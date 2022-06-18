Connect with us

Tourism

Thais looking forward to travelling again, survey says

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Facebook/Suvarnabhumi Airport

As Thailand slowly rises from the ashes of the Covid-19 pandemic, a survey has found that over half of Thai respondents plan to travel outside the country this year. The “2022 Holiday Barometer” conducted by Europ Assistance between April 26-May 16 found that about 56% of 1,000 Thai respondents planned to take outbound trips this summer. This is 7 percentage points up from 2021. These respondents particularly plan trips to Asian countries such as Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

Whilst a lot of discussion has been about foreigners travelling back to Thailand since the Thailand Pass was introduced on November 1 last year, there is now a pent u demand for Thai outbound travel, but mostly regional, short-haul, trips.

More Thais are planning domestic trips too, with 18% of Thai respondents looking forward to domestic trips. This is 5 percentage points up from 2021. Altogether, 69% of Thai holidaymakers were planning summer trips, up 25% from 2021. The survey also revealed that ‘workations’ are becoming popular for Thais. Of all Thai respondents planning trips, 70% plan to work while travelling this summer.

Even though economic conditions are the most important concern for travellers, 66% of of Thai respondents said they would keep their travel budgets, or only cut them slightly. The average Thai tourist’s summer travel budget is 62,800 baht, up 18% from 2021.

Europ Assistance’s head of products and marketing, Marie Duchesne-Ferchal, said Thais are itching to break free after being cooped up for 2 years.

“Despite inflation and soaring commodity prices, Thais are showing an eagerness to travel after being stuck in the country for two years.”

The recent survey by Europ Assistance sharply contradicts statements by a Thai tour agency, Kangwal Holiday, in April, which said that most Thais were still cautious about travelling outside the country. The easing of Covid-19 restrictions seems to be encouraging Thais to venture into the world. Now that Thailand Pass is due to be canceled in July, we can probably expect even more Thais to follow this trend.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-18 10:33
    As are we all. How if only we could find cheap international air fares 🤣
    image
    rc1
    2022-06-18 11:30
    Getting Thais travelling again will help them see how much the rest of the world has moved on. This will accelerate the return to normality in Thailand.
    image
    Saltire
    2022-06-18 14:42
    A survey I can agree with. Wife renewed her passport just a few weeks ago at the Pattaya passport office, which has gone from processing a handful a day to 500. Thais are certainly preparing to leave, though I would…
    image
    Grumpish
    2022-06-18 16:06
    5 hours ago, Cabra said: As are we all. How if only we could find cheap international air fares 🤣 Long haul is pretty dire, and going in the wrong direction (and the levels it is reaching, I don't believe…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

    image

