City Guide: Where to find the best pizza in Bangkok 2022

Bangkok has a fantastic pizza market, with everything from pop ups to fine dining restaurants. Whether you want authentic Italian food, imported cheese, or crispy crusts, The Thaiger’s list of Bangkok’s greatest pizza establishments has you covered.

1. Peppina

Peppina needs no introduction. It’s well-known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. The dough has a fluffy texture, and is slightly stretchy, with only the ends being crust and crunchy.

They follow the guidelines of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, an organization founded to preserve and conserve the legacy of pizza around the world.

Location: Central World, Central Embassy, Commons Thonglor, Sukhumvit Soi 33, Crystal Park, Central Plaza Rama 3, Central Bang Na, Mega Bang Na

Opening hours: This varies depending on the location. We recommend checking here.

2. Il Bolognese Trattoria e Pizzaria

Il Bolognese Bangkok lives up to its name by delivering modest, earthy foods that the city of Bologna is known for. Imagine pizza, pasta, salad, and big portions of meat and seafood – everything prepared with high-quality ingredients, the majority of which are imported straight from Italy.

Location: South Sathorn 139/3 Soi 7 Bangkok (Google Maps)

Opening hours: Lunch 11:30am-2:30pm, dinner 5:30pm-10:30 pm. Open 7 days a week.

Menu: Click here

3. Pizza Pala Romana

Pizza Pala Romana serves high-quality pizza made with only premium ingredients. The restaurant also has a deli counter where you can choose from a wide variety of delicious cold cuts, cheeses, canned goods, chocolates, candies, cakes, and bread. It’s a high-quality dining establishment with fairly reasonable prices. The restaurant is well-liked by both Thais and expatriates.

Location: Located by Terminal 21, and the MRT station. (Google Maps)

Opening hours: 6:30am-11:30pm, 7 days a week.

Menu: Click here

4. Pizza Masillia

Come here to savour the authentic Italian flavors delivered to you by Chef Luca Appino, the co-founder of famous Bangkok restaurants such as La Bottega di Luca and Pizza Massilia. The meats like salami and parma ham are imported from Italy, and the same goes for the dough that is used to make their pizzas. Pizzaiola is a must-visit spot if you’re craving pizza.

Location: Ruam Rudee, Sukhumvit 49, Londoner Brew Pub, Pizza Truck 19 Yenakart

Opening hours: 11:30am-9pm at Ruam Rudee and Sukhumvit 49. 10am-9pm at Londoner Brew Pub.

Menu: Ruam Rudee – Sukhumvit 49 – Londoner Brew Pub

5. Delices de Capoue

Delices de Capoue originally opened for business in Corsica – the French island in the Mediterranean Sea – in 2013. It’s located between France and Italy. In 2018, they launched their third wood-fired restaurant in Thailand’s Ekamai area. To maintain the same high degree of quality, they import several products from Europe while also sourcing local farm fresh vegetables.

Location: 359/7 Ekamai Complex, Soi Sukhumvit 63, Klongtan Nua, Watthana, Bangkok (Google Maps)

Opening hours: Closed on Mondays. Lunch 11:30am-1:30pm, dinner 5pm-10pm on Wednesday, Friday-Sunday. 5pm-10pm on Tuesday and Thursday.

Menu: Click here

You can read more about the best pizza in Bangkok with delivery here.