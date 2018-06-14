Property
Three new luxury show suites open at flagship Twin Palms Residences
MONTAZURE ON STUNNING KAMALA BEACH
MontAzure, the upscale mixed-use residential resort community set on 454 rai (178 acres or 72 hectares) of mountainside to beachfront land in Kamala, has launched 3 new on-site beachfront show suites at the award-winning beach condominium development, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure.
Considered by real estate experts to be one of the most compelling lifestyle investment opportunities on Phuket, the development will be managed and operated by Twinpalms Group. Investors and visitors will be able to tour and experience all three of the units to really get a feel for the unique luxury island lifestyle on offer.
“Recent luxury investment trends on Phuket have seen a move away from private villas toward upscale condos, especially penthouse units with outdoor facilities. Buyers appreciate the opportunity to own these luxury properties on a freehold basis,” says MontAzure Executive Director Setthaphol Boottho.
“Properties managed by reputable brands also attract savvy investors, as the condos can be rented out to international visitors and therefore generate income when owners are not using them,” he added.
Andreas Savvides of Haveli Design, whose pedigree includes several landmark residential developments in Bangkok including 185 Rajadamri and The River, designed the interiors for two of the new show units at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure, one of which is a stunning penthouse with a rooftop pool and ocean view sun deck.
As the first phase of the expansive MontAzure master-planned mixed-use development, the luxury beachfront condominiums have already attracted lifestyle-driven investors looking for a combination of hotel-based yields and usage time, along with strong capital appreciation due to the rare beachfront location. Owners enjoy privacy and world-class facilities without having to employ their own staff as they would at a private villa.
The development is sensitively designed as a series of low-rise clusters orchestrated around generous communal swimming pools with intimate views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. One-bedroom units are sized from 70 to 250sqm while the two-bedroom units range from 154 to 400sqm. The developers also recently added super penthouses measuring an impressive 799sqm and offering stunning views of Phuket’s idyllic sunset coast. Prices for entry-level investment units start from 15.5 Million baht.
Part of the development’s beachfront zone, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure is just a short stroll along the beach from HQ Beach Lounge, which has become an island favourite for its chic, contemporary oceanfront dining and entertainment. The sea view restaurant at HQ serves delicious light fare, signature cocktails, fine wines and an eclectic music selection to match the casual surroundings.
Right next door to HQ Beach Lounge, lifestyle aficionados can enjoy causal fine dining, world class drinks and entertainment at Café Del Mar, Phuket’s hippest waterfront venue with 40 metres of beach frontage and chic tropical design. A rolling schedule of events includes weekly pool parties, international guest DJs, and tempting food and drinks promotions to attract a stylish global clientele.
Enhancing the unique choice of word-class beachfront facilities, MontAzure’s anchor hotel, InterContinental Phuket Resort, will open this year to offer visitors and residents of Kamala even more options for dining and entertainment, complementing the breathtaking sea views and tropical surroundings.
“Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a property within an integrated beachfront resort and residential community just steps from the pristine sands at Kamala beach and within walking distance of the island’s most popular beachfront venues,” says Henri Young, Director of Marketing at MontAzure.
To mark the launch of the new show suites and MontAzure is offering buyers a guaranteed return on investment for 3 years on selected units, as well as free furniture packages valued up to 2 Million baht.
For more information or to make an appointment to view the show units call +66 93 624 8800 or email [email protected]
- Tanutam Thawan
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
by Desmond Hughes
In many countries, once a decision to purchase a property has been made, a deposit paid, the parties should be able to sit back and handover legal matters to their lawyers, and concentrate on admittedly stressful practical matters such as furniture removal, checking boilers / heating / air conditioning systems and often working through a ‘chain’ of interdependent transactions where in some cases each chain involves a buyer loaning monies from a bank.
Strangely, the same sets of buyers when investing overseas in countries like Thailand, forget or deliberately dispense with the most essential and often sheer common sense oriented checks. Sometimes just to save a few pennies.
Here are 5 of the most commonly overlooked issues:
1. Conducting a Structural and Internal Survey of the Property
Because many foreigners are buying outright with cash, there is often no bank looking over the shoulder of the purchaser insisting on the bare minimum checks. Weirdly, many buyers’ approach to the matter of structural integrity appears to be “if it looks like the building is standing up straight, it must be safe and ok to live in”. It is worth remembering that not every pour of cement is the same, not every pillar has the same number of rods running through, and that even though a building permit has been issued, the construction plans may not have been followed and further, after time, a building can deteriorate – visibly and invisibly. Why not splash out what could be the price of a few cases of overtaxed wine on making sure the ceilings don’t cave in on top of you and your family
2. Checking Legality of the Existence of the Property?
If you see something exists, should your mind then snap shut to the possibility that it should not actually be there at all?
There are many aspects to a property being built and legally existing in Thailand and each one of these should be checked because it should not be assumed that a seller in a re-sale knows of any issues or wishes to disclose them, or in an off-the-plan purchase that the developer has abided by all the rules.
Check the history of the land, the zoning restrictions, building height restrictions, land height from sea level building restrictions, gradient of slope restrictions, compliance with environmental consent, proximity from a beach, proximity from restricted zones such as temples, conformity with building plot ratios – the amount of built up area permitted on a land plot, conformity of the number of rooms in the property as per the building permit, the registration of interests at the land department and whether those Thai records match contracts which may have been signed in English or another language.
Perhaps if a choice exists between buying that super nice super expensive outdoor sofa, chairs and table and paying a law firm to check your prospective property is legal, you could choose the latter.
3. Check you aren’t walking into an ongoing dispute
One of the most common questions asked when someone learns of a breakaway from an existing business is “Was it amicable ?”. People are naturally and keenly interested in whether parties are able to keep matters friendly whilst conducting difficult discussions.
In many properties throughout the globe, there are plentiful wells of legal fees for lawyers dealing with property related disputes. Lawyers, most of the time, cannot be legitimately attributed to having created disagreements. Most people are capable of creating arguments without assistance.
Where there is an owners committee, there is a set of minutes for meetings. Simply by retrieving and looking at a few years worth of minutes, you can get a feel for how an estate is run. There will always be some mad hatters who spend their days trying to make an asset manager’s life as miserable as possible, perhaps believing that their role in life is to scrutinize and hold everyone around them to account in an unpleasant manner. However, there will also be some sensible people, sometimes devoting much of their personal time for free, to overseeing committees and trying to get the property in order which ultimately benefits a group of owners.
Phuket is a small island roughly the same size as Singapore. There is only one main courthouse in Phuket and it can easily be found using googlemaps or simply driving into the centre of Phuket. We do recommend engaging a lawyer to check if you are dealing with has some cases filed against them at court.
4. Defining what you are buying – clearly
Due to the gulf existing between certain agents of low quality, and other agents of high quality, there can be quite disparate and contrasting approaches to the seemingly simple task of creating the ‘particulars’ or ‘description’ of a property. The description of a property by its very nature becomes the subject of a binding sale and purchase agreement which under Thai law is a sale of immoveable property. If the subject is incorrect, then any act arising from the transaction could be jeopordised by misunderstanding and disputes can arise.
Weirdly, many people transacting like to seem ‘amicable’ by making vague friendly references to furniture, fixtures, fittings and equipment such as “let’s deal with that later” “oh it’s ok, I am sure they won’t steal the toaster (wink wink)”. Unfortunately, this can result in metaphorical or actual tears later on. If an agent is involved, surely a furniture list can be drawn up. If the property is being bought and sold with a tenant still in the property, surely the seller knows what was in the property when the tenant took possession.
All in all, ascertain precisely what you are buying.
5. Make sure something is registered and/or legally transferred to you, properly
Many intelligent people got caught up in the Bernie Mahedoff scam because they simply assumed that those before them knew what they were doing. This could be, without wishing to insult lemmings, be coined as ‘Lemmingitis”.
When you buy a property, just because someone says they ‘own it’ doesn’t mean that is the case. Please kindly ensure you check for documents such as – the construction permit, the whereabouts of any land title documents, the constituent parts of any Thai and foreign companies involved, the validity of registers or the ‘company books’, information recorded at the Department of Business Development, and ensure that when any legal interest is transferred such as that in a building, property, leasehold right, condominium title right, and/or shares, that this is handled by competent professionals, who know what they are doing.
Phuket is a beautiful island. It is developing and infrastructure is improving. Property prices are on the whole going to increase over time if history is an indicator of the future. If you intend to be a positive part of this story, take care and enjoy your property hunting.
Find out more HERE. Or contact Desmond HERE.
Desmond Hughes is a senior partner of Hughes Krupica www.hugheskrupica.com which has offices in Sathorn, Bangkok and The Boat Lagoon, Phuket and has been operating as a law firm owner in Thailand for 15 years specializing in property investment, hotel investment and disputes spanning those segments and the wider commercial context.
Desmond is UK qualified, Hong Kong qualified (OLQE), a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a current International Corporate and Commercial Law LLM student at King’s College, London.
The future of Bangkok’s Chinatown
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com (First appeared on linkedin.com)
The emergence of boutique hotels, hostels, hip bars and cafes has revolutionised the way Chinatown, Bangkok is seen. This, together with the entry of international branded operators setting the stage for exciting changes.
Overview of Chinatown
For over 200 years, Yaowarat Road in Bangkok or Chinatown has been a center of Chinese immigrants in Thailand. Although some newer development has taken away some of Chinatown’s authenticity, it is still to this day one of Bangkok’s most visited areas which hasgenerated a splendid mixture of the old and new, be it street-food vendors, temples, or art galleries. On top of that, what really draws both local and foreign demand to the area is the ultimate experience itself.
Jammed streets with full tuk-tuks, small vans, and street merchants are what the other areas cannot offer. With some buildings and land is left unused, there have been many redevelopment projects for hotels and residences, and now domestic and international hotel chains are entering the market. What follows, is meant to shed light on the transformation of Chinatown.
Tourism
With the combined number of passenger arrivals at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports close to 50 million in 2017, the gateway experienced a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. Based on our research and market interviews with hotels in the area, the number of tourists visiting Chinatown has sharply increased over the past few years. Thus, hoteliers in the area foresee that Chinatown will be reinvented over the next five years
Chinatown is now one of the hippest areas in Bangkok, while a few short years ago Millennials would view Chinatown as an ‘ancestor’s area’ where elders meet up and have their Asian breakfast. Similarly, the traditional food scene still exists, except that the average age of visitors has dropped substantially and visitors now are becoming bar or café hoppers. What changed is how the vibe shifted over a short period of time.
Mass Transit
After five years of construction, the upcoming MRT station of Wat Mangkon is now close to completion. Scheduled to open to the public in mid-2019, this station will be the nearest mass transit connection to Chinatown and sits right across from the upcoming 224-key Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Chinatown.
The station’s name originated from the largest Chinese Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Wat Mangkon Kamalawat. Regardless of how trendy Chinatown is, the area is not expected to be another Thonglor as there is no plan for a BTS station. It will be advantageous to have better access to public transportation, but the MRT does not carry the same clout as the BTS since many tourists are not familiar with the MRT.
Hotel Performance
Due to the location of Chinatown, budget hotels face challenges in competing with similar hotels in other parts of Bangkok such as Sukhumvit. Boutique hotels in the area are on an upward trajectory, yet accessibility to public transportation in the area remains a key factor.
The average daily rate (ADR) of boutique hotels in Chinatown ranges from 2,000 up to 6,000 baht, with occupancy averaging over 75%. Due to the constraints on development scale, hotel inventories for the existing hotels range from a handful up to 70 or 80 rooms. Given a captive guest base, revenue from food and beverage cannot be overlooked. Hotel operators are generally more focused on generatingother income for their properties compared to other areas in Bangkok. According to our research, some hotels’ F&B contribution can reach 70%, while the market-wide average is 31%.
Demand Characteristics
Online travel agents (OTAs) play an important role in this market among all distribution channels as boutique hotels mainly target younger guests who search for more authentic locations. Some boutique hotels try to stimulate direct bookings by offering complimentary breakfast and discounts on F&B and spa packages. One of the best performers in the market is able to achieve 70% for direct bookings.
In general, OTAs account for 75% bookings on a broad basis. For the nationality mix, the Asian market accounts for 38%, followed by European and American markets with 34% and 29%, respectively. The purpose of stay is mostly leisure at 93%, and only 4% of guests come for business.
Land vs. Rental Prices
With a peak land price of 375,000 baht per square metre, Chinatown is one of the most expensive areas in Thailand. Such high land prices result from the limited land supply and the vintage-style buildings. It is important to highlight the inverse correlation between land prices and rental/lease rate in Chinatown. Rental prices vary but generally tend to be in the range of 300 baht per square metre per month, while they can be well over 1,000 baht per square metre in Bangkok’s CBD areas. With a business model heavily reliant on leasing property, small boutique hotel and hostel supply isexpected to surge in Chinatown.
International vs. Domestic Chain Offerings
There has not been an international hotel brand in Chinatown until recently, with the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) poised to enter. The agreement between IHG and Uniland Company Limited to open a Holiday Inn Express is expected to be completed bythe end of this year. On the other hand, the notable Thailand-based Burasari Group, who own and manage Shanghai Mansion Bangkok, has signed an agreement to manage a new 128-key property in Chinatown early this year, marking itself as a leading operator in the area.
Burasari Group, with seven hotels in the portfolio domestically and internationally, is expanding its hotel network within the country. The group has been managing Shanghai Mansion for almost 10 years and believes the upcoming changes in the area will elevate guest experience and draw more demand to Chinatown.
Pipeline Projects
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Chinatown is part of the THB3-billion ’I’m Chinatown’ mixed-use project. Positioned as ‘Modern Chinese’ in terms of design, the project includes 5,000 square meters of retail space, a 224-key hotel and 46-unit residence for sale. With its strategic location situating across the upcoming mass transit station, the hotel will mainly target foreign tourists and business travelers. The property is expected a year-round occupancy over 80% with average room rate over 2,000 baht.
Another project in the Chinatown pipeline, which will be managed by Burasari Group, is the redevelopment of a 50 year old vacant hotel. With 128 keys, W22 will be situated on Wongwian 22 with an opening in the mid of this year. Positioned as a boutique budget hotel, it is targeting Asian travelers and tour groups. The hotel will offer multiple room types including dormitories, double, twin and family rooms with an average room rate of 1,000 baht projected.
The two projects will create a new dynamic. Firstly the HIEX will provide standardised accommodations with expected amenities such as a swimming pool, which only a handful of hotels in the area have. Secondly, the W22 hotel will not only offer an affordable stay but also a varietyof room types and a large common space for guests to relax.
PHOTO: shanghaimansions.com
Forward Outlook
Because of the continuously increasing number of cafes, bars, and restaurants, further hotel development is expected to highlight the importance of design. Although cultural experience hasbeen the whole point of coming to Chinatown, the ‘chic’ experience will be a secondary factor to generate demand. From the recent developments and upcoming hotels, all properties have their uniqueness in design no matter in common areas or F&B outlets.
Even the 10 year old Shanghai Mansion Bangkok has been able to maintain high performance due to its unique interior design. Looking across Bangkok’s luxury Riverside projects, such as Four Seasons and Capella which will come into the market soon, it is clear that luxury hotels have come out of the Bangkok Central Business District. With mass transit and proximity to the river, there is a high possibility to see more upscale development coming up in Chinatown.
