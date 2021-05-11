Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Entry ban extended to non-Thais arriving from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Non-Thai nationals arriving from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal are now included in an entry ban aimed at preventing the spread of the so-called Indian variant of Covid-19. The ban was first introduced for arrivals from India late last month, amid the escalating crisis in that country. It has now been extended to 3 other South Asian nations as the government tries to guard against importing the highly contagious B.1.617.1 variant.
The ban applies to all non-Thais who depart from or transit through those countries. Tanee Sangrat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration requested an extension to the ban after a Thai woman who arrived from Pakistan was found to be infected with the variant while in quarantine.
“The CCSA has confirmed reports that 1 traveller from Pakistan into Thailand has been infected by the Covid-19 variant first detected in India. The CCSA meeting therefore requested the MFA to temporarily suspend the issuance of COEs to all foreigners travelling from countries which have widespread transmission of the said variant. In response to this, the MFA will comply with the CCSA’s recommendations and temporarily suspend the issuance of COEs to all foreign nationals travelling from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal into Thailand.”
Tanee adds that the ban does not apply to Thai nationals, who can still return from any of the aforementioned countries.
“Thai nationals, diplomats on mission in Thailand and their families, and permanent residents travelling from these countries are still able to return to Thailand if they so wish.”
A Thai woman who arrived back in the Kingdom from Pakistan on April 24 was found to be infected with the highly contagious strain, as was 1 of her young sons travelling with her. Another 2 sons tested negative. All 4 were in state quarantine when tested.
Further tests at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital confirmed the strain was B.1.617.1, with Thiravat Hemachudha from Chulalongkorn University urging people to be vigilant. He says B.1.617.1 is concerning, pointing out that 4 people in Israel, all of whom have been fully inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, have tested positive for the variant.
“Thailand must be vigilant even if we can achieve our vaccination target by year-end. If there is a mutated version that can evade vaccines, the problem will remain.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tuesday Covid UPDATE: 31 new deaths and 1,919 new infections
The Thai public health officials have reported that there has been 31 Covid-related deaths and 1,919 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.
• An entry ban has been extended to cover foreign travellers coming from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal, as well as India, to help contain any further “highly contagious” Indian variants of Covid-19.
The includes all foreigners departing from any of the 4 countries, or in transit in other countries and passing through them.
• Border patrol police and the Army are being ordered to step up surveillance in order to prevent the entry of illegal migrants into Thailand.
There has been a spate of new infections from people crossing Thailand’s porous borders illegally, and a new surge of people crossing the border, in both directions, just north of Chiang Rai to a Burmese border town that is currently re-opening its casinos and brothels.
• German pharmaceutical giant BioNTech, the vaccine manufacturer that has partnered with Pfizer for its Covid vaccine, is setting up in Singapore as a regional HQ for South-east Asia operations, and will set up an mRNA manufacturing facility in the island state.
It plans to open its Singapore office and start the construction of the manufacturing facility from Q3 this year, subject to planning approvals. The site is expected to be operational in 2023 and will create at least 80 jobs.
• The latest cluster in Chanthaburi, east of Bangkok, is now up to 533 infections after another 91 cases were reported yesterday – 47 are from Africa and 44 are Thais. Out of the total number of infections, 156 are foreigners, mostly from African countries
Health officials race to vaccinate 70% of Khlong Toey slum residents
Health officials are racing to vaccinate 70% of residents in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey neighbourhood, the largest slum in the city where hundreds have tested positive for Covid-19 since April. With people living in crowded conditions and many unable to take off work to self-isolate, Thai authorities have been rolling out proactive Covid-19 testing and a mass vaccination campaign in an effort to contain the virus.
A third vaccination unit has been set up in the district at the Port Authority Stadium, adding to the units at Tesco Lotus Rama IV and Wat Khlong Toey School. Around 50,000 of the 80,000 residents in the Khlong Toey slum need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to reach herd immunity, according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
As of Sunday, 11,211 people had been vaccinated at the mobile units and each vaccination unit has been handing out 1,000 queue cards each day. With the third vaccination unit, city officials plan to inoculate 2,500 to 3,000 people per day until May 19.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a proactive testing campaign on April 27 in the Khlong Toey district. Since then, 19,983 people have been tested with 654 people positive for Covid-19. 5,700 people are waiting for the results to come back and the others are negative.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Phuket
ICU beds for Covid-19 patients in Phuket are close to a “critical” low
Covid-19 patients in severe condition may have to been transferred from a government hospital in Phuket to a private hospital as the number of available hospital beds at public intensive care units in Phuket is close to a “critical” low, according to Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Chalermpong Sukontapol.
There are 9 ICU rooms at the Vachira Phuket Hospital. 5 are being used for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms while the other 4 rooms are for those with mild symptoms and are under observation before being moved to another bed.
“If the 9 rooms are full of severe symptom cases, that will be a big critical stage. We may need to transfer our patients to other provinces or private hospitals, which may involve additional costs.”
He says 50% of the Covid-19 patients in Phuket are asymptomatic while 30% have mild symptoms and 10% have severe symptoms. For most of those with severe symptoms, the virus has moved to their lungs and they are in need of special equipment, like ventilators, to help them breathe and Charlempong says those patients need to be under close observation.
SOURCE: Phuket News
John
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:06 am
That’s true, Thai and diplomats are free from the Indian variant 😂🤣 Only foreigners could bring the Indian variant into the kingdom…