Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019) | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2019)
Motorbikes and scooters are the most popular mode of transport in Thailand, and most of south east asia. The 110cc step-thru is ubiquitous. Most just go and go and go – they’re astonishingly reliable. Whilst you’re meant to change the oil once a month we suspect most don’t get their oil changed once a year, or ever.
Getting around on a motorbike is easy enough and, especially in busy traffic, will get you to your destination faster whilst the cars and trucks are plodding along in the traffic.
But riding a motorbike in Thailand can also be very dangerous but if you stick to the common sense basics – ride within the speed limits, wear a bike helmet, obey the traffic rules and don’t drink and drive – it remains a perfectly reliable way to get around.
It will be cheaper and you’ll see more. BUT make sure you have the correct insurance before you go anywhere near a motorbike or motorcycle!!
But here’s our Top Ten tips to make your journey on the motorbike safer and more comfortable.
PLEASE NOTE: We’re not recommending that you should ride a motorbike but, if you do, these tips will help…
1. Wear appropriate clothes
Whilst you’ll see idiot tourists riding around on their rented motorbikes in their swimming shorts, and that’s all, you’re going to be much safer with a few clothes on. Falling off a motorbike without anything covering your knees or elbows is going to be painful enough – having at least some fabric between you and the road is going to reduce the painful grazes a bit. Long pants and a long shirt are a good start. Always wear shoes for the same reason. And a motorbike helmet as well – it’s the law and it could save your life. The flimsy plastic ‘lid’ type helmets cost around 200 baht and will get you through the checkpoints but spending a bit more on a better helmet will provide additional protection in the unlikely situation your head comes in contact with the road. You’ll see the locals riding around with their jackets on the wrong way – they say it keep their clothes clean from the road muck and fumes.
2. Keep your bike in good condition
It goes without saying. But as hardy and reliable as the modern motorbikes are, they will run better and for longer if you keep up the service schedule and change the oil around once a month. You will wonder how they can produce these 110-125cc step-thrus for little more than USD$1,000 brand new, but they do and the ones floating around the roads of Thailand are almost all made in the land of smiles.
Apart from changing the engine oil keep an eye on the tyres as the road surfaces in much of Thailand, plus the heat and humidity, will wear down your tread quickly. Good tread and keeping your tyres at the prescribed pressure are your best bet for maintaining control at all times. Your brakes will also need checking although, like the rest of the part of these bikes, the brakes seem to last forever. Whenever you’re getting your oil changed get the service man to check the brakes, tyres and make sure nuts and bolts are all tight – they shake loose sometimes. And then there’s the lights at the front and back which are your best way to inform other driver’s what you’re doing in the traffic. Indicators may not be used much by the locals but you should.
3. Make sure you have a proper license
Your car license in your home country isn’t legal in Thailand to ride a motorbike. Your International Drivers License for cars issued in your home country isn’t going to cut it either. Legally, the only document that will satisfy the Thai legal system, officially, is a Thai motorcycle license. It doesn’t matter much until a situation arises where you’re in an accident and the law comes crashing down on you. If you live in Thailand you simply must get a proper motorbike drivers license of you want to ride a motorbike here. For tourists, the local bike hire shops will gladly rent you a bike, usually by simply showing your passport and giving them a deposit. Some will even tell you that their ‘insurance’ will cover you in the event of an accident – that’s just not going to happen. YOU are responsible for your own health if you get onto a motorbike in Thailand. Check YOUR situation and YOUR health and travel insurance.
And whilst we’re talking about a Thai Motorbike License, we’re talking about the ones you get from the Land Transport Office, not Khao San road for 500 baht!
(Here’s some info about getting a motorbike license in Bangkok, the same applies at the Land Transport Offices in most Thai cities).
We think you’re insane getting on a motorbike in a foreign country without the correct documentation, which leads us to #4…
4. Check your travel and health insurance
Every week The Thaiger hears from tourists stuck in a Thai hospital with mounting hospital bills and an insurance company that won’t pay out because they didn’t have a proper drivers license. Or no insurance at all. And even if you have travel or health insurance, check the fine print because some insurance contracts preclude driving on motorbikes in Thailand.
In six years driving on Thai roads I’ve had one fall. It winded me badly and I got abrasions on my ankle and knee. But people ran to my assistance and helped me up. I didn’t need to go to hospital but I was grateful, lying in the middle of the road gasping for breath, that I knew I had good health insurance and a proper license.
(The fine print on your insurance, different country’s licences and the policeman that shows up at your accident will all play a part on how your accident will play out. The ONLY sure way you can prove your legal ability to drive on a Thai road is with a Thai motorbike license)
5. Driving is different in Thailand
Many of the rules are the same as countries that also drive on the right hand side of the road. But you need to add ‘Thainess’ into the traffic mix. It is different. Apart from the lunatics that drive too fast, drink-drive or ghost ride (driving against the flow of traffic on the side of the road), there’s just the different attitude to driving. We say it’s a bit like swimming with a school of fish – if you just go-with-the-flow and keep in the stream of traffic you’ll do well. The western attitude of driving defensively will go against the grain of Thai traffic movement where ‘personal driving space’ isn’t really honoured and people will cut in front of you as just a part of daily driving habits. It’s not wrong, it’s different and you’re best to learn the subtleties of Thai traffic flow before you immerse yourself in the middle.
6. Green lights mean GO. Red lights also mean GO, sometimes.
You’ll see what we mean. Don’t even think about trying it. It will either get you fined or dead.
7. Have a practice
If you’re either new to driving a motorbike or new to driving a motorbike in Thailand don’t thrust yourself into a busy stretch of road immediately. Try something a little calmer and slower to get a feel of the subtle differences in Thai traffic movement. You’re sharing the road with trucks, cars, buses and passenger vans. You’re meant to stay on the left hand side and you’d be well advised to do so, despite the behaviour of some Thai motorbike drivers that want to mix it with the ‘big boys’. Get some confidence with your motorbike and way it handles, and moving in and around traffic on a quiet road before you tackle the main roads.
8. There’s pot holes, then there’s POT HOLES
The roads around Thailand have really improved in the past decade but you’ll still find pot holes in places there wasn’t one the day before. If you want a really good reason for giving plenty of distance between you and the car in front, it’s to see the pot hole before you end up IN it. Whilst car tyres might glide over these holes in the road, your motorbike is likely to come to an abrupt halt, with you continuing over the front of the handlebars – something to do with Newton’s first law of motion.
9. If you’re not sure, don’t
Never ridden a motorbike? Didn’t ride a motorbike in your own country? There’s two good reasons not to try it for your first time in Thailand.
It can be a bit of a challenge for even experienced motorbike drivers, well different anyway. There’s plenty of other ways to get around and if you want THAT selfie for your Facebook page there’s thousands of bikes parked by the side of the road where you can get a photo. Just because your friends did it when they travelled to Thailand doesn’t mean you have to.
10. Police will often arbitrate on the spot at an accident
If you are in the wrong and damaged someone or someone else’s bike you’re probably going to have to pay up. Now, there’s the ‘official’ way to sort things out in these case and the ‘unofficial’.
The policemen will get to the scene soon enough and, often, decide there and then who was at fault. They’ll often negotiate how much should be paid as well. The urban myth is that Thai police always side with the the locals – that’s not the case although, if you are indeed in the wrong then you’re IN THE WRONG!
If you are concerned that you’re being rolled by the locals in sorting out a simple motorbike accident then call the Tourist Police or your consulate immediately. DON’T agree to pay any money to anyone until you’ve spoken to at least the Tourist Police. Getting into an argument with the local police will almost certainly guarantee you’ll come off second best. Demanding that you speak to the police chief, etc, will also usually end up in the situation not going well in your favour. Be patient and don’t lose your cool. You are in a foreign country, you’re a guest and they do things differently – end of sentence.
PHOTO: John Everingham
Bottomline about riding a motorbike in Thailand is that, if you 1) wear a motorbike helmet 2) never drink and drive 3) wear appropriate clothing 4) have a Thai motorbike license and 5) be aware of the traffic around you and concentrate at all times… you’ll probably have very few problems and be able to enjoy Thailand the way the locals do, au natural, with the wind through your hair and the insects up your nose.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Find more Travel top 10s and top 10s in Thailand on The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson
“The use of spotted eagle rays as a main ingredient in a reality TV cooking show is not illegal, though the aquatic animal should be conserved rather than consumed.”
This from the Deputy Fisheries Department Director General Arunchai Puthcharoen.
He referred to controversy over the use of eagle rays as the main ingredient in the Thai MasterChef program, raising concerns regarding the legality and appropriateness.
