceremony.

Khun Arkom says, “The construction contract has already been running since August 28 last year. The project is part of the developing infrastructure for the airport as the passenger traffic continues to build. It is a good start to improve the airport.”

“This new terminal is the third terminal. We will also renovate the first and the second terminal and parking areas.”

“The new terminal will be able to handle 3,000 passengers per hour. The Krabi International Airport is located on more than 2,000 rai of land and will be able to handle 4.23 million passengers per year when the new construction is completed.”

New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport | News by The Thaiger New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport | News by The Thaiger New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport | News by The Thaiger New passenger terminal and facilities launched Krabi airport | News by The Thaiger

Krabi

Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi

Locals in Plai Praya, Krabi couldn’t wait until tonight.

They’ve floated their ‘Krathongs’ at midday today inside a cave – the only place in Thailand that floats Krathongs inside a cave.

At 11am inside the Warin Cave in Plai Praya, Krabi, a local tourist attraction more than 100 locals joined in the Thai traditional ‘Loy Krathong’ festival. Many tourists enjoyed watching the unique style of Loy Krathong launch inside the cave.

Keereewong Tambol Administrative Organisation Chief Sanong Singbamrong says, ‘Midday Loy Krathong’ inside this cave is the only place in Thailand. We have done this for three years now. There are a lot of tourists, both Thai and foreigners, that join the floating along the 200 metre canal inside the cave. This place is an important tourism attraction in Krabi.”

“The reason that we hold the activity at midday is because inside the cave is it feels like midnight, as it is cold and dark, but safe. Security guards were on standby and the children were all supervised.”

Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi | News by The Thaiger Midday Loy Krathong in Krabi | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold

The AoT (Airports of Thailand) has put the new second terminal plans on hold awaiting reports and opinions from stakeholders and even the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Two key organisations have been fierce critics of the new terminal, well overdue to help take the load off the already-over-capacity main terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The Architects Council of Thailand and the Council of Engineers say the new terminal plans have strayed from the airport’s master plan which was put together back in 1990.

The AoT are also being taken to the Administrative Court by one of the failed bidders in the early bidding process, SA Group, who claim they were unfairly treated. They say they were disqualified from the bidding process over a minor technicality whilst they scored the highest in all the important areas of the design tender.

The AoT will now have to wait whilst the various legal challenges and reports are processed. But there is pressure to push through two major upgrades which have been described as ‘urgent’ – the 22 billion baht  third runway and the 6.6 billion baht expansion of the western end of the first terminal. 

Down south, the Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has broken ground for a third terminal at Krabi International Airport. Krabi Airport handled 6 million travellers last year. The new terminal is expected to increase capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour, double the current capacity. 

There has also been budget allocated for a new a multi-storey car park for up to 2,000 vehicles. 

