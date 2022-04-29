Connect with us

Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here's all you need to know.

Pete

Published

 on 

On April 22, CCSA announced major changes for everyone who will enter Thailand, whether Thai or foreigner, vaccinated or not vaccinated. We have covered a lot about this on video for our YouTube channel and in written form here on The Thaiger. But here is everything you need for returning to Thailand in one post.

Registration for the revised Thailand Pass was opened at 1 minute past midnight on April 29.

International travellers will no longer need to take a PCR test before their travel or on arrival. The requirement to book a SHA+ hotel as part of the Test & Go entry scheme is also dropped under the CCSA decision. However you need to check the conditions of your flight to Thailand as some airlines may require a PCR test or proof of vaccination.

The Thailand Pass is still a requirement for everyone, Thais and foreigners. Documentation, including passport, vaccination certificates and proof of insurance, will still need to be uploaded and pre-approved before your arrival in Thailand. This will usually take no more than 3 days to be approved.

You can say goodbye to Test & Go and Sandbox as they are things of the past. The only two categories for entry will be vaccinated and unvaccinated. That’s it.

International travellers, who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19, will no longer need to take a PCR test (both pre boarding and on arrival). The CCSA still recommends an ATK test on the fifth day and expects travellers to monitor their health whilst in Thailand, but the test is not compulsory.

Insurance coverage requirements will also be dropped from US$20,000 dollar to US$10,000. This is specific Covid insurance, separate from travel insurance.

For unvaccinated or under-vaccinated travellers, if they do a pre-travel PCR test, taken within 72 hours before departure, and it’s negative, they will be able to enter Thailand just the SAME as vaccinated travellers, with no pre-paid hotel, on arrival testing or quarantine. If they are unable or don’t want to do a PCR test, they will need to pre-book 5 days of accommodation at an alternative quarantine hotel. And do an ATK test on the fifth day. If it’s negative, you can leave and resume your travel.

HERE is more information for unvaccinated travellers coming to Thailand.

Are you vaccinated or under-vaccinated coming to Thailand? Check HERE.

International travellers are still required to have insurance. You need to have insurance, to the value of US$10,000 which covers hospitalisation for any Covid treatments. It used to cover to a value of US$50,000 until the CCSA lowered it in March to US$20,000, and now it’s down to covering a value of US$10,000.

If you have a valid Thai work permit, you won’t need the additional Covid insurance. Same with Thais who are covered under the country’s universal healthcare system,

If you do take a voluntary ATK test and need to report it to anyone here is the guidelines.

The removal of testing for most travellers after May 1 is great news, but there might be even better news coming shortly.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the cancellation of the Thailand Pass might happen as early as June 1. With the Thailand Pass gone, travellers will have to rely on their TM6 immigration arrival papers to verify their vaccinations. This is just a proposal at this stage and needs to be debated by the CCSA.

If the CCSA accepts the recommendations, the much-debated and hated Thailand Pass could be phased out at the start of June. If they will adapt the old TM6 arrival cards, or get Immigration officials to check vaccination records, nobody knows yet.

At the time of writing this article, you still NEED to apply for a Thailand Pass. If you already have an approved Thailand Pass, and arriving after May 1, the CCSA says you don’t have to re-apply and you will be allowed into Thailand under the new conditions. You will then be able to approach your SHA+ hotel for a refund of the one night stay that you would have paid for when applying for the old Thailand Pass.

During this period, as Thailand moves from the older Thailand Pass to the new ‘test free’ version, you will still need to check with your airline to make sure you comply with their flight requirements which may require either PCR tests or vaccination.

As of the end of April, it’s still a requirement for everyone in Thailand to wear a facemask in public, under the provisions of the emergency decree which is still in place (until at least the end of May). Changes to other restrictions in Thailand are updated at bi-monthly meetings of the CCSA – The Thaiger always publishes updates to all Covid restrictions.

Also, after May 1, the official drinking time has been increased to midnight, but rules pertaining to alcohol are now only loosely enforced, especially in the tourist zones around the country. Best advice, follow what the locals are doing.

There are also changes to arrival in Thailand through land borders starting May 1 in 31 provinces. More about that HERE.

And HERE is a link for the Thailand Pass, remembering that registration is FREE.

