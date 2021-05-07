Thai Life
Top 5 accounting firms in Thailand
If you own a business in Thailand, there is one service you can’t do without, which is accounting. Accounting, just like human resources (HR), plays a vital role in most businesses. Therefore, hiring an accounting firm can help your business grow and expand, even when your business is still small. In other words, if you want your business to become successful, you can’t ignore the importance of accounting firms.
Accounting firms help you handle critical financial tasks, such as calculating your withholding TAX and VAT and completing your financial statements. In addition, they also ensure that you comply with Thai law. Therefore, it’s only natural that you want the best accountant, someone you can trust, to do these tasks.
When talking about the best accounting companies, the first names that usually come to mind are the Big 4 – PwC, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and KPMG. On the other hand, there are also numerous other main players in Thailand’s accountancy field. Accounting companies are always in tough competition among themselves, so it can be hard to choose the best one. However, we have narrowed it down to the top 5 accounting companies in Thailand.
5 Best Accounting Firms in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s accounting firms, listed below.
1. HLB Thailand
Previously known as BDO Thailand, HLB Thailand is one of the most reputable accounting firms in Thailand. It is an HLB International member, which is a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms. HLB International has hundreds of offices across 160 countries. In 2020, HLB International won ‘Network of the Year’ at the 2020 Digital Accountancy Awards. This award certainly drives up their reputation among those in needs of accounting services.
HLB Thailand expertise in audit and assurance, transfer pricing, and outsourcing. Their client base covers a wide variety of industries, such as telecommunications, manufacturing, constructions, and hospitality. Furthermore, they also offer service to real estate, healthcare, and not-for-profit industries. The firm is led by Co-Managing Partners Andrew Jackomos and Paul Ashburn. The firm’s tax services in Thailand provide a combination of local attention and global capabilities. Furthermore, they also provide financial audit and risk assurance service.
Main Areas of Service: Advisory, Audit and Assurance, Tax.
Locations: Bangkok and Phuket.
BANGKOK: 14th Floor, CTI Tower 191/70-73 New Ratchadapisek Road Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
PHUKET: 20/90 Moo 2, Thepkasattri Road T. Koh kaew, A. Muang, Phuket 83000, Thailand.
Website: https://www.hlbthai.com/
Contact Info: hlb@hlbthailand.com
BANGKOK: +66 (0)2 260 7290
PHUKET: +66 (0)2 260 7297
2. PKF Thailand
PKF Thailand is a member of PKF International’s global family of legally independent firms with over 400 offices in 125 countries. Therefore, the firm is known to provide global solutions to its clients.
As one of the oldest accounting companies in Thailand, PKF Thailand has built its strong reputation for years. Today, it has successfully established itself among the leading accounting firms of choice for both international and local clients. This accounting firm is licensed by Thailand’s SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to perform audits on public listed companies. PKF Thailand presents highly qualified international and local professionals, so they can help bridge the gap between international business and the Kingdom.
Headquartered in Bangkok, PKF Thailand has active branches on the Eastern Seaboard in Phuket, Hua Hin, Sri Racha, Pattaya, and U Tapao. Therefore, they can offer services to businesses around Thailand.
Main Areas of Service: Advisory, Audit and Assurance, Corporate Finance, Business Solutions, Tax, and Transaction Services.
Locations: Bangkok and Eastern Seabord.
BANGKOK: 28th Fl., Sathorn Square Office Tower, 98 North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.
EASTERN SEABOARD: 63/14-15 M.10, South Pattaya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung,
Chonburi 20150, Thailand.
Website: https://pkfthailand.asia/
Contact Info:
BANGKOK: thailand@pkf.com / +66 2 108 1591
EASTERN SEABOARD: esb.th@pkf.com / +66 38 195 252
3. HUMANICA
HUMANICA is a business solutions provider in Thailand. They are pioneers in the HR and ERP industry in Thailand. However, they also offer finance and accounting services in the country. Their finance and accounting services are designed for companies who need to outsource tiresome office tasks. Moreover, they have provided accounting service and system advisor for SME businesses in various industries for over a decade. Their clients range from manufacturer and construction to trading, e-commerce, and services.
