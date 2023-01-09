How to find the cheapest flights to Thailand (2023)

The cost of air travel to Thailand can vary depending on the time of year, the airport you are flying from, and the airline you are flying with. To get the best deals and find the cheapest flights to Thailand, it is important to do your research and compare different options. Here are some tips for finding the lowest prices on flights to Thailand.

1. Choose the Right Time to Travel

Choosing the right time to travel to Thailand can have a big impact on the cost of your trip. Peak season for tourism in Thailand is generally from December to February, when the weather is the best and most tourists visit the country. During this time, airfare and accommodation prices tend to be higher due to increased demand. If you are able to be flexible with your travel dates, you may be able to save money by travelling outside of the peak season.

The shoulder seasons of November and March can also be good times to visit Thailand, as the weather is still relatively nice and the crowds are smaller. The low season, which runs from April to October, is the least popular time to visit Thailand due to the hot and humid weather. However, it can also be the cheapest time to visit, as airfare and accommodation prices are lower due to reduced demand.

By considering the weather and the tourism demand when planning your trip to Thailand, you can potentially save money and have a more enjoyable trip.

2. Compare Prices

Comparing prices is a great way to save money on your flights to Thailand. There are many online flight comparison websites that allow you to easily compare the cost of flights from different airlines, including budget airlines. By using these websites, you can see the prices for different flights side by side, making it easier to find the best deal.

It’s important to include budget airlines in your search, as these airlines often offer the cheapest prices for flights to Thailand. They tend to have lower operating costs than traditional carriers, which allows them to offer lower fares. However, it’s important to keep in mind that budget airlines may not offer the same level of comfort and amenities as traditional carriers, so it’s important to weigh the cost savings against the level of service that you are comfortable with.

Another way to save money on flights to Thailand is to look for deals and discounts that airlines offer for certain routes. Many airlines offer promotions and discounts throughout the year, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for these. Signing up for an airline’s loyalty program or email list can also be a good way to stay informed about special deals and discounts.

3. Use Flight Search Engines

Using flight search engines can be a very helpful way to find the best deals on flights to Thailand. These engines work by searching for flights from multiple airlines and airports, and displaying the cheapest options. This can save you a lot of time and effort, as you don’t have to visit each airline’s website or go through the process of comparing prices manually.

Some popular flight search engines include:

Agoda

Expedia

Skyscanner

Travelocity

Google Flights

When using a flight search engine, it’s important to be flexible with your travel dates and times, as this can often lead to the best deals. You can also set up price alerts, which will notify you when the price of a specific flight or route changes. This can be especially useful if you are planning your trip well in advance and want to take advantage of any price drops.

4. Consider Flexible Dates

If you have some flexibility with your travel dates, using the “flexible dates” option on flight search engines can be a great way to find the cheapest flights to Thailand. This feature allows you to search for flights on different days within a certain time frame and shows you the prices for each option. This can be very helpful if you are trying to find the best deal and are willing to be flexible with your travel dates.

It’s also important to be aware of how changing the date of your flight can affect the cost. In general, flights tend to be more expensive during peak season, on weekends, and around holidays. If you are able to travel during the week or outside of peak season, you may be able to find lower prices. On the other hand, if you need to travel on a specific date, such as for a business trip or to attend a wedding, you may have to pay a higher price.

5. Book in Advance

Booking your flights to Thailand in advance is generally a good way to get the best prices. Many airlines offer lower prices for flights that are booked at least four weeks in advance, as they want to fill their planes as early as possible. By booking early, you can often secure a lower price and have more options to choose from.

It’s important to note that the exact amount of time in advance that you need to book your flight to get the best prices can vary depending on the airline and route. Some airlines may offer the lowest prices for flights that are booked even further in advance, while others may offer lower prices for flights that are booked closer to the departure date.

Overall, if you are able to book your flights to Thailand in advance, it’s generally a good idea to do so in order to get the best prices. However, it’s also important to keep in mind that prices can change frequently, so it’s a good idea to compare prices from different airlines and book when you find a price that you are comfortable with.

6. Sign Up for Newsletter

Signing up for newsletters from airlines can be a good way to stay informed about discounts and deals on flights to Thailand. Many airlines offer promotions and discounts to their subscribers, and these deals can often be very valuable. By subscribing to an airline’s newsletter, you can be one of the first to know about special offers and promotions, and you may be able to take advantage of them before they expire or sell out.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all newsletters are created equal, and some may be more beneficial than others. Some newsletters may only contain information about the airline’s own flights, while others may include deals and discounts from partner airlines or other travel providers. It can be helpful to sign up for newsletters from a variety of airlines and travel companies in order to get a well-rounded view of the deals and discounts that are available.

7. Ask for a Discount

It’s always a good idea to ask about discounts when you are booking flights to Thailand, as you may be eligible for discounts that you are not aware of. Many airlines offer discounts to students, senior citizens, and other groups of travellers, and these discounts can be very valuable.

If you are a student, it’s worth checking with the airline to see if they offer any student discounts. Some airlines may offer discounts to students with a valid student ID or proof of enrollment, while others may have partnerships with student travel organizations that offer discounted fares.

Senior citizens may also be eligible for discounts on flights to Thailand. Some airlines offer discounts to travellers aged 60 or over, while others may offer discounts to travellers aged 55 or over. It’s worth checking with the airline to see what discounts are available and what documentation is required to qualify.

Overall, it’s always worth asking about discounts when you are booking flights to Thailand, as you may be able to save money on your trip. Even if an airline doesn’t offer a specific discount that you are eligible for, they may still be able to offer you a lower price or other perks to help make your trip more affordable.

By following these tips, you can find the best deals and lowest prices on flights to Thailand. Be sure to do your research and compare different options to get the cheapest flights.

You may also check out our article on How to get around Thailand on a budget.