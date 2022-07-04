Connect with us

Hotels in Sathorn offering luxurious stay 2022

PHOTO: W Bangkok

Sathorn is one of the best places to stay for anyone who wants to have a good time in Bangkok and those coming for business. Not only is it the city’s financial and business hub, but it’s also home to exquisite restaurants, cool cafes, iconic landmarks, and spots for an energetic lifestyle. Moreover, it’s close to Bangkok’s most famous attractions and happening areas like Sukhumvit. And if you want to stay in Sathorn, you’ll find some of Thailand’s trendiest hotels offering luxurious facilities and quality services. Here are some of the best hotels in Sathorn!

1. Banyan Tree Bangkok

Luxury hotels in Sathorn, Bangkok

PHOTO: Banyan Tree Bangkok

Pricing: From 3,787 Baht per night

Address: 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

The Banyan Tree Bangkok is an oasis of tranquillity in the heart of the busy Sathorn. It offers some of the most luxurious accommodations in Bangkok, with upscale dining experiences, as well as meeting and event spaces. The famous Vertigo/Moon Bar on the rooftop is a great place to hang out, especially during sunset. Looking for spots to relax? Go to the outdoor pool or enjoy ultimate pampering in the Banyan Tree Spa.

2. The Sukhothai Bangkok

Luxury hotels in Sathorn, Bangkok

PHOTO: The Sukhothai Bangkok

Pricing: From 5,760 Baht per night

Address: 13/3 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

As soon as you step inside The Sukhothai Bangkok, you’ll be transported into a serene garden paradise. Boasting a lush garden with several lotus ponds, a beautiful swimming pool, and a great spa, the hotel has a laid-back atmosphere perfect for relaxing and unwinding. The rooms are extra spacious, with beautiful teakwood furnishing and Thai silks. Foodies will also be happy staying here since the hotel features 3 delightful restaurants serving up delectable international and local cuisines.

3. COMO Metropolitan Bangkok

Hotels in Sathorn offering luxurious stay 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: COMO Metropolitan Bangkok

Pricing: From 3,252 Baht per night

Address: 27 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

With big windows and comfortable beds, the rooms at COMO Metropolitan Bangkok are perfect for enjoying some rest and relaxation after a long day of exploring Bangkok. The pool is big enough for a proper swim, the gym is well-equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, and the spa features smart treatment rooms and hydro-pools. In addition, there are 3 different restaurants on-site, including the flashy Nahm restaurant. For those travelling with kids, a babysitter service is available.

4. Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok

Hotels in Sathorn offering luxurious stay 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok

Pricing: From 1,941 Baht per night

Address: 291 Naradhiwas Rajanakarindra 24 Alley, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120

For those seeking a luxurious but affordable hotel in Sathorn, Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is the perfect option. With a giant free-form swimming pool, lush greenery, warm hospitality, and well-designed rooms, this hotel is a fantastic home away from home. Need a sensorial escape? Head to the hotel’s Green Leaf Spa and salon. For a satisfying dining experience, the hotel also has on-site Albricias Restaurant, which serves magnificent Mediterranean cuisine.

5. W Bangkok

Luxury hotels in Sathorn, Bangkok

PHOTO: W Bangkok

Pricing: From 5,000 Baht per night

Address: 106 N S Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

With quirky pop culture elements in its architecture and interior design, W Bangkok is one of the coolest hotels in the city. From the black marble walls and reflective floors to the subdued dance music sounds and fantastic lighting, everything screams young and stylish. In addition, the staff are charming, the elliptic pool is inviting, and the spa offers a great selection of treatments. It also has monthly DJ-driven pool parties, perfect for youngsters who love to have fun.

If you’re looking for the perfect balance of entertainment and relaxation in Sathorn, be sure to book your stay at these hotels!

4.5

Welcome to the lap of luxury. The modern rooms and suites at W Bangkok pulse with energy. Use a touchscreen to illuminate your room or suite and match one of Bangkok's many playful moods.

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism.

