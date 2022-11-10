Tourism
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Looking for a cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t count on it just yet says airline industry executives.
The world’s industry chiefs made known, as if we didn’t already know, that airfares are expensive and they expect to remain that way for the time being.
Flights are pricey for a number of reasons, ranging from surging fuel costs, labour shortages, and a lack of planes, would you believe?
The US Labour Department revealed the consumer price index (CPI) for airfare was up 43% in September from a year earlier.
Trade group Airlines for America reported that ticket prices were still depressed last year but airfares in the CPI were up 8% from September 2019.
Airlines reportedly counterbalanced their operations after a turbulent start to the summer that was hit by cancellations and delays. They did it by cutting back on flights and airline chiefs reckon the industry’s growth will be hemmed in for the time being.
Southwest Airlines chief operating officer Andrew Watterson admitted the situation is unusual.
“You have demand quickly outstripping supply like this. I think we have a couple of years where demand and supply may not be as aligned as it was pre-pandemic.”
The higher fares helped cover about 80% increase in jet fuel prices and revenues over the summer that beat those in 2019.
Prices have reduced in recent months but industry executives aren’t expecting any low fares anytime soon.
Flights departing in March 2023 are averaging US$350 a domestic round-trip ticket — 26% higher than last year and 28% above 2019.
Ryanair reported a 14% rise in ticket prices across its short-haul network over the summer compared with 2019.
Ryanair chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said…
“There has been a structural change in capacity in Europe over the last two years. The days of the kind of 9.99 euro (US$10) fares are probably gone.”
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said…
“Pilot shortages, aircraft delivery shortages from both Boeing and Airbus, Air Traffic Control saturation and airport infrastructure constraints around the world are all real, and they are constraints that will take years to fully resolve.”
Airports in Toronto, Amsterdam, London, and Sydney all labour shortages and operational challenges as they tried to return to pre-pandemic operations.
Deutsche Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said…
“There are many still-unfilled vacancies at airports, ground service providers and security check organizations around the world, continuing to limit any significant capacity expansion.”
Plane delivery delays, spare parts shortages and maintenance slots have also affected an airline’s ability to operate.
Furthermore, dozens of airlines have gone out of business or scaled back their operations as Covid-19 travel restrictions took their toll while the pandemic forced British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways to permanently retire 747 superjumbos. That capacity hasn’t returned, leading to fewer jumbo jets operating in key markets.
It sounds all doom and gloom at the moment. It is true the airline industry is ailing but in time it expects to be back on the runway and ready for takeoff with a reasonably healthy price that won’t burn a hole in consumers’ pockets.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket man arrested with over 10,000 meth pills
Tourists complain about pricey beach chairs at Hua Hin
A fish tale: thousands of fish jump onto bridge on Krabi island
W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Pattaya drag icon Maisie Trollette makes movie
Two children drown during Loy Krathong festival in northern Thailand
10 year old girl saves 4,000 baht to buy mother gold ring
5 cooking courses to try in Koh Samui
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thai medical experts hold seminar, warn of the risks of HPV
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hollywood star’s bizarre Oscar gesture to Zelensky ridiculed
Hospital sends wrong corpse to funeral in central Thailand
Pattaya tourists enjoy the beauty of Loy Krathong and eclipse on beach
Some electric wires in Bangkok urgently buried for APEC meeting
VIDEO: Man throws eggs at British royals in explosive incident
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Best Bites1 day ago
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
-
Best of2 hours ago
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
-
Education2 days ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business3 days ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok