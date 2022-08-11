Crime
Pre-op trans men’s anger after Bangkok breast removal broker scams them out 4 million baht
Five pre-op transgender men approached a lawyer for help after a breast removal surgery broker scammed them out of 4 million baht.
The born females who identify as men are just five of about 25 to have made complaints about the broker, a transgender man, who took their money, and booked surgery but did not pay the clinic for the operations.
The five disgruntled victims approached lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet for help at his office in the Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi Province. The lawyer and his clients filed their complaint with the Central Investigation Bureau yesterday.
Ronnarong made public that the pre-op men paid “Tomway,” the nickname of the breast surgery removal broker, for a service that was never delivered and they were fraudulently robbed of about 4 million baht.
One of the complainants, a 45 year old business person called Miss Nueng saw Tomway’s Facebook page, which had posted a picture with a video clip of a young woman who had undergone breast removal surgery for only 65,000 baht.
The 45 year old thought this was cheap because the price is usually about 100,000.
“I called the number and spoke to someone who claimed they had had the surgery for 65,000 and convinced me to transfer the money. The date of the surgery was specified at a beauty clinic in Bangkok in March. But when the date of the surgery appointment arrived, I couldn’t contact the broker’s line. It was dead.
“I went to the clinic by myself and found that the clinic actually exists. But they couldn’t do it because they hadn’t been contacted or paid to do the surgery.”
Another pre-op trans man, Pawadee Chammalee, revealed “Tomway” told him they represented several established clinics in Bangkok.
“The broker quoted the price at 69,000-79,000 baht and allowed clients to pay either lump sums or in instalments. The broker told clients they would lose their surgery bookings unless they met payment deadlines.”
The 36 year old Pawadee made it known that Tomway also conducted lucky draws for surgeries and that he won a draw but the broker kept postponing her surgery.
Another pre-op man told the same tale, one admitted receiving a refund of only 7,000 baht.
Another pre-op trans man, 30-year-old Sunisa Khongsilp, revealed the broker had provided the service for two years without any problems until earlier this year.
“The broker told me that he had financial problems and that the clients who could not wait could go to court.”
Ms Da (a pseudonym), a hotel worker, said he was lured in by a promotion.
The 42 year old said at first he paid 10,000 baht up front and then 3,000 baht every 15 days until 24 installments were complete. Again, when the surgery date was due he was unable to contact anyone at Tomway.
A beauty clinic owner in Bangkok, Miss Warapaswee (surname reserved), made it known she met the Tomway broker. The 43 year old said he came to her clinic and discussed deals where he wanted 52% of the cost for every customer he delivered to the clinic.
“He sent a lot of clients to the clinic. In the first three cases, he transferred the money to the clinic before surgery again. But after the fourth case and onwards there was always an excuse for the late arrival of the payment, such as he was drunk and forgot or I haven’t woken up yet or his wife will transfer the money for the surgery.
“The outstanding balance began to increase, almost 200,000 baht, so I had to suspend the surgery until the outstanding money was paid.”
Ronnarong told the media that the broker could be charged with fraud and unauthorised surgery advertisements related to hospital and computer crime laws.
He added that four surgery clinics have not received any payment from the broker after operating on clients.
SOURCE: News Ch7 Siamrath Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of the truth set for September 3
Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Upcoming beach festival to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst monsoon season
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Pre-op trans men’s anger after Bangkok breast removal broker scams them out 4 million baht
Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
UPDATE: Sri Lanka’s exiled president allowed temporary Thailand stay, with conditions
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of3 hours ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of3 hours ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand4 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Crime2 days ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
Economy3 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry