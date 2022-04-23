Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.

With the changes to the Thailand Pass, scheduled to kick on from May 1 (after the changes have been detailed and endorsed by Royal Gazette), there will only be 2 categories of people coming into Thailand, vaccinated and unvaccinated. There will be no Test & Go or Sandbox programs. So what is considered ‘fully vaccinated’?

• Information about the changes made to the Thailand Pass that are expected to start on May 1 HERE.

• A link to the Thailand Pass website HERE. Please note, there is NO charge for registering for the Thailand Pass.

The following guidelines were published by the TAT last year and updated 2 weeks ago.

Here’s a list of approved Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Thailand…

• CoronaVac (Sinovac) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 2-4 weeks

• AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4-12 weeks

• Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, Tozinameran (INN)) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 week

• Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) – 1 dose needed

• Moderna (Spikevax) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks

• COVILO (Sinopharm) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3-4 weeks

• Sputnik V – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks

• Covaxin – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks

• Novavax (Nuvaxovid) / Covovax – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks

• Medigen – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks

• Sputnik Light – 1 dose needed (You should double check this vaccines as it was originally only approved for Sandbox entry)

PLEASE NOTE: There doesn’t appear to be any expiration date from when you were vaccinated. We will publish any changes to this situation if and when they become available.

Have you been fully vaccinated?

Travellers to Thailand, foreign and Thai, are considered fully vaccinated if…

• They get their second dose of a 2-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before their travel date to Thailand

• They get a single-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before their travel date to Thailand

• In case of mix-and-match vaccines, travellers should get their second dose of a different vaccine within the recommended interval of the first vaccine no less than 14 days before their travel date to Thailand

Requirements for the ‘Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination’…

• The travellers’ Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination should contain the following details…

• Given name and last name

• Date of birth

• Nationality

• Passport or ID number

• Name of the Covid-19 vaccine

• Vaccination dates

• Vaccine manufacturer and lot/batch number

• Authorised organisation in the country of origin

Who need to be vaccinated to enter Thailand under the Thailand Pass?…

• Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand.

• Travellers 12-17 years of age travelling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement.

• Travellers under 12 years of age, travelling with parents, are exempt from this requirement.

• Those previously infected with Covid-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine at any time after their recovery. They are required to submit proof or medical record of Covid-19 recovery alongside the single-dose vaccination certificate.

• Those fully vaccinated before contracting Covid-19 are still considered to be fully vaccinated.

• Those recovered from Covid-19 within 3 months before travelling to Thailand must present a valid medical certificate certifying the full recovery (within 3 months but no less than 14 days before travelling) or that they are asymptomatic in case the Covid-19 RT-PCR test shows a positive result.

PLEASE NOTE: This article was re-published in good faith from information published on the TAT website. There MAY be changes to the details as the fine print is added to the revisions of the Thailand Pass.