How to get around Thailand on a budget (2023)

Travelling around Thailand on a budget can be a great way to explore this beautiful country while still saving money. Here are some tips and tricks to help you get around Thailand on a budget.

1. Travel by bus or train

The bus system in Thailand is extensive and covers the whole country. It’s a great way to get from point A to point B at an affordable price. The buses are comfortable and offer a variety of services depending on the route. Many of the buses feature air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, and even onboard entertainment. And with ticket prices ranging from $10-$20, it’s a great way to get around the country without breaking the bank.

The train system in Thailand is also a great option for travelling around the country. Tickets cost around $15-$25 depending on the route. The trains are comfortable and offer a variety of services such as air conditioning and onboard entertainment. Plus, some of the trains have restaurant cars so you can have a meal while you’re travelling. The trains offer a great way to see the country while avoiding traffic and getting to your destination quickly.

2. Stay in hostels

Hostels are becoming increasingly popular for people travelling around Thailand. They offer comfortable, clean and safe accommodation for a fraction of the cost of a hotel. You can usually get a single room or a dorm room with multiple beds, depending on your budget and needs. Hostels often have common areas, like a kitchen and lounge, meaning you can socialize and meet other travellers. This is a great way to make friends and get tips on the best places to eat, shop and sightsee. Most hostels also provide free WiFi, so you can stay connected while on the go. Hostels are a great way to save money while travelling around Thailand and making new friends.

3. Eat street food

Street food is an integral part of the culture in Thailand and is a must-try for any visitor. Not only is it incredibly delicious, but it’s also incredibly cheap. You can find street food stalls all over the country, so you’re never far from a delicious meal. A typical meal will cost you around $2-3, making it an ideal choice for budget travelers.

The variety of street food in Thailand is truly incredible. You can find everything from traditional Thai dishes like Pad Thai and Tom Yum soup, to more unique fare like grilled insects and deep-fried crickets. No matter what your tastes are, you’re sure to find something to your liking. Street food is a great way to experience the culture of Thailand and to save money on meals. Plus, it’s a fun and delicious way to explore the country. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and try some Thai street food!

4. Rent a scooter

Renting a scooter in Thailand can be a great way to get around without breaking the bank. Not only are they affordable, costing anywhere from $5-$10 per day, but they’re also convenient and easy to drive. Plus, they offer a great way to explore the countryside, beaches, and cities at your own pace. Just make sure you have the necessary license and insurance before taking it out on the road. Many rental companies will also provide you with a helmet and other safety gear to ensure your safety. With a scooter, you can easily get to all the places you want to go and make the most out of your trip in Thailand

5. Visit the national parks

Visiting Thailand’s national parks is a great way to get out and explore the country’s stunning natural beauty. Whether you’re looking for a short-day trip or a longer adventure, there’s something for everyone. From the spectacular waterfalls of Khao Yai National Park to the lush rainforest of Khao Sok National Park, there’s something to suit all tastes. Many of the parks have well-marked trails, making them easy to navigate, and there are plenty of opportunities for bird watching, wildlife spotting, and photography. Prices are usually quite reasonable; most parks cost less than $10 to enter, and many have camping facilities so you can extend your trip. Plus, you can often find discounts or even free admission if you’re a student or are visiting on a public holiday. So, if you’re looking for a cheap and exciting way to explore Thailand, why not take a trip to one of the country’s many national parks?

With these tips, you can explore Thailand on a budget and make the most of your trip. Have fun and happy travels!

