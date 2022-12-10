The Ultimate Thrill & Chill, Day & Night Place in Phuket | Blue Tree Phuket

Join Natty Warisa and Jay in the ultimate thrill and chill, day and night venue in Phuket, the Blue Tree Phuket. Originally known for its fun filled activities, which include cliff jumping, ziplining, wakeboarding, paddle boarding and is home to Thailand’s longest slider, the iconic Super Fly,Blue Tree Phuket has now evolved to becoming one of the best entertainment hubs on the island where you can thrill and chill, day and night with friends and family. Located in Cherngtalay, Phuket, Blue Tree Phuket lies in the heart of the tourism district, across from the Central West Coast beaches and is spread across 140 Rai or 56 acres, and is positioned to become Phuket’s premier destination.

