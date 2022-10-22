From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9

Owner of Real Estate company Sukhumvit Homes and YouTube channel Global Travel Mate. Jaroen can show you some of the best and hottest properties in Bangkok Thailand, as well as be your guide to where and how to travel around the city. Jaroen is a prime example of a foreigner travelling to Thailand, starting and running a successful business while documenting and helping people travel around Bangkok through his media platform. Originally from Enschede, The Netherlands. Today we talk about his journey from being a retro travel blogger to becoming a modern day vlogger and one of the top expat Youtubers in Thailand. Introducing Jaroen Maduro aka. Global Travel Mate.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.