Crime
Thai carer who beat her lover to death denied parole in UK
A Thai woman in the UK who beat her elderly lover to death with a hammer has been denied parole and permission to move to an open prison.
Bunthawee Rimmer, who was 49, at the time of the killing, was jailed for a minimum of 11 years in July 2012 for the murder her lover Paul Norfolk, 77 years old.
Rimmer killed Norfolk with a hammer as he slept at home, before trying to take her own life. She was found by police officers next to her lover’s body in the house they shared in Haverhill, Suffolk, in December 2011.
Rimmer had head injuries and was unconscious. She had taken an overdose but survived. She told police she believed Norfolk planned to throw her out of his home, a claim which a judge rejected. Norfolk had recently changed his will, leaving £340,000 to the woman described as his “carer.”
Rimmer accepted killing Norfolk, but denied murder and claimed diminished responsibility, blaming the depression she was suffering from at the time.
Now 59, Rimmer became eligible for parole after serving her minimum term this year.
Her appeal in August was rejected in September, with the parole board refusing to recommend her for a transfer to an open prison. She will be eligible for a new hearing in 2024.
Rimmer arrived in Britain in 1998 with her late husband Geoffrey Rimmer. Rimmer, who died from natural causes, was a close friend of Norfolk. The pair travelled to Thailand regularly during the 1990s.
Bunthawee started a sexual relationship with Norfolk in 2010 after she was employed to care for his wife Esme, who suffered from Alzheimer’s and started living with Norfolk when his wife suffered a stroke and was taken into care.
Norfolk first changed his will in early 2011 to leave his house to Rimmer and then again in October 2011 to leave her any cash left in the estate.
At her two-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court in March 2012, the jury was told that Rimmer murdered Norfolk in the early hours of December 30, 2011, by hitting him 12 times on the head with a hammer.
Speaking through an interpreter, Rimmer said that she had felt sad because Norfolk told her he wanted to ‘dump her.’ She said…
“I have never thought of killing Mr Norfolk. I love him. I have no reason to kill him.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai carer who beat her lover to death denied parole in UK
Twitter employees begin being laid off after Musk’s takeover
Sales of Thailand Elite Card to Chinese nationals up 185%
Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Today’s tourists can hit Thailand’s island-hopping heights
American Entrepreneur running a restaurant empire in Thailand ft.Greg Lange | Thaiger Podcast Ep.11
LIFE OF A SEX WORKER IN BANGKOK
Countdown to World Cup – No countdown for Thailand
AoT bans lanterns near airports for upcoming festivals
Rescuers save 2 year old boy with head stuck in gate
Police bust 2 drug parties, arrest 43 teenagers
U-Tapao Airport expansion plan approved by Cabinet
Thailand News Today | New foreign land ownership law can be scrapped if Thais don’t agree
Khon Kaen Zoo treats tigers and hippos to Loy Krathong feeding festival
Cricket ice cream, anyone? Another quirky food at APEC Summit in Bangkok
Police remove illegal food and drink venues at Phuket beach
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
-
Cultural Activities1 day ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
-
Events2 days ago
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
-
South Korea4 days ago
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
-
Technology4 days ago
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine