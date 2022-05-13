Connect with us

3D walkthrough to these breathtaking villas in Koh Samui

Sky Dream Villa. Photo via Sky Dream Villa's website.

The best way to get a feel of your dream villas in Koh Samui is to pay a visit and explore them in person, but that’s not always possible. Thanks to technology, now you can take 3D walkthrough to take a look around your dream vacation home without leaving the comforts of your living room!

Below, we’ve listed 3D walkthrough of our favourite villas in Koh Samui, Thailand. Just click the link and use your mouse to move from room to room.

1. Chaweng Seaview Villa

With an open plan kitchen, dining, and living room with huge windows and glass doors that open to the pool, this sea view villa is very spacious and airy. It comes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and each room comes with modern decor and wooden elements. Plus, the bedrooms come with large balconies with sitting areas, which is the perfect place to relax and soak up some sun in the morning. One of the best features of this villa is probably the private infinity pool. You can take a dip, escape the heat, and enjoy the most breathtaking scenery of the ocean from the pool.

Sale price: 433,000 USD or 15,000,000 THB

Take the 3D walkthrough

3D walkthrough

Chaweng Seaview Villa. Photo via FazWaz

2. Samui Green Cottages

Samui Green Cottages is the epitome of luxury. It has an opulent design, open space living area, mezzanine bedroom, modern terrazzo bathroom, and stunning views of Koh Samui. Positioned in Chaweng Noi, you will instantly feel relaxed the minute you step inside this 2 bedroom villa. The small but glorious pool is surrounded by lush greenery. Set on the edge of the villa, you can enjoy the views of coconut tree gardens and the ocean from the sparkling pool. The villa exhibits chic and modern features, with open and bright spaces, white walls, and unique architecture. It offers everything you need for a tropical vacation home at your fingertips!

Sale price: 275,000 USD or 9,500,000 THB

Take the 3D walkthrough

3D walkthrough to these breathtaking villas in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Samui Green Cottages

3. Santikhiri Estate

Perched on a beautiful landscaped coastal hillside on the southern shores of Koh Samui, Santikhiri Estate is the perfect villa for those who love the outdoors and want to get away from the city noise. The luxurious villa has 3 buildings, which include a main house, a 2-master-bedroom house, and a guesthouse. It’s surrounded by lush greenery, designed with natural elements like wood, and boasts huge doors and windows that can be fully opened to let the outdoors in. Here, you can embrace nature’s serenity in an enchanting outdoor dining area overlooking the ocean, make a splash in your own private pool, or relax and refresh in the lush, secluded garden. It’s basically heaven!

Sale price: 1,430,000 USD or 49,500,000 THB

Take the 3D walkthrough

3D walkthrough

Santikhiri Estate. Photo via FazWaz

4. Sky Dream Villa

True to its name, Sky Dream Villa is truly a dream. Situated on the hills of Chaweng Noi, the villa offers dramatic views of Chaweng Noi bay. With its unmatched view of the ocean, a 25 metres infinity pool, 6 elegant bedrooms, and divine modern interiors, this villa can be your own private oasis. Moreover, it boasts a breezy open space concept. Each room has frameless floor-to-ceiling windows to allow the sunshine and the ocean breeze in to keep you rejuvenated and relaxed. Additionally, those who want the ultimate relaxation can treat themselves to a soak in their own private concrete tub. On the other hand, those who love sports and games will be delighted to know that the cathedral-like villa comes with a fitness and fun area, complete with a billiard table and table tennis.

Sale price: 1,880,000 USD or 65,000,000 THB

Take the 3D walkthrough

3D walkthroughs

Sky Dream Villa. Photo via Sky Dream Villa’s website.

5. Sunset Seaview 2 Plus 1 Bedroom Villa in Plai La

This sunset sea view villa in Plai La is the perfect property for a true tropical living experience. The beautifully decorated 3 bedroom villa is packed with so much luxury. It has a spacious open plan living-dining-kitchen area that leads directly onto the terrace, beautiful gardens, a jacuzzi, a swimming pool, and comfy furniture that can make you feel instantly at home. With floor-to-ceiling windows, it also has lots of light and airy rooms. From the balcony and living room to the pool and the garden, there are numerous spots around the villa where you can watch a magical sunset that will take your breath away. There’s also an upper mezzanine level called the “moon terrace,” which is the perfect place to stargaze.

Sale price: 1,100,000 USD or 38,000,000 THB

Take the 3D walkthrough

3D walkthroughs

Amazing Sunset Seaview 2 Plus 1 Bedroom Villa in Plai Laem. Photo via FazWaz

With everything these villas have to offer, they truly seem like heaven on earth! If you’re interested in any of these villas or need help and advice, be sure to visit Thaiger Property! Wondering what you could buy in Phuket with a budget of 1 million USD? Check out our article on what you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket.

 

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

