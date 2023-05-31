Exploding battery injures soldier and startles media at Defence Ministry event

Photo by ThaiRath.

A battery explosion at Thailand’s Ministry of Defence injured a soldier and startled reporters, taking place just before a scheduled military assembly. The explosion occurred today after two power outages in the morning, during which officials tried to repair the equipment. The battery was later found to be in a deteriorated condition.

The incident took place just prior to a military assembly attended by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the heads of armed forces. A soldier who was attempting to repair the equipment sustained minor injuries to his right eye when fragments of the battery struck him. The event caused alarm among journalists and military personnel present at the Ministry of Defence.

After the explosion took place, officials from the Engineering Operations Office Support Office, Secretariat of the Ministry of Defence (E.O.S.S.O.M), conducted an examination of the scene. They discovered that the explosion occurred due to battery deterioration, resulting in the swelling and subsequent detonation of the battery. The area was then closed off for maintenance and battery disposal.

Follow us on :













Earlier this year, a battery explosion in another area of Thailand caused a boat fire.

On February 21, a blaze damaged three electric tour boats in Thailand‘s central Samut Prakan province. A security guard at the pier stated that the fire began when a battery on one of the tour boats exploded, and flames spread to other boats nearby.