He said the consumption of eagle rays is not illegal in Thailand, but it is not encouraged as the species is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, classified as Vulnerable (VU).
The fishing of eagle rays in Thailand is not common, and fishermen normally have no specific fishing equipment for such a marine catch.
“Efforts should be taken to protect all marine animals which indicate the abundance of natural resources in Thai territorial waters.”
Read the original story from The Thaiger HERE.
SOURCE: NNT
Chiang Mai
Tourists head to Nan for stunning yellow blossoms
Tourists are enjoying the stunning blossoms of the Golden Trumpet Tree around Nan province. The yellow flowers of the Tabebuia Chrysantha are now in full bloom in Nan’s Thung Chang district.
Nan is east of Chiang Mai on the Laos border.
A local group this week invited people to take photos of the beautiful scene along a 150 metre path on a private property just off Highway 101’s 98th kilometre marker.
But be quick. The flowers only remain in full bloom until the middle of March.
Admission to the property costs 20 baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
“Measles vaccine doesn’t cause autism” – conclusive Danish study
Even as measles outbreaks continue to mount among clusters of unvaccinated children around the world, in developed countries as well as a concentration in Thailand’s southern provinces, yet another large study finds NO association between the measles vaccine and autism – a reason often parroted by parents for refusing vaccination for their children.
Measles infected 2,280 people and killed 18 in the mainly Muslim border provinces in Thailand’s South in 2018 (figures only up to November 2018).
The new research confirms what has long been widely accepted in the scientific community, and echoes findings of a 2002 study by members of the same team of scientists about the vaccine, known as MMR because it protects against measles, mumps and rubella.
The findings come at a time of resurging suspicion about vaccine safety, promulgated on the fringes of the internet and on mainstream social media.
Many of those companies, including Amazon and Facebook, are now actively taking steps to remove inaccurate and dangerous anti-vaccine content.
In emphatic language, the researchers, who followed 657,461 Danish children born between 1999 and 2010, stated in the Annals of Internal Medicine: The study strongly supports that MMR vaccination does not increase the risk for autism, does not trigger autism in susceptible children, and is not associated with clustering of autism cases after vaccination.
Denmark offers a national vaccination program that is free and voluntary. At regular intervals, a team led by Dr. Anders Hviid, who is with the department of epidemiology research at Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, followed the children, 31,619 of whom remained unvaccinated.
The researchers further broke out subgroups of children according to other inoculations, and whether they had siblings with autism.
In time, 6,517 children received a diagnosis of autism. These researchers found no greater proportional incidence of the diagnosis between the vaccinated and unvaccinated children. This conclusion echoes a finding in their 2002 study of 537,303 Danish children, published inÂ The New England Journal of Medicine.
In an editorial accompanying the study, Dr. Saad B. Omer, a public health researcher at Emory University, and Dr. Inci Yildirim at the Emory School of Medicine, pointed out that it has been nearly a decade since the small study which set off alarms about a possible link between the vaccine and autism has been refuted and retracted.
Yet resources are being continually poured into studies such as this latest one, to underscore the inaccuracy of that original misfire.
You can read the full study HERE.
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
American backpacker refuses to pay for girl he brought back to hostel, punches staff
Two more king cobras caught in Kathu, Phuket – VIDEO
Phuket hotels under pressure to perform
“Might undermine the Thai constitutional monarchy” – Charter Court
Bangkok’s Asoke overpass closes for maintenance
Phuket’s aircraft selfies to be moved from end of runway
Constitutional Court dissolves Thai Raksa Chart party and bans party members
Tourist ransacks hotel bathroom before falling from second floor
Three men arrested and 1.2 million methamphetamine pills seized
UPDATE: Taxi driver shot dead in Patong
Italian man attacked with a hammer in road rage incident
Taxi driver shot dead over taxi queue disagreement in Patong
Woman decapitated as Bangkok bus careers out of control off bridge downramp
Drunk woman recovered from lagoon in Rassada
Weather for March 7
Cooking spotted eagle ray is OK – Fisheries spokesperson
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Opinion4 days ago
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
-
Election3 days ago
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
-
Pattaya4 days ago
“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong
-
Bangkok3 days ago
MasterChef Thailand responds to furore on social media
-
Thailand2 days ago
Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Foreigner found hanged from tree in Pattaya