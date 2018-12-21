AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal | The Thaiger

Bangkok
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.
AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.
He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.
Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.
Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.
They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.
Read about the concerns of engineers and architects HERE.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Natural birth son fathered by Thailand’s first test tube baby
PHOTO: The Nation
Pavornit Srisahaburi a 31 year old engineer stands in the maternity ward at Chulalongkorn University waiting to visit ‘Delta’ his first baby.
Unlike many fathers who have share the same magic moment, Pavornvit is special as he was born and created by artificial insemination, or intro-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in the very same ward.
“In Vitro Fertilisation is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) commonly referred to as IVF. IVF is the process of fertilisation by extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample, and then manually combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory dish. The embryo(s) is then transferred to the uterus. Other forms of ART include gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT)and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT).” – Americanpregnancy.com
Also known as a “test tube baby”, Pavornit was the first Thai IVF starting a more common trend which was met with shock and skepticism at first. Now he is the proud father of a natural born and very healthy bouncing baby, Delta. No form of artificial means was used to conceive Delta, who’s development was monitored by the Medical ward throughout the pregnancy.
Delta is being constantly monitored due to his fathers special conception, where DNA tests and high frequency sonar waves check that the chromosomes of the baby are in good condition. His father has been visiting the ward for 30 years where his medical records are kept by the doctors and scientists.
A press conference held on Tuesday by Chulalongkorn University for the announcement of the baby as well as mentioned its advancements in fertilisation, so that ‘any family’ (with enough money) can conceive if the procedure is successful.
New services now include egg and sperm freezing as well as ovarian tissue cryopreservation – a process in which the hospital can store the ovarian tissue in extreme cold, keeping the tissue intact until the patient is ready to conceive.
With around 7 million children born worldwide to artificial insemination, it has become a more accepted practice with many seeking out the help. Thailand is home to an estimated 20,000-30,000 IVF children, with the Chulalongkorn Clinic having helped conceived around 400. Artificial insemination is also being seen as a solution to ageing societies worldwide, where over time birthrate have plateaued.
Thailand currently has a fertility rate of 1.5 which is lower than the suggested 2.1 by the World Health Organization to maintain a growing population. This factor has already impacted the country with labor shortages, with studies projecting that by 2040 half the Thai population will be over 65.
Most importantly, a healthy child was born and for Pavornit and his wife. The question is when Delta will have a new brother or sister to play with.
SOURCE: The Nation,Bangkok Post, World Health Organization
Bangkok
Another Thai interest rate hike predicted for next year
by Phuwit Limviphuwat and Wichit Chaitrong
We’ve just had one .25 basis point interest rise to the base rate. Now there’s already talk of another in 2019 which will start to affect consumer spending, especially mortgage holders.
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Phatra Securities are predicting that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is likely to implement a modest interest rate hike again next year.
For the first time in seven years, the BOT lifted the interest rate by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, from 1.5 to 1.75 percent.
“If economic growth remains strong in 2019 and inflation levels are maintained, I believe the BOT will increase interest rates once more in 2019,” BOT senior director Don Nakornthab said.
The central bank has predicted that Thailand’s GDP will grow by 4 per cent in 2019 with 1 per cent inflation.
Don said one of the key risks in raising the interest rate again in 2019 is its likely impact on inflation. However, he added, general economic growth takes precedence over inflation, and if the former remains strong, the BOT is likely to hike the rate next year, though it is unlikely to do so more than once.
Read the rest of this article HERE.
Bangkok
Leading policeman makes extraordinary claim
“It’s always foreigners who are responsible,” says a leading chief of provincial police .
Region One chief Pol Gen Amphon Buarapporn made the outrageous statement claiming he had never seen a case Thais ripping off fellow Thais.
Sanook quoted the commander as he was commenting about a case against a 53 year old Chonburi man who met wealthy Thai widows on Facebook and conned them out of money through blackmail.
53 year old Erawan is assisting police with their inquiries after he was arrested in Uthai district of Ayutthaya.
A 58 year old woman, called Sanong, from Nakorn Ratchasima, was reported missing by her son. Some 150,000 baht had also been withdrawn from her account.
It emerged that Erawan met Sanong on Facebook and arranged to take her to a hotel in Saraburi. She was later hit with a hammer and abandoned in Samut Sakhon. Money was removed from her account at an ATM.
Sanook said that evidence indicated that Erawan preyed on wealthy widows and former public servants of good financial means who he met on various platforms on Facebook and dating sites.
They said that the Thai tricked the women then filmed them having sex with him for the purposes of blackmailing them. His many victims would not dare go to the authorities for fear of the shame.
It was during his explanation of the events of the case where Region One chief General Amphon said that he had never heard of a case where a Thai had conned a Thai – it was always foreigners who did the ripping off in his experience.
It was not sure whether he was referring to just romance scams and related criminal activities on the internet or crime in general.
SOURCE: Sanook
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
195K meth pills seized inside wheels on a truck at Phuket Checkpoint
OPINION – The devil is in the detail. Phuket tourism.
Natural birth son fathered by Thailand’s first test tube baby
Cherng Talay Police narrowly escape injury after drunk driver plows through checkpoint – VIDEO
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
Another Thai interest rate hike predicted for next year
Leading policeman makes extraordinary claim
Baby elephant saved after being snared in a hunter’s trap
Pickup truck crashes into canal in Phatthalung killing two
Junta supporters, Palang Pracharat party, raises 650 million baht at banquet
19 Year old Thai girl dies from assault in Tokyo hotel
First satellite made-in-Thailand enters orbit
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
UPDATE: The sea-going stray dog has disappeared from Ao Chalong
Plain tobacco packaging by September 2019
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
-
Pattaya2 days ago
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
‘Phoenix’ substandard – more officials face legal action
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Digital driving license coming to Thailand next year
-
Bangkok2 days ago
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
-
Thailand23 hours ago
UPDATE: Second victim emerges in horrific Saraburi gang-rape
-
Phuket2 days ago
Number of tourists visiting Phuket still high – TAT Phuket
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Thai arrested over refusing to return a tourist’s lost phone
You must be logged in to post a comment Login