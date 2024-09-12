Doggone heroine: Sierra the rescue dog leaves Thailand in mourning

Photo via Facebook/ K9 : USAR Thailand

Thai netizens are mourning the death of Sierra, the bitch who gained fame for her role in the rescue mission following last year’s earthquake in Turkey.

Two golden retrievers, a female named Sierra and a male named Sahara, were sent to assist in one of the biggest earthquakes at the border of Turkey and Syria in February last year. The disaster destroyed over 100,000 homes and caused the deaths of more than 53,000 people.

The two dogs helped their handlers locate survivors buried under the rubble. In addition to searching for victims, the dogs brought smiles to those affected by the tragedy and encouraged them to persevere through hardship.

Thai people were also proud of Sierra and Sahara’s participation and loved them. The cute little shoes the dogs wore to protect their paws during the operation were another reason they went viral on social media, as netizens found them even more adorable in shoes.

Related news

Sadly, it is now time for the heroine to rest. The official Facebook page, K9: USAR Thailand, shared with its followers yesterday, September 11, that one of the renowned dogs, Sierra, had passed away. The Deputy Director of the Thailand Rescue Dog Association, Suttikiat Sopanik, shared the sad tale.

“I would like to inform everyone that the owner of the rescue dog, Sierra, has shared the sad news with the association that Sierra has passed away.”

The Facebook page administrator also expressed condolences for the loss.

“My condolences to K9 #Sierra. May the brave soul and all of your good deeds done for humanity be in a beautiful place—a place warmed by the love that humans have for dogs, a place with no war, and a place with no natural disasters. Sleep well, my little girl. #Sierra. With love and condolences, K9: USAR Thailand.”

The cause of death was not revealed in the announcement but some Thai fans in the comments section mentioned that Sierra had been suffering from illness for a long time.

Other netizens expressed their love and condolences for the dog and extended their appreciation for her hard work in service of humanity.

Thai rescue K9 dogs
Sahara (left) and Sierra (right) in a search for a missing Thai boy in Chiang Rai. | Photo via Facebook/ K9 : USAR Thailand

