What you get for $X
Gorgeous pool villas you get in Koh Samui for $300,000 and less
Have you always dreamed of having a stunning pool villa in Koh Samui but are not sure if you can find one with a budget of $300,000? Luckily for you, there are plenty of breathtaking private pool villas in Koh Samui within that budget or even less! From charming infinity pools overlooking the sparkling blue ocean to lush tropical gardens, the options available won’t disappoint. Below, we’ve compiled some of the most popular listings within the $300,000 budget that can make your dream come true.
1. The ultimate island paradise feels
Price for sale: $275,000 (฿9,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
If you’re looking for a modern villa with island paradise feels, this 3 bedroom villa in Bo Phut is well-worth considering. The decor of the villa is simple, but incorporates wood and bamboo for the perfect tropical vibe. With an open concept, huge windows, and full-length sliding glass doors, this modern villa feels very spacious, bright, and airy.
The villa is split into two floors. The first floor consists of a bedroom and living area, both open up to a large private terrace. You can find a lovely sea-view infinity pool and sundeck area with sun loungers on the terrace, perfect for relaxing and basking under the sun. There’s also a private tropical garden with a big sala where you can spend a peaceful time among lush greenery or have some BBQs with your loved ones. The second floor consists of two spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and private sea-view balconies. Imagine waking up every morning to the view of the pool and the beautiful ocean – that’s what island paradise is all about!
2. Seclusion amidst nature
Price for sale: $288,000 (฿9,950,000)
Click here to see more pictures
For those who want a place tucked in serenity and peacefulness, let us introduce you to the beautiful pool villas at Aqua Samui Duo. Nestled on a hillside just 5 minutes away from Chaweng Beach, this 2 bedroom villa provides the perfect secluded getaway. Surrounded by lush greenery, you can enjoy the utmost privacy and unmatched natural atmosphere. The villa is thoughtfully designed by the famous Gary Fell, boasting a combination of modern and classic.
The kitchen and living area are located on the first floor and open up to a private infinity pool and patio. From the pool and patio, you’ll get to gawk over the unparalleled beauty of the tree-covered hill and the sparkling ocean. The living area and bedrooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors to let the sunlight in. Thus, they’re open and airy. And if you’re craving some movie time, the villa has a private home theatre for all the movie buffs.
3. Beautiful modern villa within walking distance to Bangrak beach
Price for sale: $287,000 (฿9,900,000)
Click here to see more pictures
With stylish and modern design, this 3 bedroom villa in Bangrak exudes a homey and welcoming atmosphere. The villa is very spacious, with a light-filled open plan living-kitchen-dining room. Each bedroom comes with elegant ensuite bathrooms and a private balcony with a pool view.
Get a good night’s sleep in the comfy bedroom, then pop into the pool for a morning swim! The outdoor swimming pool is shared by all residents, but it’s huge, so you don’t have to worry about bumping into other people. There’s also a shared garden area, which is perfect for relaxing or simply taking a stroll in the afternoon. If you want to have a fun day at the beach, you can easily walk to the gorgeous Bangkrak beach or drive to Bophut beach. The villa is also surrounded by fabulous restaurants.
4. Quaint villa with utmost privacy and modern comforts
Price for sale: $288,000 (฿9,950,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Craving for a taste of quiet luxury with undisturbed privacy? This 3 bedroom pool villa in Maret offers the tranquillity of a remote resort while still providing the convenience of being close to numerous amenities and famous attractions. The simple but beautifully decorated villa is perfect for nature lovers since it boasts panoramic jungle and mountain views. In addition, there’s a small but delightful private pool and garden for ultimate relaxation.
You can take a dip in the pool while admiring the fantastic views or lounge around on the sun deck to soak in some rays. Plus, all of the bedrooms open up to the sun deck and pool. This means that you can enjoy the pool view directly from your bed. Perfect for those lazy days when you just want to rest and relax! Additionally, the villa has a warm open-plan living-kitchen-dining area, which offers all the modern comforts you’ll ever need. At $288,000, this is one of the best pool villas you’ll find in the area.
5. Have fun in the sun at this unique villa
Price for sale: $259,000 (฿8,950,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Picture yourself lounging by the pool while soaking up the sun, taking a dip in the pool on a hot day, and admiring rolling green hills and blue ocean as soon as you wake up. These are all possible in this beautiful 3 bedroom villa in Lamai, Koh Samui. The living area has a high ceiling and huge windows, making it feel spacious and open. In addition, the bedrooms all have their own balconies.
You can enjoy your meals in the dining room inside or take them to the outdoor dining with incredible views of the natural surroundings. Although the pool is not huge, it’s perfect for relaxing on sunny days, and the sun deck is equipped with comfy padded sun loungers. The whole villa has a modern and laid-back design incorporating traditional Thai elements.
Picking the perfect pool villas in Koh Samui is no easy task, but if you see any villa you love from this list, don’t hesitate to visit Thaiger Property to enquire and make an offer!
If you need more villa recommendations, take a 3D walkthrough to these breathtaking pool villas in Koh Samui!
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | No More Traffic Jams in Bangkok by 2023?
Thai and Laotian officials discuss border trafficking
China-Laos-Thailand railway already ‘exceeded expectations’
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
Phuket officials hold job fair, wanting to solve unemployment problems
Pink pineapple is illegal in Thailand, smugglers face jail time
Northeast Thai man shoots and kills ex-wife, and himself, after she refuses to re-unite
Landmark Thai booze bill passes 1st reading
Gorgeous pool villas you get in Koh Samui for $300,000 and less
Thailand’s Cabinet votes in favour of revolutionary alcohol brewing act
Former police inspector in North Thailand scammed, loses retirement funds
Thailand’s tourist entry charge delayed until Q4
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Officials raise awareness on World Oceans Day in Patong
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
More than 100,000 people register to grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
Outdoor mask rules eased in Phuket, new Bangkok governor says capital may follow
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- Bangkok2 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Crime1 day ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- Indonesia3 days ago
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Tourism3 days ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme