City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…

Thailand is known for its natural beauty – from the picturesque beaches in the south, to the hilly region in the north – which provide a pleasant contrast to the colourful concrete jungle that is the capital of Bangkok. Whichever location you choose to explore, you’ll be tempted with plenty of fresh local dishes and greeted with smiling faces. But not every smile is an innocent one; many tourists visit Thailand for the red light districts, especially Bangkok.

While there’s certainly something for every type of tourist, if you’re visiting Thailand with your family, there are definitely some areas you should overlook. It would be quite the endeavor to cover all the major tourist hot spots in one article; for now we’ll focus on Bangkok. So here’s a shortlist of the top places to avoid when vacationing with family in the Big Mango.

Patpong – Silom

Patpong is the city’s first red light area. A dozen go-go bars can be found on two parallel streets, Patpong Soi 1 and Patpong Soi 2, that are bordered by the Patpong night market. Patpong lies in Silom, which is primarily a business area. This area has a popular party scene among the LGBT community, as most clubs are geared toward them. It remains a big draw for those interested in the city’s nightlife. The closest BTS station is Saladaeng, or MRT Silom. So keep in mind this area is close to the red light district, before you book a hotel around here.

Soi Cowboy – Asoke

Soi Cowboy gained popularity around the same time as Nana Plaza. The intensity of neon light that illuminates the street at night can be overwhelming. As curious visitors reach the main road, live music shows greet them, but things can rapidly get out of hand. Soi Cowboy is similar to Patpong and Nana. There are go-go bars and overly friendly workers around the area approaching everyone walking by. Asoke is one of Bangkok’s prime locations for work, with large crowds of office workers coming here to make a living. Nearby there are two interchangeable train stations, the BTS and MRT, making it an ideal place for many. For spouses and children, the potential downside to Bangkok’s CBD is the nightlife district of Soi Cowboy. Families, beware.

Nana Plaza – Nana

Let’s be clear: Nana Plaza is a three-floor facility dedicated to go-go dancers, bar girls and ladyboys — lots of them. Countless clubs and bars can be found here. A few popular shows are held here as well, something you can’t forget. There are also a number of hourly hotels for those who have the urge and need somewhere to release it. If you like that sort of thing, this will likely be the first spot on your list, but its a big no-go for family goers. (Husbands: leave it to the masses of travelling singles.) Nana Plaza is just one BTS station from Asoke or Soi Cowboy. During the day, everything seems still and calm — until nightfall, when the mood and atmosphere changes completely. It’s best that you and your family stay far away from these locations for a happier vacation.

Khaosan Road

For many years, Khaosan Road has been the leading backpacker destination in Bangkok. It’s an infamous place that needs no introduction. The long walking street is commonly packed with tourists wearing huge backpacks and baggy elephant trousers, with bottles of local beer in hand. It’s an ideal place for travellers on a budget and those who want to party. But it’s absolutely not the right place to take your wife and kids.

What’s your take?

So there you have it, our top place for families to avoid when visiting Bangkok. Of course, this is just a shortlist; there are plenty more places that should not be on the family man’s radar in the Big Mango. Surely the wisened expat will have a quip or two about it. If that’s you, what’s your take? Let us know in Thaiger Talk comments down below!