Cultural Activities
5 fun facts about Loy Krathong
Loy Krathong is coming up soon! This traditional Thai festival takes place on the full moon of the 12th month in the Thai lunar calendar, which falls on 8 November 2022. It is a time to celebrate and give thanks to the goddess of water, Phra Mae Kong Ka. On this special night, people float lotus-shaped baskets called krathongs on rivers and waterways to thank Mae Kong Ka for her blessings. Here are some fun facts about this unique festival. Loy Krathong 2022
1. Loy Krathong is considered Thailand’s Valentine’s Day
Although Thai people largely celebrate Loy Krathong to worship the goddess of water, it’s also regarded as a version of Valentine’s Day in Thailand. Since the olden days, the festival has been the time for singles to socialise and meet new people for the first time. Some believe that they will meet their soulmates during the festival.
As for couples, the festival is a time to wish for long-lasting love and happiness. Many couples make or buy their Krathong together. They also light the candles and incense, then release their Krathong together as they make a wish for their happiness. Many people believe that if the candle stays lit until their Krathong is out of sight, their love will last forever.
2. You can decorate your Krathong however you want Loy Krathong 2022
Krathong is made from a banana tree trunk shaped into a lotus by using folded banana leaves and decorated with flowers. People use banana tree trunk and leaves because the tropical plant is biodegradable. They’ll turn into fish food within a few days. In addition, the trunk can float well on water because it’s airy and light.
Traditionally, people place a lit candle and 3 sticks of incense in the centre of Krathong. Flowers, candles, and incense sticks are all Buddhist symbols. The flowers represent the worship of the Buddha, the candle symbolises wisdom and knowledge, and the incense represents purity and power.
Besides the 3 essential items, how you decorate your Krathong is up to you. Most people add personal items and craft-store buys into their Krathong. Coins might also be added as an offering as a way of making merit, welcome wealth, or honour ancestors.
3. Putting hair, fingernails, and bits of clothes in Krathongs
Besides decorating their Krathongs beautifully, some people also put hair strands, nail clippings, and even bits of clothes into their Krathongs. Putting these interesting things inside their Krathongs is a way to get rid of negative energy from the past, as well as to brush away bad luck and misfortune. Loy Krathong 2022
4. Other countries also celebrate Loy Krathong
Aside from Thailand, other countries that have significant southeastern Tai cultures also celebrate Loy Krathong. These include Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, and some parts of Malaysia like Kelantan and Kedah. Loy Krathong 2022
5. The coin collector
Since many people place coins in their Krathongs, coin collectors are common. As people float their Krathong away, these coin collectors will dive into the water and stop the Krathong to take the coin. Some people find this act appalling. However, others see it in a more positive light – you’re actually making merit by allowing the collectors to take the coins.
Loy Krathong festival is a magical event that is celebrated annually in Thailand. It is a time when people come together to enjoy the beauty of the full moon, to pay respects to the water spirits, and to make wishes for the coming year. If you are ever in Thailand during the month of November, be sure to check out this amazing festival!
