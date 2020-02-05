Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Train hits car in Chiang Mai, family survives

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Train hits car in Chiang Mai, family survives | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Chiang Mai CityLife
Police from Chiang Mai’s Saraphi police station yesterday received a report of a train hitting a car and rushed with rescuers to the scene at a crossing in Yang Nueng district. Once there, they found a badly damaged black Toyota Vios. The rescue team helped a family of three from the vehicle and took them to hospital, while the damaged car was later towed to the police station.

Initial investigation revealed that the father was driving with his wife and daughter on the way to school and failed to see the barrier already in place at the railway crossing. The car was on the railway track when it was hit by the train. Local media report that there were some undisclosed injuries but no fatalities.

SOURCE: Chiang Mai CityLife

Chiang Mai

73 year old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai condotel

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

73 year old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai condotel | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Health authorities remove the body of Gunnar Andersson in Chiang Mai - Chiang Rai Times

Chiang Mai health authorities have reported the death of a 73 year old Swedish man in the northern province. He was found dead in a his condotel in Chang Phueak district on Monday. The body was discovered by staff, who immediately called police and health officials over fears of the Novel Coronavirus.

The body was identified as that of Gunnar Andersson. Police say he was found naked on the bathroom floor with no signs of trauma or injury.

Andersson had lived in the condotel for over a year. Thai media report housekeeping staff as saying Andersson “liked to drink heavily.”

Cause of death is unknown but a medical condition, or possibly a heart attack, is suspected.

Andersson’s body was transported to hospital for autopsy, and his blood will be tested for the Coronavirus.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Chiang Mai

Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

20 hours ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Soldiers on patrol in Chiang Dao district, where one was shot in a firefight yesterday - Chiang Rai Times

A firefight with drug smugglers in Chiang Mai province’s Chiang Dao district has left an army officer wounded and in hospital.

A patrol was dispatched to a border village in Chiang Dao on Sunday, after a tip-off. The informant said drugs would be brought across the border through the Nong Kalang pass.

Early yesterday a group was spotted coming from the border. They were ordered to stop but instead opened fire. The soldiers returned fire, and the drug runners dropped their sacks and fled back over the border.

During the firefight, the patrol leader, Lietenant Arthit Kiangkham was shot and wounded. He was later admitted to Maharat Nakhon Chiang Mai Hospital, Thai media report.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Daily News

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Hospital staff check all people coming in and out of the hospital - The Nation

Chiang Mai health officials have confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus in the northern city. The patient had come for treatment from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital and later tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that five more people in Thailand had been confirmed as carrying the novel coronavirus, and one of the five was the patient who had come to the Chiang Mai hospital for treatment.

The five new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Thailand to 19. Seven of the patients have already recovered and returned home.

“The patient had been suffering from pneumonia and was treated until the fever went down and the overall condition improved gradually. The hospital has exercised the highest caution in treating the patient to prevent the spread of the virus to other patients and hospital staff.”

“Anyone who came into contact with the patient is now being monitored in a quarantine environment.”

The hospital closed most of the facility’s entrances and exits of the hospital, and deployed security staff to monitor the ones that had to remain open.

“These entrances and exits will be equipped with thermo-scanners and will offer free alcohol gel and face masks to visitors.”

The hospital is asking the relatives of the patients to avoid visiting at this moment to avoid crowding in the hospital and reduce the chance of the virus spreading.”

Meanwhile, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has put the brakes a proposal by the Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend visas-on-arrival for Chinese tourists, fearing it will have a further negative impact.

The prime minister asked Anutin to consult with other government agencies concerned, especially the Tourism Ministry, before making his proposal to Cabinet. (In other words, it won’t be happening)

SOURCE: The Nation

