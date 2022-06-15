Travel
How to get a job in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand is a popular destination for retirees and travellers, but it’s also a country with a lot of working expatriates of all ages. Is it easy or difficult to find work in Thailand? This depends on who you ask, and what you’re looking for.
Here is a brief overview of finding employment in the Land of Smiles.
If you’re deciding on whether you want to move to Thailand, The Thaiger recommends taking a glance at a few different international companies first. There are 3 ways you can look for jobs in Thailand: LinkedIn, JobsDB, and directly on a company’s website. You could also consider a few different recruitment agencies to broaden your horizons, including Robert Walters, Michael Page, PRTR, JAC Recruitment, and PersolKelly. Bear in mind the company, who decides to hire you, will ask why you want to work in Thailand, so be prepared.
A work permit is required before you can begin working in Thailand. Your profession, role in the company, or job description, as well as the Thai company you work for, are all listed on the permit. Since the majority of the required paperwork is company-related, your employer will take care of it.
Non-Immigrant B visas allow foreign nationals to enter Thailand and work for a limited time. If you wish to work or take up any type of employment in Thailand, you must have a non-immigrant B visa. Depending on the type of work you’ll be doing in Thailand, there are a variety of employment visas available. More about visas here.
JobsDB is an employment portal, and it’s recommended to look for reliable positions and companies. It covers a wide range of fields, and you will likely find something here that you’re interested in. You can narrow down your options by job level (entry, middle, and senior), employment type (full-time, part-time, freelance), and educational level (doctorate, master’s, or bachelor’s degree). Before you can apply for a position, you have to create an account first and upload all of the necessary information, including work experience and qualifications.
The majority of advertisements leave out preferred nationalities. Sometimes, job postings specify whether a position is exclusively for Thai citizens or open to foreigners. The downside to JobsDB is that most responses to submissions are slow and sporadic compared to other employment sites.
Getting a job by recommendation and referral plays an important role as an expatriate. One of the advantages of building a large network is that the hiring process will be much easier for both parties. Attending events, socialising, and actively attempting to connect with people are some ways to develop your network.
You don’t need to know Thai to get a job in Thailand, especially if you’re going to work for an international company. However, knowing the basics will help you build a rapport with your coworkers or at the front desk of your apartment. Just a word of caution: Thais have a different way of communicating compared to foreigners. In general, Thais are not straightforward and will shy away from confrontation. Also, there will be many misconceptions between locals and foreigners.
One of the most common careers for expatriates in Thailand is teaching English. However, not every teaching position is created equal. International schools will pay more compared to public schools.
Technology-related careers have recently become popular in Thailand, and the kingdom is experiencing a boom in Western programmers, developers, digital marketers, and graphic designers. With the right experience and qualifications you could earn at least 80,000 baht each month.
As an expat, your income is determined by your expertise, occupation, and, in some cases, your nationality. For a better understanding, view PersolKelly, a recruitment company’s salary guide.
