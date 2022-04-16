Connect with us

Easter Sunday: Where to go to church in Bangkok for Easter 2022 (English services)

Christ Church Bangkok's beautiful chapel on Convent Road is the perfect place to take an Easter Sunday photo with family.

As Songkran celebrations wind down this weekend, Christians across Thailand are celebrating Easter. Here are some churches where you can attend an in-person English service in Bangkok this Easter Sunday…

Evangelical Church of Bangkok
“We are an international church in the city center of Bangkok. No matter where you call home, you are welcome to fellowship and worship with us.”

A hugely popular church in the heart of Bangkok, it’s recommended that you register for ECB’s services in advance, so you can guarantee a seat. (If not, you can still show up, but you may need to take a seat in the overflow room). The church is located on Sukhumvit Soi 10 in Asoke, downtown Bangkok. It’s within walking distance from the Asok and Nana BTS stations and the Sukhumvit MRT station. Their services are modern and well organised, featuring Bible-based theology, pleasant facilities and exception use of technology. Replays of the services for will be made available online, but are not available for livestream. There has been no after-service tea and coffee since the pandemic. ECB’s robust pastoral team includes lead pastor René Dekker of the Netherlands and teaching pastor Pablo Morales of Chile.

Childcare provided: Yes
Service times: 9am and 11am, register here
Address: 42 Sukhumvit 10 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Google Maps

Christ Church Bangkok
“Christ Church Bangkok is a protestant church open to all people and we welcome everyone… Christ Church Bangkok strives to be a vibrant, growing, welcoming, Bible-based, prayerful community which worships the risen Jesus Christ, and demonstrates Christ’s love.”

This historical Anglican church has a beautiful white church building located on Convent road, beside B&H Hospital, and is within walking distance of Lumphini Park. Their services follow Anglican church traditions and are also streamed live online. There’s an extended time of tea and coffee for fellowship after each service in the meeting hall beside the chapel. The vicar of Christ Church Bangkok is Rev. Matthew Fitter of the UK.

Childcare provided: Yes
Service times: 7:30am and 10am (with communion)
Address: 11 Convent Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 Google Maps

LifeChurch BKK
“We are a growing group of people connected together in our love for our God and our passion to see more people impacted by the love of Jesus. Every Sunday we have two services with worship, encouraging teaching, snacks and a special program for the kids.”

Their Sunday morning service in located in Siam Pic-Ganesh Kbank Theatre on the 7th floor of Siam Square One in the city centre. Their Sunday afternoon service is located at their Bang Na location on Bangna-Trad Soi 17. LifeChurch BKK’s bilingual services feature modern worship music with an informal, youthful vibe, and are also streamed live on YouTube. They’re now serving light refreshments for fellowship after each service. The founding pastors of LifeChurchBKK are Daniel and Paulina Brolin of Sweden.

Childcare provided: Yes
Service times: 10am in Siam Square One; 2:30pm in Bang Na
Address 1: Siam Square One: 238 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Google Maps
Address 2: 17, 926/4 Bang Na-Trat Frontage Rd, Bang Na, Bangkok 10260 Google Maps

 