Located in Pathum Wan, Bangkok, HUMANICA is part of the Human Resources Consulting Services Industry. They provide accounting, finance, and taxation services. Their taxation services include value-added tax, withholding tax, and corporate income tax.
Main Areas of Service: Accounting, finance, and taxation.
Locations: 2 Soi Rongmuang 5, Rongmuang Rd., Rongmuang, Pathumwan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330.
Website: https://www.humanica.com/
Contact Info: sales@humanica.com / +66 2 636 6999
4. Mazars
Mazars is a French accounting, audit, and consulting group. This accounting firm set its foot in the Thai market for the first time in 2008. However, they are quick to establish a reputation of being one of the top accounting firms in the Kingdom.
Mazars boasts a multinational team, with its consultants consisting of Thai, British, German, Dutch, Indian, Korean, Japanese, and Australian nationals. As a result, they are among the leading companies in the country that provide accounting services globally. In addition to their accounting services, they also offer legal and consulting services for businesses across Thailand. Mazars is committed to helping their clients succeed. They understand and respect your business, so they will adapt their approach accordingly.
Main Areas of Service: Audit and assurance, financial advisory, tax, outsourcing, and international services.
Locations: Empire Tower, Tower 2, 12th Floor, South Sathorn Road, Bangkok 10120, Thailand.
Website: www.mazars.co.th
Contact Info: +66 2 670 1100
5. M&E (Thailand)
M&E (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a German-Thai organization. It is a well-established accounting firm offering comprehensive services to a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, IT, food and beverage, and payment gateway. As a result of their personal and individualized service, their client can focus on their business growth instead of dealing with the accounting department.
In addition to its excellent accounting service, M&E (Thailand) also provides company registration service and financial consultation. Thus, they can be considered as a one-stop solution for your business needs.
Main Areas of Service: Bookkeeping, taxation, and financial reports.
Locations: 159/40 Sermmit Tower 26th Floor, Room No. 2608 Sukhumvit Road (Asoke), Klongtoey Nua Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
Website: www.mandethailand.com
Contact Info: info@mandethailand.com / +66 2 0461200
Being a lucrative market for businesses and foreign investments, it comes as no surprise Thailand is seeing the rise in accounting firms competition. With the number of businesses in needs of accounting services, the competition for accounting firms in the country seems to never end.
Food Scene
Cooking food at home more? Most Thais are during Covid-19
Are you an excellent chef? Did Covid-19 force you to learn how to cook food? Or maybe it caused you to pay closer attention to how healthy, how clean, and how well packaged your food is? A new Suan Dusit Poll found that Thai people are eating healthier and eating at home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The poll, conducted last week by Suan Dusit Rakabhat University, asked 1,192 people about their eating habits.
The poll found that nearly 76% of people were cooking at home more often and 71% responded that since Covid-19 they have paid more attention to the importance of food. Only 3% said they pay less attention to their eating since the Coronavirus outbreak.
Most of the poll answers aren’t too surprising, with lockdowns forcing more home meals, and fear of a contagious virus creating more awareness of hygiene practices. Nearly 48% of those polled believed that healthy eating helped against the Coronavirus while 38% were unsure. Nearly 50% were interested in knowing about foods that could build a Covid-19 resistance.
55% though herbs helped strengthen Coronavirus resistance, while Pad Ka Phrao, ginger, tom yam soup and kaeng som maroom (a sour moringa soup) were also mentioned favourably (51%, 49%, 43% and 32% respectively).
60% of those surveyed said they were choosing more healthy food, and 56% paid closer attention to the importance of food packaging. Somewhat surprisingly, 39% of respondents said they were spending more on food during the pandemic, about 37% said the amount was unchanged, and nearly 24% spent less money.
Food spending in Bangkok averaged 268 baht a day, while other provinces averaged 207 baht, creating a national daily food spending average of about 227 baht.
So how do Thaiger readers compare? What are you spending on food – more or less? Are you eating healthier? Are you dining out less? Perhaps some have become experts at cooking the #1 food in the world? Any recommendations for superfoods that ward off Covid-19?
The Thaiger looks forward to your responses in the comments on this story.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Tourism
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
“One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free”
When ‘One Night In Bangkok’ was released in 1984 it was an unlikely hit. It was the opening song from a (at the time) little-known stage pop-opera called ‘Chess’. The song made Number 1 in South Africa, West Germany, Switzerland and Australia, and Number 3 in Canada and the US. It has remained a staple of Classic 80s Hit radio ever since. Have a listen (below).
The musical was the first outing for the two ‘Bs’ in ABBA – Benny Andersson and Bjoern Ulvaeus. Their pop grooves had made ABBA one of the most famous music groups in the world between 1973 and 1982 with a string of hits including 20 singles in the Billboard Top 100 from 8 albums, etc, etc. The lyrics of the song were penned by Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Joseph and his amazing technicolour dreamcoat, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast).
In the opening song of ‘Chess’, the American chess champion Freddie Trumper gets ready for a chess game with his Russian counterpart. He ridicules Bangkok’s ‘pleasures’ and tourist attractions – the Chao Phraya River (“muddy old river”), Wat Pho (“reclining Buddha”), and the red-light distractions. The choruses are more complimentary about Bangkok’s well-documented excesses.
Thailand’s ladyboys feature too… “You’ll find a god in every golden cloister, And if you’re lucky then the god’s a she“. And the famous Oriental Hotel (these days a little less ‘oriental’) is mentioned where girls are “set up in the Somerset Maugham suite“. But the singer says he isn’t interested… “I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.”
At the time the sarcasm of the song didn’t go down well with the Thai Mass Communications Organisation (now the NBTC) issuing a ban on the song in 1985, saying its lyrics “cause misunderstanding about Thai society and show disrespect towards Buddhism”, a line still trotted out when Instagrammers and vloggers shoot in front of Thai temples dressed in a flimsy singlets and short shorts.
37 years later the song still paints a picture of a contrasting ‘oriental’ city alive with lights (including red lights), colour, pungent smells, culture and a vivid history.
We’re not sure if the ban was ever lifted but I hear the song played on Thai stations from time to time. At the time, when Bangkok was less on the tourist map than now, the song was a lone reference point for westerners.
How does it stand up 37 years after becoming a world-wide hit? Leave your comments below..
One Night In Bangkok
Bangkok, Oriental setting
And the city don’t know that the city is getting
The creme de la creme of the chess world
In a show with everything but Yul Brynner (referring to the actor’s starring role as the King of Siam in ‘The King and I’)
Time flies, doesn’t seem a minute
Since the Tirolean spa had the chess boys in it
All change don’t you know that when you
Play at this level there’s no ordinary venue
It’s Iceland or the Philippines or Hastings or,
Or this place!
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
And if you’re lucky then the god’s a she
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One town’s very like another
When your head’s down over your pieces, brother
It’s a drag, it’s a bore, it’s really such a pity
To be looking at the board, not looking at the city
Whaddya mean?
Ya seen one crowded, polluted, stinking town
Tea, girls, warm, sweet
Some are set up in the Somerset Maugham suite
Get thai’d, you’re talking to a tourist
Whose every move’s among the purest
I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Siam’s gonna be the witness
To the ultimate test of cerebral fitness
This grips me more than would a
Muddy old river or reclining Buddha
And thank God I’m only watching the game… controlling it
I don’t see you guys rating
The kind of mate I’m contemplating
I’d let you watch, I would invite you
But the queens we use would not excite you
So you better go back to your bars, your temples
Your massage parlours
One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster
The bars are temples but the pearls ain’t free
You’ll find a god in every golden cloister
A little flesh, a little history
I can feel an angel sliding up to me
One night in Bangkok makes a hard man humble
Not much between despair and ecstasy
One night in Bangkok and the tough guys tumble
Can’t be too careful with your company
I can feel the devil walking next to me
Songwriters: Tim Rice / Benny Goran Bror Andersson / Bjoern K. Ulvaeus
Thai Life
Trendiest café chains in Thailand for 2021
Thailand’s café culture is vibrant. From picturesque cafés to cat and dog cafés, they are practically everywhere. Joining the hype, café chains in Thailand are also rising in popularity. Whether you need a quick fix of caffeine, are looking for a place to hang out with friends, or want to bring your laptop out for work, café chains are the easiest option since they can be found in many places across the country.
Although most serve some really delicious menus, not all serve it in an equally nice atmosphere, so if you’re thinking of going for a coffee journey in Thailand, here are our recommendations of popular café chains in Thailand!
6 Trendiest Café Chains in Thailand
For this article’s purpose, we consider those with two or more branches as cafe chains in Thailand.
1. Kuppadeli
Kuppadeli is everything you’re looking for – specialty coffee, mouthwatering food, and lovely, airy space. Each of its cafes has an outdoor industrial vibe with tall ceilings. Take your pick of sitting at their sun-drenched indoor area, cozy outdoor area, or in their cute little mezzanine.
Delight your tastebuds with the wide array of food in their menu, which features sandwiches, salads, and pasta. You can also enjoy their all-day breakfast options. Make sure to try the comforting taste of their quiche Lorraine or the pork leg. Also, don’t miss out on their tasty dessert, such as the lemon curd cheesecake.
Their coffee is some of the best you can find in Thailand, so don’t forget to indulge in their dark-roasted espresso blend from a mixture of six Arabica Beans.
Best Features: If you are looking for some comforting meals, whether for breakfast or lunch, Kuppadeli should be high on your list. Their hearty recipes are flavourful and amazing!
Pricing: Food and beverage both start from 90 baht.
Locations:
ERAWAN: LG Floor Erawan Bangkok, Ploenchit Road
ASOKE: 219/1A Asoke Towers, Sukhumvit Soi 21
THE EMPORIUM: 4th Floor, The Emporium, 662 Sukhumvit Road
Website: http://kuppadeli.com/
2. The Coffee Club
The Coffee Club is an Aussie-born, Thai-owned coffee and brunch chain with over 20 branches across Thailand. This thriving café chain offers a very welcoming and relaxing setting, making it a great place to enjoy some great food, chit-chat with your friends, or even bring your laptop and work.
Their coffee really delivers, with creative options like the Yuzu Citrus Lemon Cold Brew, which is the perfect drink to refresh on a hot day. They also have a selection of tea. From iced Thai Tea Latte to Lychee Rose Tea Cold Brew, tea lovers will not miss out here. If you’re into healthy drinks, cold-pressed juices are available. They serve cocktails, wines, and beers as well.
On the food front, you can expect both Western and Thai dishes. We recommend Grilled Pork Chop with Spicy Sauce if you want some local taste, while their Smashed Avocado with Poached Eggs is the perfect choice for brunch.
Best Features: Their coffee is one of the best among other café chains in Thailand and you can enjoy great all-day breakfast menus.
Pricing: The coffee starts from 80 baht, while the food ranges from 100 baht to 560 baht.
Locations: Their branches are located in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiangmai, Samui, Hua Hin, and Krabi.
Website: https://thecoffeeclub.co.th/
3. ROAST Coffee & Eatery
If you’re looking for a place to sip amazing coffee in Thailand, ROAST Coffee & Eatery should be on your list. While ROAST is not technically a major chain, with only three branches in Bangkok, it is definitely one of the trendiest and most ‘instagramable’ café chains in Thailand. With its hipster ambiance, coupled with an excellent selection of coffee and brunch menu, you will have an enjoyable time here.
