Connect with us

Thailand

Dog poisonings on the rise in Thailand, how to adopt them

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

photo via Saved Souls Foundation Facebook

A woman in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima claims she has evidence that seven of her beloved dogs have been poisoned to death. She thinks she knows who the culprit is and has filed a complaint at the local police station in the hope they will be prosecuted. Dog poisoning is sadly a regular occurrence all over Thailand, with both stray dogs and family pets often subjected to lethal attacks.

Seven out of ten dogs belonging to 44 year old Pritsana Khaokratok have died from poisoning, she reported today. She claims her dogs have been poisoned over ten times. One of her neighbours dogs also died from expected poisoning.

Pritsana has evidence of the blue pills used to poison the dogs, which she is using to support her police complaint at Nakhon Buri Police Station. Pritsana suspects one of her neighbours is the culprit and says the person has poisoned many pets in the local area. She has tried to speak to them about their motivations but Pritsana said the suspected culprit refused to speak with her.

The events have instilled fear into the hearts of local dog owners, who have resorted to tying up their dogs with chains or keeping them in cages to protect them from the neighbourhood’s serial dog poisoner.

Thailand’s streets are overrun with dogs. Many of the ‘soi dogs’ are born on the streets and don’t have owners. Many of the dogs on the streets do in fact have owners but are given the freedom to roam the streets. Usually, the dogs with owners wear collars.

Thailand’s street dogs are not for everyone. They often hang out in packs and sometimes attack pedestrians or motorcycle riders. Sometimes the attacks can’t be helped. However, in most cases, making yourself look big, growling and stomping your feet at the dog is usually enough to scare it off. Street dogs can smell fear and those who run the other way are usually the ones to get chased and, rarely, attacked.

If you live in or travel to Thailand, it is recommended to get vaccinated against rabies. If you get bitten by any wild animal, it is recommended to seek medical help immediately and get a postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) rabies shot.

Some people take it upon themselves to tackle the problem of soi dogs by poisoning them. Other times, family pets are targeted in their own yards, of which the motivation can’t really be explained. It’s assumed that only a sliver of the dog poisonings that take place across the country actually get reported.

Thailand’s dogs need help. There are many NGOs throughout the country who take street dogs in, get them vaccinated and either release them back into the streets or look for ways to rehome them. However, the number of stray dogs in Thailand, estimated to be around 1 million, far outweighs the capacity of the organisations who often have no government funding and rely on donations to operate.

Many of the organisations rely on donations from tourists, and with the pandemic ravaging travel to Thailand for so long, many of the organisations are in dire need of support.

If you want to adopt a dog, make a donation, volunteer or simply learn more about the people helping Thailand’s stray dogs, check out the following organisations…

Saved Souls Foundation (Khon Kaen), PAWS (Bangkok), Rescue Paws Thailand (Hua Hin), Soi Dog Foundation (Phuket), WVS Thailand (Chiang Mai), Jai Dog Rescue (Nakhon Nayok), TMTRD (Chonburi), Pat the Dogs (Nonthaburi), Happy Dogs Koh Chang (Trat), Dog Rescue Thailand (Rayong), Bodhi Dog Shelter (Phuket).

Some pages like Furget me not Thailand and The Adoptable Puppy Cafe post about dogs who need adopting in English.

SOURCE: KhaoSod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Marble-eye
    2022-04-06 16:49
    She 'thinks' she knows who it is and has filed a complaint againgst them, hoping they'll be prosecuted. Thai logic.🥴
    image
    Soidog
    2022-04-06 16:52
    2 minutes ago, Marble-eye said: She 'thinks' she knows who it is and has filed a complaint againgst them, hoping they'll be prosecuted. Thai logic.🥴 And if she’s wrong, then the person can sue her for defamation and if found…
    image
    riclag
    2022-04-06 17:13
    2 hours ago, Nivram said: I love dogs. I have one myself. I am curious. Why would anyone want 10 dogs as pets. That is alot of barking at night if they stay outside. There are limits to one’s patience…
    image
    Prosaap
    2022-04-06 17:16
    If you go to the police they probably kidnap you i love dogs got one my self he only go outside on a leash maybe the guy try all other things already
    image
    JustAnotherExpat
    2022-04-06 17:22
    I'd bet my bottom 25 satang she let them run loose in the streets. If they really were her "beloved dogs" then shouldn't she have gotten better control over them say, after the first 3 or 4 poisonings?
    Tanutam Thawan

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand14 seconds ago

      Thailand’s latest ganja product: marijuana infused fish sauce
      Economy2 hours ago

      Asia predicted to barrel along in 2022 with 5.2 percent growth
      Travel2 hours ago

      City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
      Sponsored1 day ago

      Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
      image
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Dog poisonings on the rise in Thailand, how to adopt them
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

      Wednesday Covid Update: 24,252 new cases, provincial totals
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Asia News Today | Growth in Asia expected to be on track in 2022
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Crime5 hours ago

      UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
      Events6 hours ago

      Creamfields Festival is coming to Thailand
      Songkran6 hours ago

      Khao San Road businesses cancel Songkran party plans for third year running
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Green sea turtle eggs hatch at Surin Islands National Park
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Chakri Day 2022: All you need to know about Thailand’s public holiday
      Thailand8 hours ago

      Thailand inflation jumps 5.7 percent in March, hits consumers’ wallets hard
      Thailand9 hours ago

      Thailand’s monthly inflation highest in 13 years | GMT
      Video9 hours ago

      Thailand News Update | Thailand to target Indians travel destination & weddings
      Thailand24 hours ago

      Burmese continue to flood across Thai-Myanmar border, fleeing unrest
      Thailand7 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending