Travel
City Guide: Where to find the best pizza in Bangkok 2022
Bangkok has a fantastic pizza market, with everything from pop ups to fine dining restaurants. Whether you want authentic Italian food, imported cheese, or crispy crusts, The Thaiger’s list of Bangkok’s greatest pizza establishments has you covered.
1. Peppina
Peppina needs no introduction. It’s well-known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. The dough has a fluffy texture, and is slightly stretchy, with only the ends being crust and crunchy.
They follow the guidelines of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, an organization founded to preserve and conserve the legacy of pizza around the world.
Location: Central World, Central Embassy, Commons Thonglor, Sukhumvit Soi 33, Crystal Park, Central Plaza Rama 3, Central Bang Na, Mega Bang Na
Opening hours: This varies depending on the location. We recommend checking here.
2. Il Bolognese Trattoria e Pizzaria
Il Bolognese Bangkok lives up to its name by delivering modest, earthy foods that the city of Bologna is known for. Imagine pizza, pasta, salad, and big portions of meat and seafood – everything prepared with high-quality ingredients, the majority of which are imported straight from Italy.
Location: South Sathorn 139/3 Soi 7 Bangkok (Google Maps)
Opening hours: Lunch 11:30am-2:30pm, dinner 5:30pm-10:30 pm. Open 7 days a week.
Menu: Click here
3. Pizza Pala Romana
Pizza Pala Romana serves high-quality pizza made with only premium ingredients. The restaurant also has a deli counter where you can choose from a wide variety of delicious cold cuts, cheeses, canned goods, chocolates, candies, cakes, and bread. It’s a high-quality dining establishment with fairly reasonable prices. The restaurant is well-liked by both Thais and expatriates.
Location: Located by Terminal 21, and the MRT station. (Google Maps)
Opening hours: 6:30am-11:30pm, 7 days a week.
Menu: Click here
Come here to savour the authentic Italian flavors delivered to you by Chef Luca Appino, the co-founder of famous Bangkok restaurants such as La Bottega di Luca and Pizza Massilia. The meats like salami and parma ham are imported from Italy, and the same goes for the dough that is used to make their pizzas. Pizzaiola is a must-visit spot if you’re craving pizza.
Location: Ruam Rudee, Sukhumvit 49, Londoner Brew Pub, Pizza Truck 19 Yenakart
Opening hours: 11:30am-9pm at Ruam Rudee and Sukhumvit 49. 10am-9pm at Londoner Brew Pub.
Menu: Ruam Rudee – Sukhumvit 49 – Londoner Brew Pub
5. Delices de Capoue
Delices de Capoue originally opened for business in Corsica – the French island in the Mediterranean Sea – in 2013. It’s located between France and Italy. In 2018, they launched their third wood-fired restaurant in Thailand’s Ekamai area. To maintain the same high degree of quality, they import several products from Europe while also sourcing local farm fresh vegetables.
Location: 359/7 Ekamai Complex, Soi Sukhumvit 63, Klongtan Nua, Watthana, Bangkok (Google Maps)
Opening hours: Closed on Mondays. Lunch 11:30am-1:30pm, dinner 5pm-10pm on Wednesday, Friday-Sunday. 5pm-10pm on Tuesday and Thursday.
Menu: Click here
You can read more about the best pizza in Bangkok with delivery here.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Prince Andrew reaches settlement with accuser in New York, Queen to help pay
Man rescued after hanging from cliff overnight, held up by shirt tied to trees
Thailand News Today | Govt promises better Thailand Pass experience
Thai Vietjet – ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew’ ready to fly international
Karen soldiers from Myanmar clash with Burmese army on Thai border
Global Electric Vehicle sales up 109% last year
Thai Cabinet “okays” 5-year plan to lower tobacco consumption
Bangkok office owners face flood of new competition – CBRE
City Guide: Where to find the best pizza in Bangkok 2022
Another leak found in underwater oil pipeline off the Rayong coast
Bali reopens to international tourists after almost 2 years
Large apartments in high demand in Bangkok, despite higher prices
Teenager allegedly strangles grandmother to death in Isaan
How internet-addicted are Thais? A new report finds out.
Philippine Supreme Court approves policy easing path to acquire citizenship
Thursday Covid Update: 17,349 new cases; provincial totals
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
Airport CCTV shows 2 suspects of Phuket murder case leaving Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
- Crime3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
- Cambodia2 days ago
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
- Crime2 days ago
Renewed calls for justice for Koh Samui expat incarcerated on drug charges
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai-Malaysia border to re-open from next month
Recent comments: