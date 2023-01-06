Travel
How to get around Thailand on a budget (2023)
Travelling around Thailand on a budget can be a great way to explore this beautiful country while still saving money. Here are some tips and tricks to help you get around Thailand on a budget.
1. Travel by bus or train
The bus system in Thailand is extensive and covers the whole country. It’s a great way to get from point A to point B at an affordable price. The buses are comfortable and offer a variety of services depending on the route. Many of the buses feature air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, and even onboard entertainment. And with ticket prices ranging from $10-$20, it’s a great way to get around the country without breaking the bank.
The train system in Thailand is also a great option for travelling around the country. Tickets cost around $15-$25 depending on the route. The trains are comfortable and offer a variety of services such as air conditioning and onboard entertainment. Plus, some of the trains have restaurant cars so you can have a meal while you’re travelling. The trains offer a great way to see the country while avoiding traffic and getting to your destination quickly.
2. Stay in hostels
Hostels are becoming increasingly popular for people travelling around Thailand. They offer comfortable, clean and safe accommodation for a fraction of the cost of a hotel. You can usually get a single room or a dorm room with multiple beds, depending on your budget and needs. Hostels often have common areas, like a kitchen and lounge, meaning you can socialize and meet other travellers. This is a great way to make friends and get tips on the best places to eat, shop and sightsee. Most hostels also provide free WiFi, so you can stay connected while on the go. Hostels are a great way to save money while travelling around Thailand and making new friends.
3. Eat street food
Street food is an integral part of the culture in Thailand and is a must-try for any visitor. Not only is it incredibly delicious, but it’s also incredibly cheap. You can find street food stalls all over the country, so you’re never far from a delicious meal. A typical meal will cost you around $2-3, making it an ideal choice for budget travelers.
The variety of street food in Thailand is truly incredible. You can find everything from traditional Thai dishes like Pad Thai and Tom Yum soup, to more unique fare like grilled insects and deep-fried crickets. No matter what your tastes are, you’re sure to find something to your liking. Street food is a great way to experience the culture of Thailand and to save money on meals. Plus, it’s a fun and delicious way to explore the country. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and try some Thai street food!
4. Rent a scooter
Renting a scooter in Thailand can be a great way to get around without breaking the bank. Not only are they affordable, costing anywhere from $5-$10 per day, but they’re also convenient and easy to drive. Plus, they offer a great way to explore the countryside, beaches, and cities at your own pace. Just make sure you have the necessary license and insurance before taking it out on the road. Many rental companies will also provide you with a helmet and other safety gear to ensure your safety. With a scooter, you can easily get to all the places you want to go and make the most out of your trip in Thailand
5. Visit the national parks
Visiting Thailand’s national parks is a great way to get out and explore the country’s stunning natural beauty. Whether you’re looking for a short-day trip or a longer adventure, there’s something for everyone. From the spectacular waterfalls of Khao Yai National Park to the lush rainforest of Khao Sok National Park, there’s something to suit all tastes. Many of the parks have well-marked trails, making them easy to navigate, and there are plenty of opportunities for bird watching, wildlife spotting, and photography. Prices are usually quite reasonable; most parks cost less than $10 to enter, and many have camping facilities so you can extend your trip. Plus, you can often find discounts or even free admission if you’re a student or are visiting on a public holiday. So, if you’re looking for a cheap and exciting way to explore Thailand, why not take a trip to one of the country’s many national parks?
With these tips, you can explore Thailand on a budget and make the most of your trip. Have fun and happy travels!
You may also check out our article on Tips for planning the perfect Thailand vacation 2023.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
The benefits of practicing yoga in Thailand
Italian legend Gianluca Vialli dies after long battle with cancer
How to get around Thailand on a budget (2023)
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world | Thailand News Todays
Blood alcohol content limit for drivers in Thailand should be set at 0%
Young Welshman seriously injured in motorbike accident in Koh Samui, Thailand
Island redemption: Stray human saves himself through stray dogs
Man stabs 14 year old girl to death upon release from prison in northeast Thailand
Pregnant gambler gives birth while under arrest at a police station
Three trends for Thailand’s entrepreneurs in 2023: care, K9 and kale
2 missing Maniq men presumed dead in a cave in southern province
Woman hit with 6.5 million baht parking fee in Thailand
Absolutely amazing – Our ‘misused, overused, and useless’ language
71 year old British man shot dead in Chon Buri
Dell plans to stop using Chinese-made chips by 2024
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Four new measures adopted for all foreign tourists arriving in Thailand
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
Thailand to reintroduce Covid-19 vaccine requirement for all visitors
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Police arrest two Russians for begging on the streets of southern Thailand
Thai holidays in 2023
Pattaya Beach is second most popular beach in the world
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis10 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Malaysia2 days ago
King of Malaysia queues up for KFC
-
Crime1 day ago
VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
-
Coronavirus Thailand9 hours ago
Four new measures adopted for all foreign tourists arriving in Thailand
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
Thailand to reintroduce Covid-19 vaccine requirement for all visitors