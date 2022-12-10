Connect with us

Thailand

The Ultimate Thrill & Chill, Day & Night Place in Phuket | Blue Tree Phuket

Published

 on 

Join Natty Warisa and Jay in the ultimate thrill and chill, day and night venue in Phuket, the Blue Tree Phuket. Originally known for its fun filled activities, which include cliff jumping, ziplining, wakeboarding, paddle boarding and is home to Thailand’s longest slider, the iconic Super Fly,Blue Tree Phuket has now evolved to becoming one of the best entertainment hubs on the island where you can thrill and chill, day and night with friends and family. Located in Cherngtalay, Phuket, Blue Tree Phuket lies in the heart of the tourism district, across from the Central West Coast beaches and is spread across 140 Rai or 56 acres, and is positioned to become Phuket’s premier destination.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket1 hour ago

Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Thailand1 hour ago

The Ultimate Thrill & Chill, Day & Night Place in Phuket | Blue Tree Phuket
Video1 hour ago

Dancing to the rhythm of her own beat ft. Sophie Indracusin | Thaiger Podcast EP.15
Sponsored19 mins ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Crime19 hours ago

VIDEO: Thieves mess with the wrong gold shop owner in northern Thailand
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria
Expats20 hours ago

Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism20 hours ago

Transport officials expect tens of thousands of bus travellers in Thailand during three-day weekend.
Phuket20 hours ago

Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Crime21 hours ago

Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets in Thailand
Thailand21 hours ago

Twitter investigation discovers mass censorship & blacklisting under previous regime
Thailand21 hours ago

Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Patong21 hours ago

Officials say no to floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach
Protests22 hours ago

Teen protestor claims police harassment
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists
Media22 hours ago

License to own unicorn issued by LA animal care authority
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending