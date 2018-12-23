Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats | The Thaiger

Singapore and Thailand are among the fastest risers in a survey of most expensive locations in the world for expats.

Asian Correspondent is reporting that multinational human resource consultants ECA International, in its recent Cost of Living survey, revealed that Thailand rose 32 places this year to enter the top 100 most expensive locations in the world.

Lee Quane, the ECA International Regional Director, says over the past five years the Thai capital Bangkok has climbed more than 80 places to 90th place in the company’s cost of living rankings.

“The Thai baht has strengthened in recent years, as the economy has expanded and the political landscape has stabilised,” Quane said in the report.

The report also highlighted Singapore as 18th most expensive location in the world for expatriates, after dropping out of top 20 in 2017, while Hong Kong is 2nd most expensive location in Asia, behind only Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and sixth most expensive globally.

Read the rest of the report HERE.





