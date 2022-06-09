Have you always dreamed of having a stunning pool villa in Koh Samui but are not sure if you can find one with a budget of $300,000? Luckily for you, there are plenty of breathtaking private pool villas in Koh Samui within that budget or even less! From charming infinity pools overlooking the sparkling blue ocean to lush tropical gardens, the options available won’t disappoint. Below, we’ve compiled some of the most popular listings within the $300,000 budget that can make your dream come true.

1. The ultimate island paradise feels

Price for sale: $275,000 (฿9,500,000)

Click here to see more pictures

If you’re looking for a modern villa with island paradise feels, this 3 bedroom villa in Bo Phut is well-worth considering. The decor of the villa is simple, but incorporates wood and bamboo for the perfect tropical vibe. With an open concept, huge windows, and full-length sliding glass doors, this modern villa feels very spacious, bright, and airy.

The villa is split into two floors. The first floor consists of a bedroom and living area, both open up to a large private terrace. You can find a lovely sea-view infinity pool and sundeck area with sun loungers on the terrace, perfect for relaxing and basking under the sun. There’s also a private tropical garden with a big sala where you can spend a peaceful time among lush greenery or have some BBQs with your loved ones. The second floor consists of two spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and private sea-view balconies. Imagine waking up every morning to the view of the pool and the beautiful ocean – that’s what island paradise is all about!

2. Seclusion amidst nature

Price for sale: $288,000 (฿9,950,000)

Click here to see more pictures

For those who want a place tucked in serenity and peacefulness, let us introduce you to the beautiful pool villas at Aqua Samui Duo. Nestled on a hillside just 5 minutes away from Chaweng Beach, this 2 bedroom villa provides the perfect secluded getaway. Surrounded by lush greenery, you can enjoy the utmost privacy and unmatched natural atmosphere. The villa is thoughtfully designed by the famous Gary Fell, boasting a combination of modern and classic.

The kitchen and living area are located on the first floor and open up to a private infinity pool and patio. From the pool and patio, you’ll get to gawk over the unparalleled beauty of the tree-covered hill and the sparkling ocean. The living area and bedrooms come with floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors to let the sunlight in. Thus, they’re open and airy. And if you’re craving some movie time, the villa has a private home theatre for all the movie buffs.

3. Beautiful modern villa within walking distance to Bangrak beach

Price for sale: $287,000 (฿9,900,000)

Click here to see more pictures

With stylish and modern design, this 3 bedroom villa in Bangrak exudes a homey and welcoming atmosphere. The villa is very spacious, with a light-filled open plan living-kitchen-dining room. Each bedroom comes with elegant ensuite bathrooms and a private balcony with a pool view.

Get a good night’s sleep in the comfy bedroom, then pop into the pool for a morning swim! The outdoor swimming pool is shared by all residents, but it’s huge, so you don’t have to worry about bumping into other people. There’s also a shared garden area, which is perfect for relaxing or simply taking a stroll in the afternoon. If you want to have a fun day at the beach, you can easily walk to the gorgeous Bangkrak beach or drive to Bophut beach. The villa is also surrounded by fabulous restaurants.

4. Quaint villa with utmost privacy and modern comforts

Price for sale: $288,000 (฿9,950,000)

Click here to see more pictures

Craving for a taste of quiet luxury with undisturbed privacy? This 3 bedroom pool villa in Maret offers the tranquillity of a remote resort while still providing the convenience of being close to numerous amenities and famous attractions. The simple but beautifully decorated villa is perfect for nature lovers since it boasts panoramic jungle and mountain views. In addition, there’s a small but delightful private pool and garden for ultimate relaxation.

You can take a dip in the pool while admiring the fantastic views or lounge around on the sun deck to soak in some rays. Plus, all of the bedrooms open up to the sun deck and pool. This means that you can enjoy the pool view directly from your bed. Perfect for those lazy days when you just want to rest and relax! Additionally, the villa has a warm open-plan living-kitchen-dining area, which offers all the modern comforts you’ll ever need. At $288,000, this is one of the best pool villas you’ll find in the area.

5. Have fun in the sun at this unique villa

Price for sale: $259,000 (฿8,950,000)

Click here to see more pictures

Picture yourself lounging by the pool while soaking up the sun, taking a dip in the pool on a hot day, and admiring rolling green hills and blue ocean as soon as you wake up. These are all possible in this beautiful 3 bedroom villa in Lamai, Koh Samui. The living area has a high ceiling and huge windows, making it feel spacious and open. In addition, the bedrooms all have their own balconies.

You can enjoy your meals in the dining room inside or take them to the outdoor dining with incredible views of the natural surroundings. Although the pool is not huge, it’s perfect for relaxing on sunny days, and the sun deck is equipped with comfy padded sun loungers. The whole villa has a modern and laid-back design incorporating traditional Thai elements.

Picking the perfect pool villas in Koh Samui is no easy task, but if you see any villa you love from this list, don’t hesitate to visit Thaiger Property to enquire and make an offer!

If you need more villa recommendations, take a 3D walkthrough to these breathtaking pool villas in Koh Samui!