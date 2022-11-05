SAIJAI Homecare Launched Promotion Campaign with TrueMoney Wallet

TrueMoney Wallet together with SAIJAI, a homecare platform services offer their customer with the latest promotion by booking any services from saijai.io and pay via TrueMoney Wallet application to receive 30 baht cashback starting from today until 10 November 2022.

This is such great news for every customer out there as TrueMoney Wallet, a fintech company providing financial services for users across 6 countries in southeast Asia of Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia and including Thailand.

This is going to make their life a lot easier and much more convenient. TrueMoneyWallet is considered one of the most popular e-wallet applications among southeast Asia countries. It enables financial services for every market type. Convenient and easy to pay for through many products and services, TrueMoneyWallet is continuing to grow among customers and become one of the top choices for them when it comes to financial transactions.

Together with SAIJAI Homecare for the latest promotion campaign, This reinforces the commitment of both companies to combine the strength of e-wallet and e-commerce platforms altogether and to complete the online booking experience for users. With a variety of convenient and secure payment methods that TrueMoney Wallet provides, SAIJAI is ready to deliver secured homecare services such as child care, elderly care and pet sitter. .

saijai.io is an online marketplace that offers a wide variety of home care services from beauty services, housekeeping, elderly care, nanny, tutor, pet care services, drivers, handyman and many more that meet all of your needs.

You can be sure to meet our qualified and professional caregivers to deliver the services right by your front door. No matter if you’re looking for an experienced housekeeper or a nanny for your children or pet caretakers, SAIJAI has got you covered.

With the latest promotion campaign between TrueMoney Wallet and SAIJAI, customers can book any home care service types on SAIJAI website and pay directly via TrueMoney Wallet application to receive 30 baht cashback. The promotion is valid until November 10th, 2022.

For more information visit SAIJAI Homecare Facebook page