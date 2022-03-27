Ukraine
Biden slams Russia’s Putin as a ‘butcher’, who “cannot remain in power”
While giving a speech in Warsaw, United States president Joe Biden slammed Russia’s president Putin as a ‘butcher’, stressing that he “cannot remain in power”. Biden added that he was not sure whether Russia had changed its objectives, which he said so far have led to “strategic failure”.
The Whitehouse insisted Biden isn’t seeking regime change in Russia, and Biden stated that ordinary Russians were “not our enemy”. Biden then reiterated his support for the Ukrainian people. Biden’s remarks come as Russia launches rocket attacks on the Ukrainian city of Liviv. Four rockets have struck the city yesterday. The Liviv regional governor said two rockets struck a fuel depot on the city’s eastern outskirts, wounding five people, and two rockets later hit a military factory.
SOURCE: AFP | Al Jazeera | BBC
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Biden slams Russia’s Putin as a ‘butcher’, who “cannot remain in power”
Phuket police find dead body floating, caught on mangrove trees
In Thailand, Move Forward candidate more popular than Prayut in PM poll
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Getting a motorcycle taxi in Bangkok, or anywhere in Thailand
On anniversary of bloodshed, Myanmar army chief vows to “annihilate” opponents
Foreigner in Pattaya bleeding after alleged altercation with security
Drug abuse in Bodybuilding in Thailand | The Dark Side of Fitness
Pattaya police arrest ‘restaurant’ manager who allegedly violated Covid-19 rules
Gas pipe falls on Rayong construction worker, kills him
2 people per hour were killed in road accidents in Thailand in 2020
Thai university expels hazing students, father of dead victim rejects financial compensation
Punishment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ seven police will be decided June 8
Russia conducts drills on territory disputed with Japan
9 best luxury resorts in Koh Samui 2022
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Thailand News Update | Tourism officials call to end all entry restrictions in Thailand
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
Travelling to Thailand… It’s Complicated | GMT
Everything you need to know about Thai food
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
Thai woman who claims she escaped organ harvesting sentenced to 6 months in prison
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
- Food2 days ago
Everything you need to know about Thai food
- Expats2 days ago
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Politics4 days ago
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Test & Go, Thailand Pass could be gone by June if no Covid surge after Songkran
- Education3 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
Recent comments: