Big drug dealer killed in Krabi | The Thaiger

A man police describe as a ‘Chaai’ drug dealer in Krabi has been killed by Border Patrol Police after he opened fire on police over the weekend.

33 year old Somchaai Maithong was shot with three bullets by police after he opened fire as he was fleeing police at a rubber plantation in Krabi.

Police checked his body and found 4,000 of methamphetamine pills and a handgun with him. Nearby police discovered a hut where they found a rifle and one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (ice).

The killing came after police conducted a sting operation but Somchaai was alerted before police came to arrest him.

Somchai opened fire on police but died in the subsequent shoot-out.





.