In the bigger picture, the new MRT station will be a key turning point for the area and its future potential remains unique in its offering.
A tale of two cities, Phuket style
By Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
The raindrops keep falling on my head. Rainy season always brings with it time to dust off the classics, and strangely enough, straight off my top shelf came Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities. Life is played out so well in these tattered pages, which are turned a mottled brown on the edges. There is darkness and light, social injustice and a subtle sense of things comedic bubbling along just under the surface.
Here in Phuket, we have our very own tale of two cities. Well more correctly – one city and one town, but let’s not split hairs, Patong is surely headed straight to City-dom, while we all keep referring to Phuket City as Phuket Town. (Please note: the upgrade into the former came in 2004, but old habits die hard.)
Geography has an interesting effect on the way things shift to and fro on the island, in a manner not unlike urban sprawl. Bangkok, for example, has seen a massive shift in its central business district and tourism areas over the last 20 years. Perhaps the biggest game-changer was the BTS Skytrain which derailed both the Chao Phraya River and Silom districts and catapulted Sukhumvit to the nation’s front page.
Suddenly, fading superstar hotels were left behind by the high yielding business travellers and many businesses relocated. Next to the river, things have never quite been the same as they were in days past. Will the shiny new commercial areas of Rajdamri suffer the same fate in another twenty years? It’s hard to say, but where else in the world can you stroll past a St. Regis, Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt, and soon, a Waldorf Astoria in the span of a few football fields?
What defines much of today’s development of rural areas to urbanized centers is transportation. We all know this island lacks mass transport and for the foreseeable future the key spine road that goes from the Sarasin Bridge all the way to Rawai is the main artery of Phuket. There is simply no avoiding the fact. There are no logical alternatives on the west or east coast so this road straight down the middle will divide and conquer the growing metropolis.
Tourism continues to define the local economy and over the past two decades we’ve seen shifts from the south to the north, east and west. Find the big blocks of land and that is where the resorts will grow. Phang Nga’s illogical zoning out of hotels and large scale residential areas from Thai Muang back to the other side of the Sarasin Bridge has simply put more pressure on available land here on the island.
While Phuket City remains the seat of Government, a defined movement was afoot as early as the new Millennium (that’s 2000 for those who don’t know what the Big M is). First came the hypermarts – Tesco Lotus, Big C and Makro. Then rolled in Central Festival, and the island suddenly stepped up its urban game. The City, or at that time the Town, was on a fast move west, banking up on the main artery of the By-Pass Road and then spilling over into Kathu. Progress was marked by curb appeal and road frontage.
Meanwhile post-tsunami Patong has been ramping up as well, building up an inventory of well over 30% of the island’s hotel rooms, and, within the last few years, setting the benchmark for unseasonal year round high occupancy. Retail here again helps shift things back off the main beach area and Jungceylon has somehow become the epicentre of a new highly urbanised resort destination.
As a consultant, I am heavily involved in the planning of new hotels, tourism attractions and residential projects both here and abroad. Often times I’m asked what is the forward looking view of Phuket. In my own opinion, the shifting sands of development will see the collision of Phuket City and Patong over the next decade. Logically the Kathu area will be the biggest beneficiary of this evolution as the two ‘cities’ continue to spill into the middle of the island.
We already see large Board of Investment (BoI) tourism attractions coming into the area and another Bangkok-based retail giant has started construction of a second mega-mall near the Samkong Underpass. Central Festival’s expansion will open in the second half of this year. Even the Chalong Circle underpass will eventually be finished and, in the same way the other three underpasses have assisted traffic flow in the middle of the island, the same will happen in the south.
Will the two tribes merge into one larger highly urbanised business, tourism and commercial district, or will they create a new more centralised version? It’s hard to say, but most likely it will be a combination of both. Phuket’s story is continuing to be written but if you want to gaze into a crystal ball, it’s best to follow the transport infrastructure to spot where the action is. Just watch the real estate boom around each of the stop-offs for the new Phuket Light Rail when it eventually kicks off.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login