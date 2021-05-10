Are you looking for the best HR companies in Thailand to help streamline your hiring process? As businesses begin to grow, human resources (HR) management becomes a significant need. First of all, they hire the right people to work in your business. Moreover, they make sure that employees comply with your company policies. As a result of improper HR management, you can face a lack of staff development, employee turnover, and many other problems.

For many businesses, working with a specialized HR company can save them time and money. A good HR company can help you handle all aspects of recruitment, training, payroll, and more. Most importantly, working with one of the best HR firms can prevent your business from making costly mistakes. Therefore, you need to work with the top HR company in Thailand to be free from any HR-related mistakes.

Selecting the best option can be challenging as there are numerous factors to consider. To help you find the best HR companies for your business, we have prepared a list of the top 5 HR companies in Thailand below.

5 Top-Rated HR Companies in Thailand

1. RLC Recruitment Co. Ltd

The first HR company on our list is RLC. This firm has been providing HR services in Thailand since 2012. Although still relatively new, RLC has earned a reputation as one of Thailand’s leading technical recruitment companies. RLC doesn’t adopt a mass-market approach to headhunting. Instead, they customize a recruitment strategy based on their understanding of your specific requirements. In other words, they will tailor their service to address your business’s unique needs.

RLC specializes in helping companies in technical industries, such as food manufacturing, aerospace, chemicals, and automotive. They offer free consultations and briefings for companies in Thailand. In addition to HR services, they also provide finance and accounting services. Executive search, HR consultancy, and payroll & outsourcing are some of their premium services.

Service: Executive Search Services, Payroll and Outsourcing, HR Consultancy.

Locations: BANGKOK – 142 Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, Unit 1805, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.

Website: rlc-asia.com

Contact Info: info@rlc-asia.com

2. Monroe Consulting Group

Monroe Consulting Group was initially conceived in Australia. The company first opened its doors in Thailand in 2002. Since then, it has been expanding rapidly. Monroe Consulting Group is widely known as an international award-winning executive search (headhunting) company. In addition, they are famous for delivering the highest levels of professionalism to both multinational and national companies in Thailand.

Monroe Consulting Group works with companies with the flexibility to meet their specific needs. Therefore, their requirement consultants understand the needs of each of their clients.

Service: Executive Search Services, Recruitment Services, Outplacement Service.

Locations: BANGKOK – Lake Rajada Office Complex Building, 28th Floor, 193/119 Ratchadapisek Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.

Website: www.monroeconsulting.com

Contact Info: +66 2 055 4759 / thailand@monroeconsulting.com

3. EPS Consultants

Established in 1993, EPS Consultants is a multiple award-winning professional recruiting and outsourcing specialist. They boast talented professionals, technical know-how, and advanced technology. The firm’s mission is to become a leading one-stop recruitment and outsourcing service provider. Moreover, their philosophy is to attract, grow, and retain their customer base. They are therefore known to offer cost-effective and value-added service with excellent quality. Most importantly, they are known for being attentive and well-prepared to meet their clients’ distinct needs.

EPS Consultants focus on providing HR outsourcing and recruitment-related consulting services, so their services are among the most comprehensive. They offer executive search, HR outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). In addition to telecommunication and manufacturing industry, EPS consultants also cater to healthcare, property, and more.

Service: General & Professional Staffing/Executive Search, Managed HR Services, HR Outsourcing, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

Locations: BANGKOK – Unit 1704, Level 17, Mercury Tower, Ploenchit Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330.

Website: eps.in.th

Contact Info: +66 2105 4633 / info@eps.in.th

4. PRTR

The next on our list is PRTR, the largest independent recruitment and outsourcing company in Thailand. PRTR is a Thai/British-owned company. It has been operating in Thailand since 1993, so PRTR is not a new player in Thailand’s human resource field. The firm grew from a permanent recruitment company into a fully integrated supplier of outsourcing, recruitment, and HR services.

PRTR is famous for having a thorough understanding of the factors and components needed to run a successful business in Thailand. As a result, they have successfully presented human resource services to their clients for over two decades. Their HR services is very extensive, so you can consider them as a one-stop company for your HR needs. The HR services include human resource outsourcing, payroll, employee background check, and staff outsourcing. Furthermore, they also offer recruitment services, and business process outsourcing.

Service: HR services, recruitment services, business process outsourcing.

Locations:

BANGKOK – Ital – Thai Tower, 18th Floor, New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Bangkok 10320.

EASTERN SEABOARD – 53 Moo9, Talay-Thong Tower, 11th Floor, Sukhumvit Road, Tung Sukhla, Siracha, Chonburi 20230.

Website: www.prtr.com

Contact Info: Bangkok +66 (0) 2716 0000 / Easter Seaboard +66 (0) 3849 4700

5. Indigo Consulting Group

Indigo Consulting Group offers full-service solutions for businesses seeking help with human resource management. This Asia-wide HR company is based in Bangkok. This firm is one of the top-rated HR companies to work with if you look for an objective and knowledgeable perspective concerning your organizational development. In addition, the firm is also regarded for its individualized programs.

Indigo Consulting Group understands that businesses cannot depend solely on products and strategy for sustained success. Instead, companies have to rely on their employees’ talents, commitment, and performance. The firm, therefore, promises to provide competent human resources. Moreover, they know how to help businesses achieve their goals by organizing, motivating, managing, and rewarding your human resources.

Service: HR services, including coaching training, job evaluation, performance management, and more.

Locations: BANGKOK – Suite 1405, River Wing East, Empire Tower, 95 South Sathorn Road, 10120 Bangkok.

Website: indigo-consulting-group.com

Contact Info: +66 (02) 670-0361-3 / info@indigoconsult.net

There are, certainly, numerous other notable HR companies in Thailand out there. However, the five companies mentioned above are our top-rated HR companies for 2021.

With the abundance of excellent HR services in Thailand, there is no reason to struggle with recruitment, employer compliance, and other HR activities in your company. These HR companies offer both flexible and affordable solutions for businesses of all sizes, so if you’re looking to outsource your business’ human resources functions entirely, the top 5 HR companies in our ranking can help make your business more successful.

