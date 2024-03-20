Samui sensation: Nikki Beach Koh Samui celebrated its 15th anniversary with a White Party

Fireworks display to celebrate 15 years of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui. IMAGE: Nikki Beach Global

The famous Nikki Beach brand opened its beach club in Koh Samui in 2009, and their very first resort opened at the location shortly after, a decision deeply rooted in their commitment to celebrating life and sharing life’s moments with friends and family. Fifteen years later, the iconic property is still one of the most decadent and vibrant beachfront properties on the island. To celebrate this milestone, Nikki Beach Koh Samui hosted a glamorous White Party on Saturday, March 9.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui has long been synonymous with luxury and sophistication and this milestone anniversary White Party captured the essence of what makes this resort truly special, blending elegance with a touch of barefoot chic vibes in true Nikki Beach style.

Both the beachfront beds and dining tables were packed with stylish guests dressed head-to-toe in white. Acrobats, aerialists, dancers, and fire artists entertained guests on stages above the swimming pool, adding a touch of magic to the night. Additionally, interactive entertainers kept guests engaged throughout the night.

The culinary aspect was equally impressive, with a carefully curated à la carte menu that highlighted popular dishes from the Nikki Beach global kitchen, such as tom yum tartare, salmon roll, and Nikki Beach’s famous chicken satay. Plus, the staff elegantly served guests with full attention. With champagne flowing and people dancing, the night culminated in a spectacular fireworks display.

The celebratory mood continued to the next day, at the special edition of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui’s renowned amazing Sunday brunch. This instalment featured live entertainment. In addition to happy beats from their resident DJ and special performances by a drummer and saxophonist, vibrant dancers also kept guests entertained throughout the day.

Celebration of Life

The White Party has been a long tradition in Nikki Beach’s history. It originated when supermodel Naomi Campbell celebrated her birthday at Nikki Beach Saint Tropez in 2002, where she enforced an all-white dress code. Since then, the White Party has become a signature for season openings and anniversaries at Nikki Beach locations worldwide.

Nicole’s story

This year’s White Party at Nikki Beach Koh Samui was extra special. Aside from celebrating the resort’s 15th anniversary, it was also the first one after the pandemic. Lottie Madden, the Marketing Manager of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui, shared that they were determined to honour the occasion by embracing the resort’s original core for this year’s theme.

“I really wanted to bring it back to the core of the brand a talk about who Nikki Beach is. For me, that comes down to Nicole’s story.”

As guests arrived at the party, they were greeted with an exhibition highlighting Nicole’s story. Nicole was the daughter of Jack Penrod, the founder of Nikki Beach, who passed away in a car accident at the age of 18 in 1997.

A year after this loss, Jack founded Nikki Beach as a loving tribute to his daughter’s memory. The business initially began as a serene seaside garden in Miami Beach created by Jack and his wife, Lucia. They planted a tranquil Zen-like garden that included colourful flowers and fluttering butterflies, along with a small café to honour Nicole’s memory. It was in this setting that Nikki Beach’s motto, Celebration of Life, took root and became synonymous with the brand.

Nicole’s legacy continues to inspire and influence every aspect of Nikki Beach, from its design elements to its philosophy on celebrating life.

Nikki Beach’s six pillars

In addition to highlighting Nicole’s story, this year’s White Party at Nikki Beach Koh Samui also reintroduced the brand’s six pillars: music, dining, art, fashion, film, and entertainment.

While many associate Nikki Beach Koh Samui with white day beds and stunning sunsets, the true essence of the brand often goes unnoticed. Guests enjoy the resort and the beach club without realising the thoughtful design behind every aspect of their experience.

Each pillar represents a different facet of Nikki Beach’s ethos in creating a place where guests can celebrate life in their barefoot luxury aesthetic. From curated musical experiences to exquisite dining options, every detail is meticulously planned to enhance the overall ambience.

“Everything in Nikki Beach is intentional like we don’t have a DJ just to have a DJ. We have a DJ because one of our core elements is music,” shares Madden.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui’s journey to longevity

Nikki Beach is not only famous for its signature white but it is also popular for its ever-evolving offering and longevity. Originally known for its standalone beach clubs, the brand made a significant leap in 2009 by introducing a luxurious resort experience.

This transition marked the birth of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa on the beautiful Koh Samui. Over the years, the luxury sanctuary has maintained its position as one of the top resorts on the island.

How do they retain their position in an industry that thrives on change? According to Lucia Penrod, the co-founder, owner, and CEO of Nikki Beach Global, the team closely monitors travel trends and guest feedback to ensure they are meeting changing preferences while staying true to their brand ethos. Guests always have something fresh to look forward to, added Penrod.

“Since the opening of our resort in Koh Samui, it has undergone a remarkable evolution. Across all of our properties, we put an emphasis on continuous refinement and enhancement of our guest experience. We have curated every aspect of the resort, from the comfortable accommodations and various dining options to the vibrant entertainment offerings and quality service, ensuring that each guest enjoys a truly unforgettable stay.

“Each anniversary event is an incredible milestone and we’re so proud of our team at the location for an amazing 15 years of success. Some of our team members have been with us at the location since the very beginning which is incredible to see!”

