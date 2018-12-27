Thailand’s emerging ‘go to’ location for New Year | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Thailand’s emerging ‘go to’ location for New Year
Tokyo, Paris, New York City… and Chiang Mai.
Whilst the first three are perennial favorites to ring in the new year, Chiang Mai has overtaken Thailand’s capital as THE place to be to see in 2019, according to Agoda.
Tokyo’s appeal continues with concerts, parades and light shows on offer.
For Thais, Chiang Mai overtakes Bangkok’s crown for the top Thai destination. Japan is the most popular international destination with Tokyo jumping from seventh place last year to third and Osaka making a first appearance in this year’s top 10.
Taiwan is increasingly on the map as a year-end destination for Thai travellers, with Taipei making its first appearance in the top 10.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai hosts pageant to promote OTOP
PHOTOS: Daily News
Thais often claim the most beautiful women in the country are from the northern provinces, especially Chiang Mai.
Which leads us into this swimsuit photo shoot for the forthcoming Miss Chiang Mai pageant in January. Daily News reports that some 30 northern ladies, in a variety of swimsuits, paraded to promote the event at the Chala Number 6 Hotel in Muang district.
The women all represent northern provincial areas of Thailand. The pageant grand final takes place on Saturday January 5 with a 100,000 baht prize purse for the winner.
The pageant is also being used to promote goods from OTOP (One Tambon One Product).
SOURCE Daily News
Chiang Mai
“Chiang Mai red buses are a rip-off” – Ratchanont Suprakob
The infamous red song thaews of Chiang Mai are being slammed as a rip-off by a popular Thai actor. The song thaews are a popular public transport around the northern city.
“Guy” Ratchanont Suprakob hopped onto his Instagram account with a video of himself walking in the northern Thai capital spraying the local transport option. (Here’s his Instagram account if you’re wondering who the hell he is.)
He said he was mindful that he shouldn’t use Grab in that region so he had asked a red bus driver how much for a one kilometre ride.
The driver responded 600 baht.
“I wasn’t paying that,” said Guy who decided to walk instead.
The driver claimed it was ‘high season’, his excuse dismissed by Guy said that Grab would have charged him 52 baht for the same kilometre journey.
A check online showed that you could book an airline ticket with VietJet from Phuket to Bangkok for 650 baht. Or travelled in a Bangkok taxi from Suvarnabhumi into Sukhumvit and back to the airport!
SOURCE: Manager Online
Chiang Mai
Belgian hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward
An elderly Belgian woman has been injured in a hit and run in Chiang Mai and now recovering in the Chiang Mai Hospital.
The 78 year old is urging the motorist who injured her to come forward and apologise.
Chiang Mai police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyaphan Pattharapongsin on Tuesday said police were still trying to locate the driver of black car that hit and injured Gabriel Maria Elle (not official spelling) at 6 pm on December 9.
The woman was hit in front of a 7-Eleven shop on Hang Dong-Samerng Road in Hand Dong district’s Tambon Nong Kwai.
She suffered a broken right leg and bruising to her right cheek and many other parts of the body. The car fled the scene after the accident.
She said she had been crossing the road, after checking there were no vehicles coming, when a car came out from nowhere and hit her, sending her tumbling to the ground.
She said the driver did not come out to check whether she was alright, and merely sped off.
Speaking form her bed in Chiang Mai Hospital, the Belgian said she hoped the driver would come to visit her and show a humanitarian gesture by doing so.
Thassanalai Thiansanti, an insurance representative who is taking care of the woman’s case, urged witnesses who may have seen the incident and might remember the driver’s licence plate to come forward and inform police.
She said a CCTV camera outside the 7-Eleven store had been unable to record the licence plate of the car clearly.
STORY: The Nation
