Tourism
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
The future of Thailand’s requirement for foreign arrivals to have medical insurance is up in the air, along with other rumours of reduced impediments to international arrivals.
Right now, all foreigners ,except those with work permits, are required to have US$20,000 anti-Covid cover, including hospitalisation. The price used to be US$50,000 until the CCSA lowered it in March.
Now, although the Ministry of Tourism suggests that starting next month, the entire Thalang Pass registration process for visitors should end, it’s still unclear what insurance requirements will be, if any. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has proposed that the insurance requirement could drop to US$10,000. No government agency, however, has explicitly stated that mandatory insurance will stop being required altogether.
Usually, any changes to immigration rules and Covid restrictions are left to the last minute, leaving prospective travellers having to wait to organise their visits.
Thailand has long discussed loosening its entry requirements for foreign visitors, keeping would-be travellers on edge. The government will propose removing the Test & Go scheme and Thailand Pass at a meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on April 22. If the changes and revisions are approved, they could start as early as May 1, allowing travellers to enter Thailand using their vaccine documents rather than waiting one to five days for the Thailand Pass to be approved.
Thailand has already stopped requiring foreign arrivals to take a PCR Covid-19 test before their flight to Thailand, but visitors still need to take a PCR test once they land. If the new changes are approved, PCR tests-on-arrival, and the one night of pre-paid accommodation at an SHA+ hotel could be replaced by 10-15 minute antigen test at the airport.
Nothing has been approved at this stage and, even after the meeting on April 22, any changes would have to be signed into law through the Royal Gazette before being enacted.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Alleged victim of assault by politician withdraws from Bangkok election
Thai researchers warn, don’t take off your mask in public toilets
Thai officials plan to propose Test & Go cancellation in next CCSA meeting
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
Sri Lanka poised to default on its international debt
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Easter Sunday: Where to go to church in Bangkok for Easter 2022 (English services)
Does Thailand need casinos? Study to be submitted next month
Durain, mango and caviar? Thailand/Russian partnership creates affordable caviar
Thailand’s Covid trend is ‘down’ as we wait for the fallout from Songkran travel
Thailand’s Songkran road deaths decrease by 20% since last year
Southern Thailand ceasefire shattered with another fatal bombing
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll breaches 100 for sixth straight day
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
South Korea is the most expensive country to raise kids
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Thailand’s Ministry of Interior urges tight Covid enforcement during Songkran
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
Businesses blame high ‘entry fees’ for deterring travellers at Thai-Malaysia border
Scam bam thank you mam! Thai PBS anchor scammed out of 1 million baht.
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Education2 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Bangkok2 days ago
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
- Best of1 day ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
- Bangkok3 days ago
Scam bam thank you mam! Thai PBS anchor scammed out of 1 million baht.
- Events2 days ago
Songkran: Where to celebrate the Thai New Year in Thailand 2022
- Thailand2 days ago
Time to say goodbye to Test & Go and the Thailand Pass?
Recent comments: