Crash course calamity: Family trip takes tragic turn in Phetchaburi

A devastating road accident occurred yesterday at 1pm in Phetchaburi’s Khao Yoi district, involving a family and resulting in critical injuries to an 11 year old child. The driver, identified only as Kai, lost control of the vehicle due to drowsiness, causing the van to veer off the road and collide with a roadside steel barrier.

The impact was so severe that a piece of metal pierced through the front to the back of the vehicle, leading to a perilous situation for the passengers.

The incident was reported to the police by Sombat Yottisak, an investigator at Khao Yoi Police Station. Following the report, Police Colonel Thip Khengkum, the station chief, was informed, and emergency services from Khao Yoi Hospital and the Sawang Sarnphet Thammasathan Foundation were immediately dispatched to the scene.

They arrived to find a bronze Toyota van with a large steel rod impaled through its front, creating a shocking and hazardous scene. Debris from the vehicle and personal belongings were scattered across the Phetkasem Road, near the 138-800 kilometre marker.

Rescue workers used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate four trapped individuals from the wreckage: two adults and two children. The 11 year old boy suffered severe head injuries from the steel rod, while his 4 year old sister sustained minor injuries. The mother, approximately 30 years old, was also in the vehicle. Due to the severity of his injuries, the boy was transferred to Phra Chom Klao Hospital for further treatment.

Upon investigation, Police Colonel Thip revealed that the driver reported feeling drowsy and momentarily losing consciousness at the wheel, likely due to inadequate rest, which led to the tragic accident. This serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving without sufficient sleep, a critical issue that often leads to serious accidents on the road.

As the investigation continues, the community has been reminded of the importance of road safety, particularly the risks associated with driving while fatigued. The accident has also sparked discussions on the need for improved safety measures on highways to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future, reported Khaosod.