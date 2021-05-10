Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials race to vaccinate 70% of Khlong Toey slum residents
Health officials are racing to vaccinate 70% of residents in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey neighbourhood, the largest slum in the city where hundreds have tested positive for Covid-19 since April. With people living in crowded conditions and many unable to take off work to self-isolate, Thai authorities have been rolling out proactive Covid-19 testing and a mass vaccination campaign in an effort to contain the virus.
A third vaccination unit has been set up in the district at the Port Authority Stadium, adding to the units at Tesco Lotus Rama IV and Wat Khlong Toey School. Around 50,000 of the 80,000 residents in the Khlong Toey slum need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to reach herd immunity, according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
As of Sunday, 11,211 people had been vaccinated at the mobile units and each vaccination unit has been handing out 1,000 queue cards each day. With the third vaccination unit, city officials plan to inoculate 2,500 to 3,000 people per day until May 19.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a proactive testing campaign on April 27 in the Khlong Toey district. Since then, 19,983 people have been tested with 654 people positive for Covid-19. 5,700 people are waiting for the results to come back and the others are negative.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths
Monday’s totals have been announced for Covid-19 infections and new deaths over the past 24 hours. The Thai public health ministry reports 22 deaths and 1,630 infections.
• The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings.
All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.
• 100+ African gemstone traders have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last 4 days in Chanthaburi, east of Bangkok. Authorities have confirmed that none were detected with the African or Indian variants of Covid-19.
The 109 traders tested positive between May 6 – 9.
• 63 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Chon Buri today (including Pattaya), a drop from totals reported over the past week. There’s also been 1 additional death reported. 1,507 people remain in medical care for the virus in the province.
• Meanwhile all public service and government offices, including Thai immigration, are closed for Monday. But it’s not a public holiday. Today is the Royal Ploughing Ceremony which is a traditional ceremony to forecast the season’s rice and wet season crops. His Majesty the King usually presides over the annual event at the royal parade grounds of Sanam Luang.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 student nurses experience side effects from Sinovac vaccine
After receiving the Sinovac vaccine, 9 student nurses at Thammasat University have complained of side effect according to the Facebook page of the Student Organization of Thammasat University. After 88 student nurses received the Chinese-made vaccine on April 23 and May 5, 2 experienced minor side effects of a little pain in the arm they were vaccinated in, while 7 felt substantial reactions including chest pain, muscle pain, dizziness, fatigue, breathing problems, numbness, and facial tics.
One case of severe side effects was a female nursing student with an underlying allergy who felt fatigued immediately after receiving the jab. she felt better an hour later, but was placed under observation. 2 days later she briefly felt that her legs and hands were numb but soon felt better. Later that evening, symptoms strengthened, with eye and facial spasms, dizziness, fatigue, and weakness in her hands.
She visited a doctor twice for the side effects and the first time was given sleeping pills and vitamin B, but the second time after a blood test, doctors concluded that the symptoms were unrelated to the Sinovac vaccine. She had been previously prescribed Clonazepam, and that prescription was changed to Pyridostigmine.
The remaining more severe side effect sufferers were as follows:
- One male nursing student found he had difficulty breathing and dizziness for 3 days after receiving his jab.
- A female nursing student reported that just 30 minutes after receiving the injection she felt shortness of breath and the next day had some numbness in her body.
- 14 hours after receiving the jab, a female nursing student said that she felt side effects of fatigued and had trouble breathing and had to use pillows to help her breathing difficulties.
- Another female student felt muscle pain and dizziness the next day after receiving the vaccine.
- A female student ended up receiving Vitamin B and Amitriptyline from a doctor for her side effects. She reported to initially feel something in her arm and hand where she was injected, and then numbness in her left leg and in her fingertips on both hands.
- For the 3 days following her inoculation, the last female nursing student had side effects of chest pains and shortness of breath.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
For Sunday, the numbers for new infections and Covid-related deaths from Bangkok and the Thai provinces over the past 24 hours were announced early this morning. There has been 17 deaths and 2,101 new cases announced by the CCSA.
Thailand has now reached 83,375 total cases since January 2020 and 399 deaths. Out of the 17 deaths, 8 were male and 9 female. One of them was a foreigner. The average age of the deaths was 68 years old.
Bangkok, again, is leading the way with new infections with 980 registered in the past 24 hours, mostly in 4 key clusters of low-income housing communities.
Here are all the provincial totals…
• Meanwhile, Thai restauranteurs are pleading with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to ease the Covid-19 restrictions, especially the ban on dine-in services in dark red zone provinces.
• On the aviation front, the third wave of Covid-19 around the country is forecast to show a drop in air travel by 38% for this financial year, according to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand.
They expect the air traffic in Thailand to remain subdued until at least September this year. Aerothai’s executive VP for operations, said the number of local flights had been stable for the first half of April but it plummeted dramatically in the second half.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Health officials race to vaccinate 70% of Khlong Toey slum residents
ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in Phuket are close to a “critical” low
Thailand News Today | Thai government throws TG under bus, new police uniforms | May 10
Covid-19 variant first detected in India reported in Thailand state quarantine
Glass bridge in China shatters, tourist hangs on 100 metres above the ground
‘Safe zone’ in Thailand for refugees fleeing Myanmar violence
Covid UPDATE: 1,630 new cases and 22 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand donates cash, equipment to Laos to help combat Covid-19 outbreak
Chon Buri sees lowest number of new, daily infections since early April – Monday, 63
Royal Thai police say new uniforms will help in pursuit of criminals
Man struck and killed by freight train just 2 days after being released from prison
From BIB to Boys in 2-tone khaki – Thailand’s new police uniform on trial
Fisherman’s body found after 3-day search in Chon Buri
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Thai government says Covid treatment is free, but patients report hefty bills
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
Vaccines reserved for Thais, not expats – Public Health Ministry
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
Thailand’s global reputation for pandemic management goes down the pan
Owner of 2 unsupervised pit bulls warned by mayor
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Education4 days ago
Education program ends September, 1,964 teachers face layoffs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
- Economy1 day ago
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
- Crime3 days ago
American man arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly killing pregnant Thai wife
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners can register for vaccination next month (next week for some on Phuket)
- Bangkok1 day ago
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
- Hot News2 days ago
Today’s Chinese rocket debris not expected to hit land
- World1 day ago
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean