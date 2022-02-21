Cafe Spotlight: EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok

Delicious and affordable hand-crafted coffee drinks made by a friendly barista and served with a smile — that’s EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai.

This cozy cafe is supported by local church donations and serves the community as a peaceful and welcoming gathering place for all. It is truly and oasis from the busy Bangkok city centre. Or as they put it, a “brewing sanctuary amidst a pandemic.”

The cafe offers a rich selection of drinks, including their signature creations, a slow bar, and espresso, fusion and non-coffee drinks, as well as both traditional and organic herbal teas. View their online menu here.

Derived from ancient Greek, egeiro means to arise. In today’s modern context, it’s like that feeling of getting out bed in the morning to make a fresh cup of coffee.

Egeiro: verb — to arise, get up, or awaken from death

Founded in December of 2020, Egeiro Coffee “aims to provide a space of sanctuary to its customers; so you can wake up in peace.” Or so you can caffeinated when you’re done shopping across the street at Gateway Ekamai.

Furnished with an assortment of comfy chairs and sofas, and equipped with plenty of board games and a piano, you can get creative with your entertainment or find a cozy corner to relax in solitude and read a book…

“We want to create the perfect environment whether you’re looking to roll up your sleeves and get some work done, or connect with a friend; regardless of what’s going on outside.”

Large street-facing windows provide plenty of natural light, while the window blinds prevent distractions from passersby, most of whom will never notice you or even realize the hole-in-the-wall gem they’re walking past.

From the morning jogger to the exhausted afternoon shopper, EGEIRO Coffee provides a tranquil atmosphere perfect for starting your morning well or ending your way right. However you arrive, you’re sure to leave feeling rejuvenated.

“Sometimes, all we need is a break. Even if for only a moment, a chance to press ‘pause’ on life can be the difference between breathing and thriving.”

The cafe is located at 2-70 Soi Sukhumvit 42, Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok. It’s about a 2 minute walk from BTS Ekamai station, across the street from Gateway Ekamai shopping mall and beside the YMCA. (Google Maps)

EGEIRO Coffee is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday, except for special events.