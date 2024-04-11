Weekend trip to Bangkok: The best things to do

PHOTO: Wat Arun by Wiroj Sidhisoradej via Freepik

Not many Asian cities can rival Bangkok in terms of nightlife, food, culture, markets, and urban exploration opportunities. The city seamlessly blends centuries-old temples with glamorous shopping malls, offering a unique juxtaposition of tradition and modernity. From street food vendors to Michelin-starred eateries, and from sleek contemporary hotels to quaint antique houses, Bangkok offers a dynamic mix of experiences. But with so much excitement and energy in the air, choosing how to spend a weekend in this lively city can be a challenge.

Cultural exploration: Temples and palaces

Visiting the temples and palaces in Bangkok is a must, even when you’re only in the city for the weekend. Of course, you won’t be able to visit all of them, that’s why we think the following three should be on top of your list. Plus, they’re located close to each other, so you can easily visit them all in a day, leaving ample time to explore other parts of the city.

1. The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew

Begin your morning by visiting the stunning Grand Palace. This captivating complex has been the official residence of the kings of Siam since 1782. Today, it serves as a prime example of exquisite Thai craftsmanship. And don’t miss the Emerald Buddha inside Wat Phra Kaew, which is located within the grounds of the Grand Palace. The jade-coloured Buddha, adorned in golden garments, can only be viewed from afar as access to it is restricted solely to the monarch of Thailand.

2. Wat Pho

After immersing yourself in the beautiful Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew, take a stroll down the street to Wat Pho. Here, you will encounter the renowned reclining Buddha, a colossal statue measuring 46 meters (150 feet) in length. Feel free to take your time wandering through the temple grounds as it’s home to one of the biggest collections of Buddha images worldwide.

3. Wat Arun

The next temple you need to visit during your weekend in Bangkok is Wat Arun, nestled along the banks of the majestic Chao Phraya River. Also known as the Temple of the Dawn, Wat Arun boasts a distinctive design that features one main spire and four small ones. Be sure to go to the top of the main spire to get an unparalleled view of Bangkok.

Culinary adventures: Street food, trendy cafes, and more

No visit to Bangkok is ever complete without sampling its street food and experiencing its cafe culture.

1. Explore the street food in Chinatown

You can actually find delicious food no matter where you are in Bangkok. However, Chinatown (Yaowarat) is one of the best places to go if you want to explore the local food culture during your weekend trip. As the sun sets, the street comes alive with a plethora of vendors selling delicious treats. Don’t miss out on sampling Lim Lao Ngow’s famous bouncy fish balls and Chinese noodles. For a bowl of Thai noodle rolls and crispy pork belly that will have you coming back for more, head over to Guay Jub Ouan Pochana. And if seafood is calling your name, look no further than T & K Seafood

2. Go cafe-hopping

The cafe scene in Bangkok is thriving, especially in popular locations like Ari, Sukhumvit, Silom, and Sathorn. If you’re into cafe-hopping without the hassle of long travels, Sukhumvit or Ari are the places to be. Sukhumvit boasts top-notch cafes such as Roast, Ceresia Coffee Roasters, and Phil Coffee Co., offering a range of speciality brews that will delight your taste buds. Meanwhile, in the vibrant neighbourhood of Ari, don’t miss out on Nana Coffee Roasters, Bonci, and Fats and Angry for unique experiences.

3. Try the Michelin-starred restaurants

For a special dining experience during your weekend in Bangkok, consider indulging in one of the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants. Baan Tepa is a good choice for Thai cuisine, offering detailed cooking with a farm-to-table philosophy on its contemporary Thai tasting menu. If you’re in the mood for modern European fare, Mia is a standout option known for its innovative dishes and stylish ambience. For those seeking fine dining accompanied by stunning views, Le Normandie by Alain Roux is an exceptional choice with its gourmet French cuisine served against a backdrop of the Chao Phraya River.

Nightlife and parties: Bars, nightclubs, and riverside relaxation

Many people come to Bangkok to experience its nightlife. And if you’re one of them, here are the best places to go:

1. Stroll around Khao San Road

When you only have a limited time to experience the vibrant nightlife of Bangkok, head straight to Khao San Road. While many people say it’s overrated, it’s actually a great place to be for those looking for a taste of everything the city has to offer. This vibrant street is packed with a plethora of attractions encompassing bars, shops, street food stalls, and international dining options. From morning till night, Khao San Road bustles with activity as both locals and tourists mingle together.

2. Check out the bars and nightclubs

Choosing just one bar in Bangkok can be hard, so if you really want to visit a bar or two during your weekend trip in Bangkok, consider going to Nana. This neighbourhood is full of popular and trendy bars, such as Teens of Thailand, El Chiringuito, and 23 Bar & Gallery. We also really recommend checking out one of Bangkok’s rooftop bars if you have time. The Penthouse Grill Bar at Park Hyatt and the Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar are great options with stunning views. Lastly, for a lively night out, head to Fucshia, Sing Sing Theater, or Maggie Choo’s for a memorable party.

3. Cruise on the Chao Phraya River

One alternative to experiencing Bangkok’s nightlife is by taking a cruise along the Chao Phraya River. The river offers stunning views of Bangkok at night, with its shimmering lights and lively atmosphere. You can enjoy a relaxing dinner cruise while taking in the city’s beauty from a different perspective.

Shopping extravaganza: Malls and night markets

Don’t forget to set aside time for shopping during your weekend getaway in Bangkok. Here are two places you shouldn’t miss:

1. Check out Siam Paragon and CentralWorld

There are numerous luxury malls in Bangkok, but we recommend checking Siam Paragon and CentralWorld. Siam Paragon is a massive shopping complex known for its upscale stores and high-end boutiques. It also features a wide range of dining options, from fine dining restaurants to casual cafes.

CentralWorld is another popular choice, boasting a vast array of shops selling everything from designer fashion to electronics. This mall also houses an extensive food court where you can sample a variety of local and international cuisines. Both malls offer a modern shopping experience with air-conditioned interiors, making them perfect for escaping the city’s heat.

2. Wander around Chatuchak Weekend Market

Chatuchak Weekend Market, known locally as JJ Market, is one of the biggest outdoor markets in the world. Boasting an impressive 15,000 stalls, it offers a wide range of products for sale. From designer clothes and knockoff goods to electronics and pets, you can find almost anything here. There is also a large dining area where visitors can enjoy delicious and affordable food from various vendors. It’s a great place to try local dishes or grab a quick snack while shopping.

