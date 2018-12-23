Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Singapore and Thailand are among the fastest risers in a survey of most expensive locations in the world for expats.
Asian Correspondent is reporting that multinational human resource consultants ECA International, in its recent Cost of Living survey, revealed that Thailand rose 32 places this year to enter the top 100 most expensive locations in the world.
Lee Quane, the ECA International Regional Director, says over the past five years the Thai capital Bangkok has climbed more than 80 places to 90th place in the company’s cost of living rankings.
“The Thai baht has strengthened in recent years, as the economy has expanded and the political landscape has stabilised,” Quane said in the report.
The report also highlighted Singapore as 18th most expensive location in the world for expatriates, after dropping out of top 20 in 2017, while Hong Kong is 2nd most expensive location in Asia, behind only Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and sixth most expensive globally.
Bangkok
AOT gives green light to new Suvarnabhumi terminal
Following a few hiccups, the board of the AOT has now given the green light for the construction of the second passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi international Airport. In past months there have been demands from leading architects and engineers for the project to be scrapped.
AOT managing director Nitinai Sirimatthakarn says that after the board’s approval of the project, the company will now hold meetings with stakeholders in the project, including business operators at the airport to discuss the project in details. One of the many issues is whether the new terminal should be a stand-alone structure or link with one of the existing concourses.
He said that result of the meeting with the stakeholders would be brought up for discussion with the consortium, DBALP-Nikenseke-EMSMHPM-MSE-ARJ, or the Duangrit group, which won the bid for the construction of the project.
Nitinai said that the project design would have to be adjusted in accordance with the wishes of the majority stakeholders but if the adjustment would incur substantial cost increase, a new round of bidding might go ahead.
Earlier in October, 12 engineering and architecture organisations joined forces to urge PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to scrap the project because they doubted the project was worth the huge investment estimated at 41 billion baht plus another 22 billion baht for a third runway.
They pointed out that since Suvarnabhumi airport would be linked with the two other airports namely Don Meuang and U-tapao with a combined capacity to handle 100-120 million passengers a year via train system, there would be no need for a new passenger’s terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport.
Entertainment
Thai business tycoon buys Fortune for $150 million
Photo: Fortune
Chatchaval Jiaravanon, son of the executive chairman of Thailand’s biggest conglomerate (the Charoen Pokphand Group) and part of the richest family in Thailand has bought Fortune for $150 million (4.8 billion baht). Publisher giant Meredith confirmed the sale on Friday, saying it will use the money to pay off down debt.
The Thai business tycoon – executive chairman of Finansia Syrus Securities, director of AEON Thana Sinsap and True corporation subsidiaries among other – joined negotiations late in October. This came after American billionaire Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne changed their minds and bought Time for $190 million instead.
Chatchaval Jiaravanon – Photo: Thailand Tatler
Alan Murray, previously Fortune editor and now promoted to president and CEO of the new company, named Fortune Media Group and said the office was ‘jazzed’, and that their new Thai investor was a long-term investor. Murray expects to start expanding his journalist team and build up their technology to “Improve Fortune and make it a more global brand”.
Publisher Meredith told analysts that it was to raise $500 million by the end of the sell-off. Still waiting to sell Sports Illustrated and Money – two other brands they acquired in the $2.8 billion Time Inc deal – it is unlikely they will sell them before years end.
Thai Life
Road toll drops but still 60 deaths a day
The good news is that Thailand is no longer in the top couple of countries for road death tolls in the world. The bad news is the toll is still horrendous with an average of 60 deaths every day.
Thailand has seen fewer road casualties this year and is now listed as the world’s ninth-most dangerous nation when road accidents are in the picture. These are the stark statistics from a report compiled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) – the 2018 Global Status Report on Road Safety shows. No ASEAN nation has a higher road fatality rate.
“Of those perishing in Thai road accidents, 74 per cent are motorcycle or tricycle users,” Daniel Kertesz, WHO representative to Thailand.
He also lamented that most victims were between 15 and 29 years old – so young to face such an untimely death, especially considering that road accidents are preventable.
According to statistics from Thai authorities, drunk driving, speeding and failure to wear crash helmets are among the common causes of accidents and related deaths.
In the latest report by WHO, Thailand ranks ninth among 175 nations in terms of road fatalities – down from second in the 2015 report. The 2018 report says road accidents killed 22,491 people in Thailand – putting the road traffic fatality rate at 32.7 per 100,000 people.
This improves on the 2015 rate of 36.2 rate, or 24,237 recorded deaths.
Road Safety Centre manager Dr Thanapong Jinvong believes the better ranking reflected public concern that led to actions that put Thailand on a good track towards the goal of curbing road accidents.
“People recognise that road accidents pose big problems and demand urgent solutions from the government,” he said.
“The deaths of some 60 people a day is unacceptable.”
National Legislative Assembly vice president Surachai Liengboonlertchai expects “integrated efforts”, including campaigns for safe driving behaviour, to help significantly lower road accidents.
