AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal | The Thaiger

Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.

AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.

He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.

Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.

Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.

They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Read about the concerns of engineers and architects HERE.