Famed for their local coffee beans, you should try their Iced Espresso Latte. They also serve mouthwatering dishes, such as steaks, sandwiches, and pasta. For some evening refreshments, ROAST also has cocktails, wines, and beers on their menu.
Best Features: Each location is picturesque, perfect to make a good post on your Instagram.
Pricing: The coffee starts from 80 baht and the food starts from 120 baht.
Locations:
Main Branch: the COMMONS, 335 Thong Lo 17 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
2nd Outlet: EmQuartier, 1 Helix Building B 693 695 Sukhumvit Road, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.
3rd Outlet: 1st Fl, CENTRAL@centralwOrld, Bangkok 10330, Thailand.
Website: https://www.roastbkk.com/
4. Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery
Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery is one of the first Thai-owned specialty coffee retail businesses. It’s easy to spot this café chain across Thailand as they are located in many places, including shopping malls, universities, hospitals, gas stations, and airports.
Upon stepping foot into one of its branches, you’ll be greeted with the aroma of coffee that wafts around the whole place. They offer high-quality specialty coffee drinks, with finely selected coffee beans from the Agricultural Projects under Royal Patronage combined with coffee-producing sources around the world. Then, they brew their roasted coffee beans espresso machines imported directly from Italy. Their coffee is anything but flat — smooth, mellow, peppery, and bitter are the taste you can expect.
Black Canyon is also known for its extensive food menu, including local and oriental favorites and Western dishes. We recommend you try their Tom Yum Kung if you want some Thai specialties.
Best Features: As one of the biggest café chains in Thailand, you can practically find Black Canyon everywhere. Their coffee drinks has a premium taste, thanks to the excellent production process.
Pricing: A cup of coffee is around 70 baht.
Locations There are 105 branches of Black Canyon Coffee and Eatery across Thailand, including Bangkok, Krabi, Chonburi, and Chiang Rai.
Website: https://www.blackcanyonthai.com/
5. Cafe Amazon
You have probably seen Cafe Amazon in almost every gas station in Thailand and wonder why. Well, the answer is because it is owned by the Thai state-owned gas station PTT. This café chain has become a meeting area for workers and a recreation place for travelers throughout the years.
If you like lighter coffee in terms of aroma and bitterness, then you’d like Cafe Amazon’s coffee. Their frappe is also known to be extremely refreshing. Besides coffee and other beverages, they don’t serve an extensive selection of food. However, their cakes are delicious!
Best Features: Decorated with a green tone, Cafe Amazon incorporates the elements of nature into its theme. With their gardens and fountains, you will experience a cozy and relaxing atmosphere here.
Pricing: Definitely on the cheaper side, you can get a cup of coffee for around 35 baht.
Location: You can find them in numerous malls and, of course, every gas station in Thailand.
Website: https://www.cafe-amazon.com/index.aspx?Lang=EN
6. True Coffee
True Corporation might be better known for its mobile phone operations, but today, it also operates an in-store café chain that is growing in popularity. Boasting high-speed WiFi, it’s slowly becoming a popular place for those who want to work or simply surf the internet outside of their home or office. It’s also a great place to hang out with friends, as you can choose to relax in their soft sofas.
The main draw is, of course, their coffee, which is sourced on the rolling hills up in the North. However, they also offer a good selection of food and baked goods. From muffins and puff pastries to cakes and muffins, everything goes well with their amazing coffee.
Best Features: Their high-speed WiFi is one of their best features, so if you’re looking for a place to work outside, you should consider True Coffee!
Pricing: The coffee starts from 75 baht, while the food starts from 140 baht. The bakery ranges from 60 baht – 160 baht.
Location: You can find True Coffee all across Thailand, including Bangkok, Buri Ram, and Chiang Mai.
Website: https://truecoffee.truecorp.co.th/
If you are up for great food, tasty coffee, and a great atmosphere, these café chains are totally worth trying. So what are you waiting for? Don’t forget to stop by and maybe leave some reviews!
